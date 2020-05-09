On Mother's Day: 'The best gift you can give her is health'

On Mother’s Day, don’t visit Mom.
Not even while staying 6 feet away in her house. Not even while wearing a mask.
“We know there is still community spread in our town,” said Dr. John Sawyer, chief medical officer for Hudson Headwaters Health Network. “It’s still out there. It’s not finished yet.”
In one day, Hudson Headwaters tested 90 people from Schenectady to the Canadian border. Ten of them tested positive.
That might sound like a small number — but it tells him there are still a lot of people who are positive, don’t know it, and are spreading the virus.
None of the people who tested positive worked in nursing homes, for example. That means they caught it in places that aren’t known for having outbreaks.
“Quite a lot of people, maybe a quarter of people, will not be symptomatic,” Sawyer said. “The idea is wearing a mask will help trap some of the stuff you’re breathing out.”
Some — but not all. No one yet knows how effective a cloth mask is, he said.
“But I don’t think anyone’s pretending it prevents everything you’re breathing out from going out,” he said.
But if all the people you encounter are also wearing masks, the chance of filtering out most of the virus gets better, said Washington County Public Health Director Patti Hunt.
If you add in a 6-foot distance, it gets harder for the virus droplets to reach someone.
“Remember, everyone should be wearing a mask,” she said. “We’re using them in combination with, not in exclusion, with social distancing.”
So why can’t people socialize at a 6-foot distance while wearing masks?
Because all that might not be enough to stop the virus.
“It’s droplets, like the flu. But it’s a little more infectious. It can live on surfaces a lot longer than the flu,” said Hudson Headwaters physician assistant Carrie Miron.
That means that sitting down to a Mother’s Day dinner with Mom is not a good idea.
“You certainly don’t want to sit at a table,” Sawyer said. “I couldn’t argue too hard if you say you’re going to sit in one corner of the yard and they’ll be in the other corner.”
But if people bring young children? Expect difficulty enforcing masks and distance.
“We are not designed as species to stay away from each other,” Sawyer said. “Staying 6 feet apart and wearing your mask at a minimum — recognize there’s some risk. I think we still need to be careful.”
Socializing like that is also not allowed, Hunt said.
“What they have to remember is that, first and foremost, we are still under the PAUSE order from the governor,” she said. “We should only be out for essential business. That is still through May 15.”
Every step away from staying inside comes with safety risks, she noted. If you must go out, stay away from people — that’s safer than being in a crowd — but it is still not as safe as staying home. If you must be in a crowd, wear a mask — but staying away from people is safer.
Urging masks and social distancing is intended to improve people’s odds.
“It doesn’t mean we are encouraging people to do that,” she said. “The safest thing is to stay home, unless you must go out.”
When the virus is at a manageable level, where each person who exhibits symptoms can be tested immediately and all their close contacts can also be immediately tested and quarantined, the rules may change. But for now, they said, the virus is still spreading in the community.
So Hunt advises staying home on Mother’s Day.
“I think the best way to love and appreciate and show that appreciation to your mom is to not bring an illness to her,” she said. “The best gift you can give her is health.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.