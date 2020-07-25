One woman extricated from vehicle after two-car crash in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE — One woman had to be extricated from her vehicle after a serious accident in Lake George on Saturday.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Route 9 and Bloody Pond Road. Two vehicles were involved.

Lake George Fire Department and Warrensburg EMS, North Queensbury Rescue Squad, Warrensburg EMS and West Glens Falls and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

A woman in a gray Jeep was freed at about 5:40 p.m. and taken away in an ambulance.

No further information was immediately available.

