One of Moreau's first black families remembered

One of the first black families to settle in Moreau is the focus of a new program at Saratoga Springs Public Library.
A librarian and a local researcher will present information on the Lattimore family. Ben Lattimore Jr. purchased what is now Candy Cane Farm in Moreau. His father, Ben Lattimore, was a soldier in the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War.
Librarian Lorie Wies and researcher Julie O’Connor will present on Zoom on May 13 at noon. Viewers must register in advance through the library website. It’s part of the 2021 SaratogaREADS! Initiative, for which this year’s book is Saratoga Soul Brandtville Blues by Carol Daggs.
The Lattimore family didn’t start out in Moreau. Father and son were leaders in the black community in Albany, where they ran several successful businesses. But in 1847, Ben Lattimore Jr. decided he would rather run a farm in a rural area.
Rural life was seen by some black people, at the time, as a safer place than cities, O’Connor said. People believed they would have more opportunities and fewer daily encounters with racism.
But it was also an ideal location for the Underground Railroad, a stop from which people could easily get to the canal, she said.
She suspects Lattimore bought the property for both reasons.
“If you go directly east, you end up in one of the canal locks,” she said. “It appears that the African American boat men who worked the canal were part of the railroad.”
From there, formerly enslaved people could get to Canada in summer or go across the ice in winter and get to Vermont, she said.
Whether he picked the site for that access or not, she said the records are clear as to what he did with it.
“He was running an Underground Railroad there,” she said.
His family also seemed to be a welcomed part of the community.
One of his sons was president of the Reynolds Road Sabbath School. The farm was often mentioned in the local newspaper.
“There’s always reports of Sunday school picnics and people coming to visit,” she said. “The farm is described as one of the finest in the county. As far as we can tell, they remained at the farm for 40 years.”
They sold a variety of apples from a large apple orchard.
It’s been almost 200 years since then, and little remains, although the farm is still in use.
Moreau town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz’s family owns Candy Cane Farm now. Kusnierz’s father tore out the old, diseased apple trees long ago. They could have been the Lattimore family’s trees, though it’s impossible to know.
“The hill was covered with apple trees. They were diseased, my dad cut them down. That’s when we covered (the hill) with Christmas trees,” he said, adding, “There used to be a farmhouse right down by the edge of the road. My dad tore it down because it was too close to the road.”
Two of Ben Lattimore Jr.’s sons served in the Civil War, in a white regiment, which researchers have puzzled over because both men were openly known to be Black. They were described as such in the census, and the family was known to be Black. During the Civil War, black soldiers generally fought in all-Black regiments, but there were exceptions. Learning why and how the men served in their local, white regiment could be fascinating, O’Connor said.
One of Lattimore’s granddaughters became the first graduate of Saratoga Springs High School. One of his grandsons married the first graduate of what is now known as Skidmore College.
Recent research into the family began with an inquiry from Skidmore College. Officials there had found a mention of Mattie Washington in the minutes of a trustees’ board meeting. She was described as “colored” and the first graduate.
They asked Wies if there was any more information about her. She couldn’t find much, except that she married a member of the Lattimore family. A few months later, at a historians meeting, someone mentioned that they had an inquiry about the Lattimore family from O’Connor.
“We’ve been researching this family ever since,” Wies said.
