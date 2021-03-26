One-shot vaccine back at Aviation Mall; Washington County reports COVID-related death

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cambridge Central School District will teach all students remotely next week after six cases this week, including two students who were in the high school as recently as Thursday. Six cases is more than the district has ever before had at once. Cambridge went virtual for seventh through 12th grades on Wednesday after one case, and then again for Friday after a second case.

Hudson Falls Central School District reported it would keep one group of middle school students at home for remote learning next week. Team Oneonta pivoted to remote learning Wednesday after a case at the school. No more middle school cases have been reported by the district, but the district as a whole has had five students test positive in the last week, according to state lab data.

Queensbury Union Free School District reported it plans to return to in-person instruction for grades 6-12 on Monday. Those grades were taught remotely on Thursday and Friday after a surge in cases among students, with 10 high school students and two middle school students testing positive in the last week.