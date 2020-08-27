One-third of Essex Center staff now ill with COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than one-third of Essex Center nursing home residents, and about a third of the staff, are sick with coronavirus.

That leaves about 57 staff to care for the 86 residents, 33 of whom are sick.

The number of staff who caught the virus is unusual, said Centers Health Care Regional Administrator Grace Pfordresher.

“We’re rather shocked at how many employees have it, frankly,” she said in a live video press conference Thursday afternoon. “We have been through this (at other nursing homes) and have not seen this many employees test positives.”

She added that the workers have been wearing masks and other protective gear “for months now” and that she had no explanation for how the virus spread among them.

But Essex County Department of Health Director Linda Beers said workers likely shed their masks when they were off-duty.

“We know many staff people become friends outside of work,” she said, adding that in other industries, clusters have popped up because “tight-knit groups” get together after work.