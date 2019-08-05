QUEENSBURY — Susan Moffitt walked out of church the morning of July 14 to hear what sounded like a car alarm going off.
Within seconds, she and family and friends with her saw smoke coming from the Homer Avenue apartment building across the street, and they realized that the noise was smoke alarms because the building was burning.
Moffitt ran to the home as her husband went to the church to call 911 and alert those inside. She saw an unconscious man on the porch, badly burned and unable to move. She got to him, got him off the porch and her husband joined her to get him to safety.
With another man still inside, Moffitt turned to run into the home to help, but as she did she tripped and fell. She bashed her face on the sidewalk and injured an ankle, but also dislocated a prosthetic hip that has already cost her $450 in bills with more treatment, and possibly surgery, needed.
"I've had three hip replacements and I don't want to go there again," she said.
The fire tore through 32 Homer Ave., destroying the building and injuring two — or three if you count the 69-year-old Fort Edward resident Moffitt's collateral damage.
One of the parishioners from her church, Larry Waimon, was so moved by her actions that he started an online fundraiser on GoFundMe to assist her.
He was particularly struck by the fact that one male tenant of the building stood by outside and watched as Moffitt rendered aid.
"For this selfless and brave act, she garnered a trip to the emergency room, incurred significant co-payments both for the ambulance transport & hospital treatment," Waimon wrote on GoFundMe. "There will also be ongoing dates with a physical therapist with more financial encumbrances. As we’re all familiar with the adage: 'No Good Goes Unpunished,' I’m urging my fellow citizens to acknowledge Sue’s ongoing sacrifices by showing her we care and recognize her bravery and compassion."
While Moffitt is concerned about her medical situation, she is still helping the unconscious man she rescued, Tom Warner, who she said has been released from the hospital but is living in a new apartment with no furniture, having lost everything in the fire. She said she brought him some personal care items recently and saw he was living with little.
He is a disabled Vietnam veteran who could use some help with furniture, and Moffitt said anyone who has something to donate to him can call her at 518-747-3865 to arrange a way to get it to him.
The fire left four people homeless and was later linked to improperly discarded smoking materials.
