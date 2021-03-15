One million New Yorkers vaccinated last week

Vaccinations are on the upswing, with 22.5% of New Yorkers having at least one dose as of Sunday. The state administered 1 million doses in the last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
He announced the opening this week of several more mass vaccination sites.
Warren County officials said they still have not heard, however, when the state will open the Queensbury site, which is now ready.
State officials said last week it would open “in the coming weeks.”
When it opens, the site will be available for appointments on the state Am I Eligible website, https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/, and by phone at 1-833-697-4829. It will not be run by Warren County.
But Warren County is expecting to announce its clinics for this week soon. The county will receive 500 doses this week.
Those who are 60 or older can get on a waiting list online, at warrencountyny.gov/ofa/covidsignup.
School cases
The Queensbury school district reported one case, a person who was last in Queensbury Middle School on March 5.
Lake George Central School District reported one case, a person who was last in Lake George Jr.-Sr. High School on Friday, March 12.
Monday’s statistics
- Warren County reported nine new cases, for a total of 2,832 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 15 recoveries, for a total of 2,663 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 103 people currently ill, three of whom are hospitalized, an increase of one since Sunday. One patient is in critical condition, and the other two are described as moderately ill. Of the new cases, one is a nursing home resident.
- Washington County reported its numbers from Sunday: nine new cases, for a total of 2,192 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and seven recoveries, for a total of 2,076 recoveries. There were 79 people ill, and five were hospitalized, an increase of one from Saturday.
- Saratoga County reported one death, for a total of 151 deaths since the pandemic began, 119 new cases since Friday, for a total of 12,543 confirmed cases, and 135 recoveries, for a total of 12,188 recoveries. There were 204 people ill, 16 of whom were hospitalized, the same as on Friday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: two Corinth residents (for a total of eight), three Northumberland residents (for a total of eight), one town of Saratoga resident (for a total of six) and one Victory resident (for a total of two).
- Still ill: six town of Corinth residents, one village of Corinth resident, one Hadley resident, 10 Moreau residents, five Northumberland residents, five town of Saratoga residents, two Schuylerville residents, five South Glens Falls residents, one Victory resident and 27 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: one village of Corinth resident, three Moreau residents, one South Glens Falls resident and six Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported five new cases since Friday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported three coronavirus patients, down from five, and one patient is no longer considered contagious. No one is in intensive care.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 10 coronavirus patients, down from 15 patients Friday.
On Sunday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 166 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.8%, which increased the weekly average to 1.8%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.8%, which increased the weekly average to 1.6%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.9%, which increased the weekly average to 1.7%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 3.7%, which increased the weekly average to 2.3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.3%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.6%.
- Statewide, 5,807 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 4.57%. A total of 4,517 people were hospitalized with coronavirus Sunday and 58 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.