One new case reported in Saratoga County; Other counties report none

No new cases.

That’s the news from Warren, Washington and Essex counties. Only one person is sick with coronavirus, in Washington County.

Saratoga County, which has led the area in number of cases, reported just one new case Wednesday.

The entire Capital Region had just seven new cases.

“We are in very good shape about controlling the virus in New York State,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Wednesday’s press conference.

The virus is still around: there were 567 new cases statewide on Tuesday. The state has been consistently testing about 60,000 people each day for the last week.

In local testing, an average of 175 Warren County residents have been tested each day of the last week, along with an average of 193 Washington County residents, 107 Essex County residents and 498 Saratoga County residents.

The region reached Phase 3 on Wednesday, but Cuomo urged local governments to step up and enforce the rules. Those include only 50% capacity inside restaurants, as well as mask-wearing in crowds, and not gathering in groups of more than 25 people.