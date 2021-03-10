One-shot vaccine proves popular at county clinic

Her brother has visited her mother, Lois Askew of Glens Falls. But he has been her only caretaker throughout the pandemic, to reduce her risk of catching the virus.

“It’s what you have to do to protect your loved ones,” Oates said.

Last year, the family put 97 hearts on the outside of Askew’s windows to celebrate her 97th birthday. This year, the celebration will be a couple of weeks late, but it will be in-person.

Former Horicon Supervisor Ralph Bentley also lined up for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Wednesday. It was an easy decision, he said.

“So I can get out and about and feel human again,” he said. “Join the human race!”

His wife, Dianna Bentley, was hoping they would be able to visit her family in California after being vaccinated. Last year’s trip was canceled due to the pandemic.

“I have two sisters and a niece and a nephew out there. I would love to see them,” she said.

People came from as far away as Saratoga County for the clinic, which was not restricted to certain counties.

Ken McGrath of Ballston Lake was looking forward to hugging his grandchildren once the vaccine takes effect.