One-shot vaccine proves popular at county clinic

QUEENSBURY — The one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is proving popular, with a Warren County clinic filling quickly after officials announced which vaccine they would be administering.
“This is the one people want,” said county spokesman Don Lehman.
Of the three vaccines available in the Unites States, the Johnson & Johnson shot provides the fastest protection against coronavirus. The clinical trial showed that protection begins two weeks after the shot. At four weeks, people are fully protected. No one in the trial was hospitalized or died of COVID-19 after they reached the four-week mark.
Pfizer provides full protection after five weeks and two shots. Moderna is six weeks and two shots.
Residents who wrangled an appointment for the vaccine at a clinic Wednesday said the lack of a second shot was why they preferred Johnson & Johnson.
“I’m one and done,” said Elaine Oates of Kingsbury.
The timing is perfect too. Her mother, who turns 98 on March 25, got her first dose a week ago. They will both hit full protection at the same time, and they’ll celebrate together after a year apart.
“I want to see my mother and give her a massage and lotion her back,” Oates said.
Her brother has visited her mother, Lois Askew of Glens Falls. But he has been her only caretaker throughout the pandemic, to reduce her risk of catching the virus.
“It’s what you have to do to protect your loved ones,” Oates said.
Last year, the family put 97 hearts on the outside of Askew’s windows to celebrate her 97th birthday. This year, the celebration will be a couple of weeks late, but it will be in-person.
Former Horicon Supervisor Ralph Bentley also lined up for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Wednesday. It was an easy decision, he said.
“So I can get out and about and feel human again,” he said. “Join the human race!”
His wife, Dianna Bentley, was hoping they would be able to visit her family in California after being vaccinated. Last year’s trip was canceled due to the pandemic.
“I have two sisters and a niece and a nephew out there. I would love to see them,” she said.
People came from as far away as Saratoga County for the clinic, which was not restricted to certain counties.
Ken McGrath of Ballston Lake was looking forward to hugging his grandchildren once the vaccine takes effect.
“We want to get back to normal,” he said.
Four hundred people were scheduled to be vaccinated over the course of four hours.
Johnson & Johnson has now distributed all of the vaccine it manufactured before winning emergency use approval. Now it and Merck are partnering to manufacture more vaccine as quickly as possible, but it may be weeks before manufacturing can increase significantly.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.