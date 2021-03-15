One million New Yorkers vaccinated last week

Vaccinations are on the upswing, with 22.5% of New Yorkers having at least one dose as of Sunday. The state administered 1 million doses in the last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

He announced the opening this week of several more mass vaccination sites.

Warren County officials said they still have not heard, however, when the state will open the Queensbury site, which is now ready.

State officials said last week it would open “in the coming weeks.”

When it opens, the site will be available for appointments on the state Am I Eligible website, https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/, and by phone at 1-833-697-4829. It will not be run by Warren County.

But Warren County is expecting to announce its clinics for this week soon. The county will receive 500 doses this week.

Those who are 60 or older can get on a waiting list online, at warrencountyny.gov/ofa/covidsignup.

School cases

The Queensbury school district reported one case, a person who was last in Queensbury Middle School on March 5.