One thing was sure at this year's fair: It was better than last year's

EASTON — Numbers aren’t available yet for attendance at this year’s Washington County Fair, which ended Sunday, but fair co-general manager Rebecca Breese said she could safely say they were “100% better” than 2020.

The 2020 fair was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year, “we had to pull off something in a few months that usually takes years, and the rules kept changing,” Breese said. “I’m so proud of the team. We had to do the fair and here’s all this extra stuff” to meet state and CDC health guidelines.

The fair started a new system for recording attendance this year, and the staff is still learning it, Breese said. She expected to have the numbers in about a week. In any case, the 2021 fair was “very well attended. It was great to see families out and about and enjoying themselves.”

The weather, always a critical element at the fair, was generally favorable. A hurricane that threatened on Monday, the fair’s opening day, missed the region. Other than heat advisories on Wednesday and Thursday, the weather was seasonably warm and mostly dry.

“The vendors and exhibitors had a good year and good experiences,” Breese said.