A local group supporting President Donald Trump on Thursday canceled a planned rally outside U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik's, R-Schuylerville, scheduled Friday town hall meeting in Kingsbury after word of an alleged personal invitation by a senior Stefanik staff member to a pro-Trump splinter group surfaced.
"When I saw the town hall announced, I asked our group if we would do a rally. They said 'yes,'" said Bill Bombard, founder of the Friends Who Support President Trump, referring to Friday's Stefanik town hall.
At the time, Bombard was not aware that the congresswoman allegedly reached out to a pro-Trump splinter group's organizer, Mike Kibling of the North Country Deplorables, about filling the town hall with his members.
"I did not realize, but predicted the other groups would show," said Bombard, who told The Post-Star at a rally on Saturday that he worried that Kibling's group would hijack their planned town hall rally. "I consulted with my long-term members and we agreed to do a separate rally. We stand separate. We will not allow our group to be confused with the others. It seems the Trump movement has been hijacked by big egos."
KINGSBURY — Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said his staff is meeting today with organizers of an event planned by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefa…
According to Bombard, his group has slated a 3 to 6 p.m. rally on Friday at Juckett Park in Hudson Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
The Stefanik town hall is currently scheduled for that same time, but in Kingsbury at the volunteer fire company station at 3715 Burgoyne Ave.
On Wednesday, Kibling, who has threatened The Post-Star on several occasions and most recently on Saturday, posted in several closed social media groups that Stefanik's director of strategic planning, Alex DeGrasse, contacted him.
"This is a major announcement! I have been contacted by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik's campaign manager Alex DeGrasse, to send his appreciation on behalf of Elise for holding down her Glens Falls office," Kibling wrote. "She is asking us all to be part of this town hall meeting ... to show up early and secure all the seating inside the fire station."
The Post-Star contacted Stefanik's office for comment on Thursday morning.
On Thursday, Kibling pulled back from his original Facebook posting about DeGrasse reaching out, saying he may have embellished part of his original posting.
Nonetheless, in an interview with North Country Public Radio, Kibling said his original statement about Stefanik's staff contacting him was accurate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.