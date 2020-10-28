One person injured in Jackson three-car crash

JACKSON — One person was injured on Tuesday in a three-car crash on Route 22.

The crash took place at 1 p.m. when Alexis Hinger, 70, of Cambridge, was stopped in traffic, attempting to turn left, and was struck by 63-year-old Cambridge resident Coleen Holcomb.

Hinger's car was pushed into the opposite lane, smashing into the car being driven by 67-year-old David Saile of Buskirk. Hinger was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, Vermont for non-life threatening injuries.

