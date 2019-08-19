ARGYLE — A woman was killed and a Washington County sheriff's officer badly injured in a two-car collision on Route 40 early Monday.
Few details were available early Monday, but Route 40 was closed just south of the village of Argyle for more than five hours because of the collision near Sweet Road around 6:50 a.m.
Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said the civilian driver died and the sheriff's officer was taken to Glens Falls Hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, but police reported he suffered multiple broken bones.
The woman who died is from the Argyle area, and her name was not released early Monday, pending notification of family members. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Murphy said details on what occurred and which driver may have been at fault were still being determined. The damage to the pavement and vehicle fluid spills were in the northbound lane, and off the side of the northbound lane, in front of Argyle Self- Storage.
Murphy said the officer was not headed to an emergency call. He was driving a marked Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle and was headed south, on his way to the Salem station for a 7 a.m. shift change after working the overnight shift.
The collision appeared to have occurred just before a curve near Sweet Road, and the civilian's sport utility vehicle was off the east side of the highway, facing south.
The investigation was turned over to the State Police, and the agency's accident reconstruction experts have been called in to determine what happened, Murphy said. A canopy was set up in the road for most of the morning for investigators, and officers from both police agencies were on scene along with Argyle firefighters and Argyle Rescue Squad members.
State Police said the cause of the crash and determination as to which driver was to blame would not be released until the computerized accident reconstruction was finished. That is expected to take at least several weeks.
The road was closed between West Street and Lick Springs Road and reopened shortly after noon.
The crash occurred just south of the village of Argyle. The speed limit in the village is 30 mph, but outside the village it opens up to 55 mph.
Argyle Supervisor Bob Henke said he has not heard any recent concerns from residents or drivers about the area where the crash occurred. A resident of the area said there is limited visibility at the curve in the road, but it is more of an issue for driver's pulling out from side roads than those driving on Route 40.
More details will be posted when they become available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.