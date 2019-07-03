An online fundraiser has been set up to help the family of a Lake Luzerne teenager who died in a car crash last weekend.
The fund will aid the family of Hayden Bush pay for funeral expenses.
Bush, 16, died when he crashed a car into a tree in Hadley early Saturday morning. He would have been a senior at Hadley-Luzerne High School in the fall.
It was organized by Hadley-Luzerne grad Chris Deuel, whose younger sister is a schoolmate of Bush.
The fund has been set up on Go Fund Me, and can be accessed at bit.ly/2XqDk2s.
Calling hours for Bush will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Brewer Funeral Home on Church Street in Lake Luzerne. A funeral service will follow.
