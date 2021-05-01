One of Moreau's first black families remembered

“The hill was covered with apple trees. They were diseased, my dad cut them down. That’s when we covered (the hill) with Christmas trees,” he said, adding, “There used to be a farmhouse right down by the edge of the road. My dad tore it down because it was too close to the road.”

Two of Ben Lattimore Jr.’s sons served in the Civil War, in a white regiment, which researchers have puzzled over because both men were openly known to be Black. They were described as such in the census, and the family was known to be Black. During the Civil War, black soldiers generally fought in all-Black regiments, but there were exceptions. Learning why and how the men served in their local, white regiment could be fascinating, O’Connor said.

One of Lattimore’s granddaughters became the first graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. One of his grandsons married the first graduate of what is now known as Skidmore College.

Recent research into the family began with an inquiry from Skidmore College. Officials there had found a mention of Mattie Washington in the minutes of a trustees’ board meeting. She was described as “colored” and the first graduate.