One dead, two hospitalized following Bolton motorcycle crash

BOLTON — One person was killed and two others were hospitalized after a motorcycle struck a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to Route 11 near Valley Woods Road at approximately 12:13 a.m. to investigate suspected drag racing. The agency received reports that racing had occurred in the area the night before.

While patrolling, police discovered numerous vehicles lining the roadway with large groups of individuals walking in the road.

When police were in the area, a Honda motorcycle operated by 22-year-old Steven Gosselin was traveling westbound on Route 11 when he struck 33-year-old Ghaland Nadeau, who was walking in the roadway.

Gosselin then struck one of the parked vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway. His passenger, 25-year-old Samantha Briggs, was ejected from the motorcycle.

Nadeau was pronounced dead at the scene.

Briggs was airlifted to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Gosselin, who also suffered non-life threatening injuries, was transported to Glens Falls Hospital.