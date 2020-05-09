On Mother's Day: 'The best gift you can give her is health'

“What they have to remember is that, first and foremost, we are still under the PAUSE order from the governor,” she said. “We should only be out for essential business. That is still through May 15.”

Every step away from staying inside comes with safety risks, she noted. If you must go out, stay away from people — that’s safer than being in a crowd — but it is still not as safe as staying home. If you must be in a crowd, wear a mask — but staying away from people is safer.

Urging masks and social distancing is intended to improve people’s odds.

“It doesn’t mean we are encouraging people to do that,” she said. “The safest thing is to stay home, unless you must go out.”

When the virus is at a manageable level, where each person who exhibits symptoms can be tested immediately and all their close contacts can also be immediately tested and quarantined, the rules may change. But for now, they said, the virus is still spreading in the community.

So Hunt advises staying home on Mother’s Day.

“I think the best way to love and appreciate and show that appreciation to your mom is to not bring an illness to her,” she said. “The best gift you can give her is health.”

