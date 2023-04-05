A Warren County resident has died after contracting COVID-19, the county announced this week.

A news release from the Warren County Board of Supervisors said the resident was living at home prior to becoming ill. The person, who was in their early 70s and had been vaccinated, died in a hospital on April 1.

In the past seven days, there have been 29 new cases reported and 11 were confirmed by home tests, according to the news release.

One person remains hospitalized but is not considered critically ill. The county’s rolling five-day average of new cases was 3.5 as of Tuesday.

Since the outbreak began, there have been a total of 25,271 confirmed coronavirus cases among Warren County residents. The county has had 154 residents pass away from COVID-19 infections. Of the cases, 98 died in a hospital, 45 at a nursing home, 9 at home and 2 in an assisted living facility.

The county reminded residents that free COVID-19 home test kits remain available for the public at Warren County Municipal Center (DMV and Human Services Buildings entrances), town halls around Warren County and Glens Falls City Hall. They can be picked up at Warren County’s complex Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition, Warren County Health Services is continuing to reach out to those who are newly diagnosed with COVID-19 to ensure they have access to information and resources as needed.

The CDC is reporting a low community level and a moderate transmission level in Warren County. The case rate stands at 31.28 per 100,000 people. The agency recommends individuals stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, including recommended booster doses.

They should be stay in well-ventilated areas and avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19. People should follow recommendations for isolation if they have a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19. They should follow the recommendations for what to do if exposed to someone with COVID-19. If people are at high risk of getting very sick, talk with a healthcare provider about additional prevention actions.

Washington County

In Washington County, the community level for the virus remains “low,” according to the CDC’s website. There are 25 active cases as of March 29. The case rate per 100,000 population is 40.85 and staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 is 2.4%. Transmission levels in Washington County is moderate as of Wednesday.

Saratoga County

In Saratoga County, there are currently 86 reported cases with the CDC as of March 29. The county has a community level of low and a case rate per 100,000 population of 387.41. The transmission rate is moderate.