GREENFIELD — One person died late Monday in a crash on North Greenfield Road, according to police.

Few details, including the identity of the person who died, were available early Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. in the hamlet of Porter Corners. A vehicle rolled over and slid into a home.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating and said more information will be released later Tuesday.

The accident occurred during a bout of sleet and freezing rain.

