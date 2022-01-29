One dead after fatal crash in Whitehall

WHITEHALL — A head-on crash on state Route 4 involving two cars resulted in the death of one man on Friday night.

State Police responded to a reported head-on two-car crash on state Route 4 in Whitehall at approximately 7:07 p.m.

After a preliminary investigation it was determined that Jesse Nesbit, 25, of Wilmington, Vermont, was traveling south on state Route 4 when his vehicle went off the shoulder of the road and hit a guide rail. Nesbit then returned to the road where he crossed into the southbound lane and collided head-on with another vehicle, according to State Police.

Police said that Nesbit was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was determined to be Bruce Ferguson, 58, of Granville. He was transported to Glens Falls Hospital with injuries that are not life threatening, according to State Police.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to State Police.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

