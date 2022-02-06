One person hurt in village of Greenwich fire

GREENWICH — A midday fire Sunday destroyed a building in Greenwich’s historic downtown district.

The three-story brick building at 126 Main St. had businesses on the first floor, including the office of Judith Klingebiel, CPA, and apartments on the upper two floors. The property is owned by Wilmarth Building Ltd., according to Washington County online property records.

Greenwich Fire Chief Michael White said the alarm came in at 12:10 p.m. When the first crew arrived, “there was heavy fire on the second and third floors,” White said. Two more alarms went out for mutual aid. White didn’t know how many fire companies eventually responded but said there were 75 to 80 firefighters on the scene.

Eight residents of the upstairs apartments were displaced by the fire. One resident suffered burns and Easton-Greenwich EMS took the person to a hospital, White said. A news release Sunday evening from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross said its volunteers provided immediate emergency aid to four people after the fire.

The building was part of a row of 19th-century brick buildings on the west side of Main Street. Firefighters were able to confine the fire to 126 Main St., White said. The building to the south, Greenwich Hardware Antiques, had minor damage from smoke and water. The former Glens Falls National Bank building to the north was undamaged, White said.

The building that burned was “an old historic beautiful building,” said village Mayor Pamela Fuller. “It’s completely destroyed.”

An update from Washington County Department of Public Safety said National Grid cut power to that section of the village because a primary power line passes directly in front of the building. According to National Grid’s website, 233 customers lost power at 1:02 p.m. The utility’s crews were on the scene and power was expected to be restored around 9 p.m. Sunday.

By 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the fire was essentially out and excavation work was beginning, according to the county Department of Public Safety. White said county fire officials were on the scene but the cause was yet to be determined.

Main Street, which is also state Route 29 in that block, was closed to traffic in front of the fire. Wallie’s Restaurant, in the next block south, posted on its Facebook page that it would be closed for the evening due to the road closure and power outage.

Because of the heavy demand on the village water system, Washington County Public Safety asked residents to conserve water and to expect dirty water and low pressure as the system recovers. Main Street in front of the fire scene was closed “until further notice” while work at the site continued.

The Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department, New York State Police and Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

