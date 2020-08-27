One-third of Essex Center staff now ill with COVID-19

More than one-third of Essex Center nursing home residents, and about a third of the staff, are sick with coronavirus.
That leaves about 57 staff to care for the 86 residents, 33 of whom are sick.
The number of staff who caught the virus is unusual, said Centers Health Care Regional Administrator Grace Pfordresher.
“We’re rather shocked at how many employees have it, frankly,” she said in a live video press conference Thursday afternoon. “We have been through this (at other nursing homes) and have not seen this many employees test positives.”
She added that the workers have been wearing masks and other protective gear “for months now” and that she had no explanation for how the virus spread among them.
But Essex County Department of Health Director Linda Beers said workers likely shed their masks when they were off-duty.
“We know many staff people become friends outside of work,” she said, adding that in other industries, clusters have popped up because “tight-knit groups” get together after work.
“If they meet outside of work and don’t follow precautions, and one person is positive, that spread is easy to do,” she said. “We have to follow these precautions outside of work. That’s the largest takeaway.”
Pfordresher asked for community support for the workers at Essex Center in Elizabethtown.
“Working at a nursing home is not easy in good times. Now we have a COVID outbreak and it’s scary. They go home at night worried about spreading this to their families,” she said. “It’s risky business. If we could just get the community to rally around them and support them, that would be great.”
Also on Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced new rules to try to control outbreaks on college campuses.
If 100 college students, or 5% of the student body, test positive for coronavirus, the college must cancel in-person classes for 14 days, he said in a conference call.
State officials developed the threshold as after seeing coronavirus clusters at colleges in other states.
"We should anticipate clusters. When you have large concentrations of people, you see clusters," Cuomo said. "We expect it, we want to be prepared for it."
The new rule applies to all colleges and universities in the state.
After 14 days of remote learning, the state Department of Health will “reassess the situation” and decide whether in-person classes can resume, he said.
Students who live at the college can remain on campus during virtual learning.
Thursday’s statistics:
- Warren County reported no new cases and no new recoveries. Two people are still mildly ill and no one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported one person tested positive, for a total of 254 confirmed cases and no new recoveries. Three people are sick, and none are hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported four people tested positive, for a total of 864 confirmed cases. Thirteen people recovered, for a total of 813 recoveries. There are 34 people still sick, and one is hospitalized.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, one Hadley resident, one Moreau resident and one Wilton resident are sick.
- Essex County reported that six of the 22 close contacts of Essex Center employees tested positive. About a third of the close contacts agreed to be tested Wednesday. Now that six have tested positive, the Department of Health will track their close contacts and quarantine them.
- In addition, one more Essex Center employee tested positive, as well as one other community member.
- There have been a total of 81 cases in the Essex Center. Of those cases, four residents have died and five staff members have recovered. The rest are still sick.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 50 new cases Wednesday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 1.1%. The majority of the cases were in Schenectady County, with 20 cases and a positive test rate of 2.5%, and Albany County, with 18 cases and a positive test rate of 1.4%. Epidemiologists want the positive test rate to be below 1% to keep the virus under control.
- Statewide, 791 people tested positive Wednesday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a 0.95% positive test rate. There were 490 people hospitalized with coronavirus, and four people died of it.
- Locally, Saratoga Hospital reported one coronavirus patient and Glens Falls Hospital did not report.
