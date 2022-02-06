One killed in hit-and-run on Broad Street

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that involved a pedestrian on Broad Street on Sunday morning.

The accident closed a section of Broad Street for several hours.

A Glens Falls police sergeant on Sunday evening confirmed a hit-and-run accident earlier in the day, but told a Post-Star reporter that the department would not release details until Monday morning.

The accident resulted in the death of an elderly woman near the Hannaford store on Broad Street, according to reports by News10 ABC. The victim was transported to Glens Falls Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe page was started Sunday morning by the neighbor of sisters who walk together in Glens Falls and Queensbury. The page said one of the sisters was killed in Sunday’s accident.

The organizer of the donation fund, Colin Studenroth, shared on the online fundraising site that he lives next door to the sisters. The neighbor created the fund with a goal of $2,000 to assist the surviving sister with the costs of funeral services. As of Sunday evening, the fund had 145 donors in nine hours, raising over $5,600.

But authorities had not confirmed the identity of the victim as of Sunday night.

“We have received some helpful info and will be reaching out to New York State Office of Victim Services,” Studenroth commented on the fund updates on Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 8 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.