One woman extricated from vehicle after two-car crash in Lake George

Car crash

A woman was extricated from the gray Jeep after a two-car crash on Saturday at about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Bloody Pond Road and Route 9 in Lake George.

 Michael Goot

LAKE GEORGE — One woman had to be extricated from her vehicle after a serious accident in Lake George on Saturday.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Route 9 and Bloody Pond Road. Two vehicles were involved.

Lake George Fire Department and Warrensburg EMS, North Queensbury Rescue Squad, Warrensburg EMS and West Glens Falls and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

A woman in a gray Jeep was freed at about 5:40 p.m. and taken away in an ambulance.

No further information was immediately available.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

