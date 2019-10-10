{{featured_button_text}}
Post-Star threatened on Saturday

On Saturday, Mike Kibling, left with megaphone, of the North Country Deplorables group, threatened a Post-Star reporter and the newspaper with a toy-like gun. Bill Bombard, center black shirt, of Friends who Support President Trump, said he was tired of Kibling hijacking his planned rallies. 

 Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli, kphalen-tomaselli@poststar.com

A local group supporting President Donald Trump on Thursday canceled a planned rally outside U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik's, R-Schuylerville, scheduled Friday town hall meeting in Kingsbury after word of an alleged personal invitation by a senior Stefanik staff member to a pro-Trump splinter group surfaced. 

"When I saw the town hall announced, I asked our group if we would do a rally. They said 'yes,'" said Bill Bombard, founder of the Friends Who Support President Trump, referring to Friday's Stefanik town hall.

Mike Kibling regarding Rep. Stefanik invitation

On Wednesday, pro-Trump activist Mike Kibling posted this announcement regarding a phone call from a senior staff member in Rep. Elise Stefanik's office. 

At the time, Bombard was not aware that the congresswoman allegedly reached out to a pro-Trump splinter group's organizer, Mike Kibling of the North Country Deplorables, about filling the town hall with his members.

"I did not realize, but predicted the other groups would show," said Bombard, who told The Post-Star at a rally on Saturday that he worried that Kibling's group would hijack their planned town hall rally. "I consulted with my long-term members and we agreed to do a separate rally. We stand separate. We will not allow our group to be confused with the others. It seems the Trump movement has been hijacked by big egos."

According to Bombard, his group has slated a 3 to 6 p.m. rally on Friday at Juckett Park in Hudson Falls.

The Stefanik town hall is currently scheduled for that same time, but in Kingsbury at the volunteer fire company station at 3715 Burgoyne Ave.

On Wednesday, Kibling, who has threatened The Post-Star on several occasions and most recently on Saturday, posted in several closed social media groups that Stefanik's director of strategic planning, Alex DeGrasse, contacted him.

"This is a major announcement! I have been contacted by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik's campaign manager Alex DeGrasse, to send his appreciation on behalf of Elise for holding down her Glens Falls office," Kibling wrote. "She is asking us all to be part of this town hall meeting ... to show up early and secure all the seating inside the fire station."

APEX regarding Stefanik

Pro-Trump group, American Patriots Express confirms on social media that Rep. Elise Stefanik's office reached out to them regarding the town hall slated in Kingsbury on Friday. 

The Post-Star contacted Stefanik's office for comment on Thursday morning.

On Thursday, Kibling pulled back from his original Facebook posting about DeGrasse reaching out, saying he may have embellished part of his original posting. 

Nonetheless, in an interview with North Country Public Radio, Kibling said his original statement about Stefanik's staff contacting him was accurate.  

