'On stage with a real audience': School musicals can again perform for an audience this year

QUEENSBURY — Maddie Gaiser is nervous, but in a good way.

Gaiser has been in Drama Club since freshman year, but she hasn’t performed in front of a live audience since.

Now a junior at Queensbury High School, Gaiser will play Ursula in the Drama Club’s production of “The Little Mermaid,” which will take to the auditorium stage March 11-13.

Unlike the last two years, the students will get to perform live in front of at least half an audience.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down Queensbury’s production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” in March 2020. Last year, the Drama Club performed a cabaret-style show that was recorded and aired on the school’s YouTube channel.

“This is our first time performing in front of an audience here,” Gaiser said during rehearsal Tuesday. “It’s kind of nerve-wracking. It’s kind of like pressure, but not a bad pressure. It’s pressure to do better because people are excited to come see it.”

Gaiser wore a clear face mask at rehearsal Tuesday, but said she hopes the mask mandate will be lifted before opening night. Students have been experimenting with different types of masks just in case.

“We really need them to emote from their face,” said Director Andrew Terry, “especially in this show when Ariel Act 2 can’t speak. We really need something so you can see her expressions.”

Even at half capacity and in masks, Terry said he is relieved to be able to stage a show with an audience.

“Last year doing it virtual it wasn’t the same,” Terry said. “When kids went up there to perform after a number, they didn’t have that energy from the audience that kept them going.”

Experienced theater kid Carter Sano hasn’t performed in front of a live audience in three years. He used to perform in theater productions at least four times a year. Singing in front of a crowd is far better, he said.

“You get a completely different energy when you perform in front of people,” said Sano, who plays Prince Eric. “I know my performance gets so much better as soon as I have the energy from people.”

Terry has scheduled extra rehearsals, but it’s been a struggle to instill urgency in the students who have never performed live.

“I always say, you’ve got to be a one-take Osmond,” he said. “You’ve got to get it right the first time. The big hurdle is they’re not used to getting up there and doing it right the first time.”

Terry and Music Director Matthew Gaulin chose “The Little Mermaid” for several reasons.

“We wanted it to be family-oriented, and we wanted to bring people in because after the last two years, we needed to get more funds for our club,” Gaulin said. “Plus, it’s a fun show. Disney. Everyone loves Disney.”

“The Little Mermaid” is Disney’s retelling of the Hans Christian Andersen story and the classic animated film.

“Most of the show is similar to the animated movie,” Terry said. “They have changed a few things. For example, King Triton and Ursula are now brother and sister, and that is something that is a storyline throughout the show.

“So there’s that tension over the years between those two that actually leads to Ursula stealing Ariel’s voice,” Terry continued. “Meanwhile, she falls in love with Eric, you have some great songs with Sebastian and Flounder and the Mersisters, and next thing you know, the spell has been broken and they are officially together. And you have that Disney happy ending.”

Terry said the students have been a great group this year. Student Kendra Jones has also worked as co-choreographer.

“It’s just nice doing it the old-fashioned way,” he said. “And hopefully we won’t have to wear masks, that’s the big thing. We’re just keeping our fingers crossed.”

Senior Kristina Mannix, who plays Scuttle, said she is extremely excited to get back on stage.

“I feel like everybody looks up for their senior-year show. It’s their last one,” Mannix said. “And I’m so glad for my senior year we can finally be up on stage with a real audience and get that live interaction of hearing them laugh and getting to perform for them.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

