GREENFIELD — One person died late Monday in a crash on North Greenfield Road, according to police.
Few details, including the identity of the person who died, were available early Tuesday.
The crash occurred around 9 p.m. in the hamlet of Porter Corners. A vehicle rolled over and slid into a home.
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating and said more information will be released later Tuesday.
The accident occurred during a bout of sleet and freezing rain.
