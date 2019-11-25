The results from the last undecided race are now in, which means the 2019 election is finally over.
Election Day was Nov. 5, 20 days ago.
A sliver of voters participated, with just 31% of the registered voters in Warren County casting a ballot.
This year, in our region, all but one of the candidates who was ahead on election night won after absentee ballots were counted.
In some cases, the final result was very, very close, though.
The closest was Salem, where former Town Board member Laura Dunham won by just four votes out of more than 450 cast.
In most of the region, incumbents won. Only eight challengers across the region won.
But some of those were big wins, with four incumbent town supervisors losing.
In Warren County, only three incumbents lost:
- Thurman, where Supervisor Cynthia Hyde, a Democrat, lost to Republican challenger Susan Shepler
- Warrensburg, where incumbent Republican Town Board member Linda Baker Marcella lost to a Democrat, Rich Larkin, putting a Democrat on the board for the first time in recent memory
- Johnsburg, where incumbent Republican Town Board member Peter Olesheski Jr. joined the race too late to get endorsed and ran on an independent line, but lost to Republican Justin Gonyo
In Washington County, four incumbents lost, mostly supervisors:
- Greenwich, where Supervisor Sara Idleman, a Democrat, lost to Republican Don Ward
- Fort Edward, where Supervisor Terry Middleton, a Democrat, lost to Republican Lester Losaw
- White Creek, where Supervisor Bob Shay, a Republican, lost to Democrat James Griffith
- Hebron, where Town Board member James Nelson lost to Democrat Jill Nadolski by six votes
In Saratoga County, Republican Moreau Town Board member Alan VanTassel lost to Republican-turned-Democrat John Donohue.
The last undecided race to be determined was the Ticonderoga Town Board race in Essex County.
There, incumbent Democrat Thomas Cunningham broke the pattern of candidates losing if they were behind on election night. He was behind by two votes against challenger Republican Heath Towne, but Cunningham won after absentee ballots were counted.
