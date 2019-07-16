GRANVILLE — Gigi Zeitler and Rob McGuire get really excited when they talk about bad art, about how sometimes it’s so bad it’s good.
"Art is often considered stuffy. This is contrarian art," Zeitler said. "It's art you can laugh at."
Scouring local flea markets for the best of the worst, Pember board members Zeitler and McGuire are busy putting together the sixth annual Dreadful Art exhibition for The Pember Library and Museum in Granville.
Scheduled to open at 7 p.m. on Aug. 2, “Dreadful Art VI — Because the World Is Here and Not Somewhere Else,” is one of the Pember's First Friday events and features new finds and fantastical naive art.
"Rob added a new dimension with naive art," Zeitler said, explaining it is often created by unlearned artists who have a vision but no formal training.
Zeitler said that the dreaded creations are not just borne from art ideas gone bad.
"It can be dreadful because it implies dread, or is really odd," she said.
Several years ago, McGuire was at an antiques auction and an outlandish bid got him a nine-piece collection of bizarre art from the 1930s to 1940s.
“The art was just atrocious, I stood up and bid a million dollars,” he said laughing, while treasure hunting at a Whitehall flea market last week. “Of course, no one took me seriously, and I wound up with the lot for $10.”
That’s when the bad art exhibition idea was created. Since then, the well-received annual show has grown in popularity, with selections from local artists and flea market finds, and one year there were some pieces on loan from the Museum of Really Bad Art in Massachusetts.
Attendees can vote for the “Best of the Worst,” with a prize for the winning entry.
"People really want to win the contest," Zeitler said. "They are excited about being the 'Best of the Worst.'"
To enhance the experience, a special play list of recorded music will complement the décor as part of the show, she said.
Some creations will be on sale, but none are priced higher than $5. And organizers are still taking submissions until Aug. 1.
Submissions may be dropped off at the Pember.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 518-642-1515.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.