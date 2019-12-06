Dec. 7 is a day that will live in infamy in the United States because of the historic attack on Pearl Harbor. But for the family of one local airman, the date holds even more significance.
On Dec. 7, 1944 — three years to the day after the Hawaiian air base bombing that brought the U.S. into World War II — Glens Falls native John F. Jones, then a 20-year-old radioman in the U.S. Army Air Forces, boarded a Boeing B-29 Superfortress bomber nicknamed "Vixen" for a mission over Japanese-held China.
Jones and 10 other crew members completed their mission to bomb a Japanese factory in Manchuria that was building engines and frames for warplanes and were en route to the airfield in China where they were based when their plane disappeared before dawn.
The 11 men aboard were listed as missing in action before being declared dead a year later. It was believed their plane crashed into a mountain as it returned to its base at Kunglai Airfield in China with the 20th Air Force's bombardment group.
Jones was the younger brother of Ellsworth Jones, the Glens Falls native who was the mayor of Saratoga Springs for a decade after serving in the European theater with the 101st Airborne. Ellsworth Jones earned a Bronze Star for heroism after parachuting into Normandy and a Purple Heart when he was injured during a subsequent attack in Carentan, France.
His son, Saratoga Springs lawyer Matthew Jones, said his father and the uncle he never met were both Glens Falls natives and St. Mary's Academy graduates who went off to fight in World War II as most young men of the time did.
John Jones was among the dozens of local servicemen and women who didn't return. He was awarded a Purple Heart and Air Medal posthumously.
It was never determined what exactly happened to the bomber he helped guide on its mission.
"John Jones disappeared Dec. 7, 1944 and a year later he was deemed killed in action," Matthew Jones said.
There is a plaque for him at the Jones family cemetery plot in South Glens Falls, and he is also honored in Manila American Cemetery and Memorial's "Wall of the Missing" from World War II.
Ellsworth Jones was inducted into the New York Senate Veterans Hall of Fame in 2005 and died in 2006.
"My father died just short of 90 years old after living a full life, and his younger brother by 6 years died at age 20," Matthew Jones said.
Matthew Jones' son, Ryan Jones, was long fascinated with his grandfather's military service and decided to follow in his footsteps, enlisting in the Army. He is serving in the 101st Airborne and commissioned as a lieutenant in 2017.
