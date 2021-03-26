One-shot vaccine back at Aviation Mall; Washington County reports COVID-related death

The highly sought-after single-shot coronavirus vaccine is back. At Aviation Mall, where the state is running a mass vaccination clinic, people will be getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
It requires only one shot and is fully protective after four weeks, while the other available vaccines require two shots and five to six weeks to be fully active.
To book appointments at the clinic, go to: am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ or call 1-833-697-4829.
Washington County death
On Friday, Washington County reported a 79-year-old resident died of coronavirus.
The person had been recently hospitalized, according to a news release from the county.
Washington County has reported 38 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
School cases
Ballston Spa Central School District reported 12 cases this week, leading to many students being quarantined. The district also reported that since the state hasn’t adopted the 3-foot distance classroom rule from the Centers for Disease Control, the district has moved students closer together by putting barriers between them. So far, they have consolidated a few elementary school classrooms where classes had been split between two rooms all year.
Cambridge Central School District will teach all students remotely next week after six cases this week, including two students who were in the high school as recently as Thursday. Six cases is more than the district has ever before had at once. Cambridge went virtual for seventh through 12th grades on Wednesday after one case, and then again for Friday after a second case.
Hudson Falls Central School District reported it would keep one group of middle school students at home for remote learning next week. Team Oneonta pivoted to remote learning Wednesday after a case at the school. No more middle school cases have been reported by the district, but the district as a whole has had five students test positive in the last week, according to state lab data.
Queensbury Union Free School District reported it plans to return to in-person instruction for grades 6-12 on Monday. Those grades were taught remotely on Thursday and Friday after a surge in cases among students, with 10 high school students and two middle school students testing positive in the last week.
Schuylerville Central School District reported three cases, two students and a staff member. One student who tested positive was last in Schuylerville Elementary on March 15. The other student was last in Schuylerville Middle School on March 15, and 18 students as well as one staff member have been quarantined in connection to that case. Also, a Schuylerville High School staff member tested positive after being in the building last on Wednesday. One student was quarantined in connection to that case.
South Glens Falls Central School District reported one case: a student at the Harrison Avenue Elementary School who tested positive Thursday after being in school on Monday.
Whitehall Central School District reported that Thursday’s case was a teacher or staff member. The only people who have tested positive for coronavirus at Whitehall Elementary School this school year have been adults: two staff members and one teacher.
Warrensburg Central School District reported one case, a person who was last in the Warrensburg Junior/Senior High School on Tuesday.
Friday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 17 new cases, for a total of 2,967 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county reported seven recoveries, for a total of 2,760 recoveries among confirmed cases. A total of 141 people are currently ill, including four who are hospitalized with moderate illness. That is one fewer than Thursday, because one patient was discharged.
- Washington County reported Friday's figures: One COVID-related death, for a total of 38 since the pandemic began, 15 new cases, for a total of 2,310 and 11 recoveries, for a total of 2,183 recoveries. There were 89 people ill, including two who were hospitalized, two fewer than Thursday.
- Saratoga County reported 67 new cases, for a total of 13,101 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county also reported 145 recoveries, for a total of 12,631 recoveries. There are 316 people currently ill and 16 are hospitalized, the same as Thursday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one Northumberland resident (for a total of nine), one Schuylerville resident (for a total of two), one South Glens Falls resident (for a total of eight).
- Still ill: eight town of Corinth residents, four village of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, 24 Moreau residents, eight Northumberland residents, eight town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, seven South Glens Falls residents and 32 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: one town of Corinth resident, two Hadley residents, four Moreau residents, seven town of Saratoga residents and 10 Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported five new cases.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported seven coronavirus patients, down from nine Thursday. Two patients were in intensive care and three were no longer contagious but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported nine coronavirus patients, the same as Thursday.
On Thursday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 276 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.2%, which kept the weekly average at 2.2%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2.3%, which increased the weekly average to 2.4%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.6%, which kept the weekly average at 2.6%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.8%, which increased the weekly average to 3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 0.9%.
- Statewide, 8,507 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 3.01%. A total of 4,603 were hospitalized with coronavirus on Thursday and 49 people died.
Weekend Editor Jackson Gerker contributed to this report.