One new case reported in Saratoga County; Other counties report none

No new cases.
That’s the news from Warren, Washington and Essex counties. Only one person is sick with coronavirus, in Washington County.
Saratoga County, which has led the area in number of cases, reported just one new case Wednesday.
The entire Capital Region had just seven new cases.
“We are in very good shape about controlling the virus in New York State,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Wednesday’s press conference.
The virus is still around: there were 567 new cases statewide on Tuesday. The state has been consistently testing about 60,000 people each day for the last week.
In local testing, an average of 175 Warren County residents have been tested each day of the last week, along with an average of 193 Washington County residents, 107 Essex County residents and 498 Saratoga County residents.
The region reached Phase 3 on Wednesday, but Cuomo urged local governments to step up and enforce the rules. Those include only 50% capacity inside restaurants, as well as mask-wearing in crowds, and not gathering in groups of more than 25 people.
“Part of the phasing is for local governments to increase capacity,” Cuomo said. “The phases are not just automatic. The phases are allowing the local governments to get their act together. And they have to.”
But that may not be happening.
At a Reopening Washington County committee meeting Wednesday, Granville Supervisor Matt Hicks said he’s encouraging people to follow the rules — but that the rules have no teeth.
“Enforcement — we all get that but we don’t have the capacity to do anything about it,” he said.
Also on Wednesday:
- Warren County reported no new cases and no one ill. The county had 244 confirmed cases and 33 deaths.
- Washington County reported no new cases and three recoveries. The county had 212 confirmed cases and 13 deaths. Only one person is still ill.
- Saratoga County reported one more person tested positive, for a total of 523 confirmed cases. Twenty people are still ill and 17 people have died. One person is hospitalized.
- Essex County reported no new cases and no one ill. It had 56 cases. No one died.
- Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital reported that they did not have any patients with coronavirus.
Statewide, 1,479 people were hospitalized and 17 people died Tuesday, including two people who died at nursing homes.
Cuomo called the numbers “great news” and praised the public for being willing to follow shutdown orders, wear masks and avoid crowding.
“We did what we had to do, my friends, and we did it together,” he said.
