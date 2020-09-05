WHITEHALL — One person is dead after a two-car crash in Whitehall.

The accident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of state Route 4 and County Route 21.

State Police is not releasing the name of the deceased at this time. Investigator Kevin Reppenhagen said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and may have had prior medical issues that contributed to the crash. An autopsy is being conducted.

The two occupants of the other vehicle had minor injuries and were transported to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation, according to Reppenhagen.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Skenesborough EMS assisted at the scene.

