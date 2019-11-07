Michael E. LaRock, 39, of Ticonderoga, who shot and killed a friend, William T. "Liam" Brown, 37, in December, pleaded guilty to a murder charge late Thursday, and the two men who assisted him in getting rid of the victim's body pleaded guilty to felonies. He agreed to serve 25 years to life in state prison, which is the maximum for second-degree murder, but will avoid possible consecutive prison sentences for weapons possession and other lesser charges.