Students graduate from Clarkson
POTSDAM — Clarkson University awarded more than 750 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to students from 27 states, 22 countries and 57 New York state counties, this spring. (An additional 338 students received degrees this past winter and summer.) Local graduates include:
- Claire Kershko of Queensbury, Master of Business Administration degree;
- Trevor Metcalfe of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science degree with great distinction in chemical engineering;
- Benjamin Mack of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in computer science;
- Dalton Whaley of Queensbury, Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies;
- Kathryn Ackner of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science degree with great distinction in environmental health science, psychology minor;
- David Ross of Argyle, Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in civil engineering;
- Sean Donohue of Bolton Landing, Bachelor of Science degree in environmental engineering;
- Nathan Winchester of Cambridge, Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering;
- Lindsey Schlaeg of Chestertown, Master of Science degree in physician assistant studies;
- Johnathan Lestingi of Clemons, Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in aeronautical engineering;
- Maria Denton of Corinth, Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering, mathematics minor;
- Ethan Pike of Fort Ann, Bachelor of Science degree in engineering and management;
- Robert Matousek of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in civil engineering;
- Allison Morgan of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in psychology, biology minor;
- Dustin Franke of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering;
- Christopher Guillotte of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in aeronautical engineering, mathematics minor;
- Kurt Clauder of Granville, Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in aeronautical engineering, mechanical engineering;
- Andrew All of Greenfield Center, Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering, environmental engineering minor;
- Jake Hurtt of Middle Grove, Bachelor of Science degree with distinction in electrical engineering, mathematics minor;
- Ronald Deutsch of Middle Grove, Bachelor of Science degree in innovation and entrepreneurship; and
- Mallory Keough of Whitehall, Bachelor of Science degree in engineering and management, project management minor.
Starace gets first year student award
CANTON — Caroline H. Starace of Greenfield Center has been selected for the Bradley R. Evers Outstanding First-Year Student Award at St. Lawrence University.
Bradley R. Evers was a first-year student at St. Lawrence in the fall of 1990. He was very active in the First-Year Program, in organizing the First-Year Student Council, and was involved in many other co-curricular activities. Evers was an outstanding first-year student leader and was presented an award recognizing that fact on Moving-Up Day in the spring of 1991. Tragically, he died suddenly in the summer after his first year. The Bradley R. Evers Outstanding First-Year Student Awards were established in his memory.
These awards are now presented each spring at the Student Organization and Leadership Awards Banquet during the last week of classes. FYP faculty and/or Residential Life professional staff nominate individuals, who then submit essays for review about their contributions to the first-year class and the campus as a whole. Nominees must be first-year students, have strong academic averages (normally a 3.0 GPA or above), have been involved in a variety of academic and co-curricular activities, and have made positive contributions to their FYP/FYS classroom, their residence hall, and/or the first-year class as a whole.
Benz makes provost’s list at SUNY Oneonta
ONEONTA — Ashley Benz of Warrensburg has been named to the spring 2019 provost’s list at SUNY Oneonta. To qualify for the provost’s list, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more. Benz is studying psychology at SUNY Oneonta.
Raymond graduates magna cum laude
ITHACA — Christie Raymond of Queensbury graduated magna cum laude from Cornell University May 26. Raymond was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, with a major in communication and a concentration in media studies.
Raymond is the daughter of Mary Lea and Jeffrey Raymond and is a 2015 graduate of Queensbury High School. While at Cornell University, she played Division 1 women’s lacrosse and club lacrosse. Raymond was a broadcaster for the Big Red Sports Network, a member of the Cornell Fashion Collective and a Social Media Ambassador for Cornell Admissions. In addition, Raymond was a teaching assistant for the course Green World Blue Planet. Academic honors received include Cornell Honor Society, dean’s list, and National Society for Collegiate Scholars.
Raymond will begin her career in July in the ALL IN Marketing and Partner Solutions Program at Viacom in New York City.
Students graduate from Colby-Sawyer
NEW LONDON, N.H. — Colby-Sawyer celebrated its 181st Commencement May 11, awarding approximately 185 undergraduate degrees and recognizing students and other individuals for academic excellence, outstanding contributions to society, and service to the college and community. Local graduates include:
- Cody Kostrzebski of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science in business administration. Kostrzebski was a member of the men’s soccer team; and
- Acadia LeBlanc of Salem, Bachelor of Science in community-based sustainability. LeBlanc played for the women’s rugby team.
Students graduate from St. Lawrence
CANTON — A total of 615 bachelor degrees were awarded by St. Lawrence University during commencement ceremonies held May 19 in Canton. Local graduates include:
- Kerrianne Belline of Brant Lake, Bachelor of Science degree in biology, cum laude;
- Blair T. Champion of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics and computer science.
- Robert G. Davies of South Glens Falls, Bachelor of Arts degree in English, cum laude degree;
- Julianna R. Dewar of Brant Lake, Bachelor of Science degree in conservation biology and psychology;
- Fiona A. Fahy of North River, Bachelor of Science degree in computer science;
- Alexandra P. Godfrey of Fort Edward, Bachelor of Science degree in psychology and art and art history;
- Hannah S. Jones of Hampton, Bachelor of Science degree in biology, magna cum laude.
- Emma L. Kitchner of Hudson Falls, Bachelor of Science degree in physics and mathematics, cum laude;
- Hunter T. Scott of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science degree in neuroscience, magna cum laude;
- Taylor M. Scribner of Granville, Bachelor of Arts degree in history and government;
- Isabella S. Winston of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science degree in biology, magna cum laude; and
- Veronica A. Zabala of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Arts degree in government and global studies, cum laude.
High Point University names dean’s list
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Students at High Point University made the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. Dean’s List students are those who have attained a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the previous semester based on a 4.0 scale. A student must attempt 12 semester hours of course work each semester other than on a Pass/Fail or Credit/No Credit basis. Local students include:
- Isla McGlauflin of Lake George;
- Logan Clarke of Lake George; and
- Shannon Rose of Gansevoort.
LeVine gets degree from Assumption
WORCESTER, Mass. — Charles LeVine of Schuylerville was one of 635 graduates to receive a degree during Assumption College’s 102nd commencement exercises May 12 held at the DCU Center in downtown Worcester, Mass.
Local Siena students named to dean ’ s list
LOUDONVILLE — Siena College has named area students to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. Local students include:
- Brianna Blake of Glens Falls;
- Trace Bourn of Granville;
- Jacob Burch of Argyle;
- Jacob Costello of Argyle;
- Lauren DeLor of Queensbury;
- Christine DeMarco of Porter Corners;
- Leopold Dohmann of Gansevoort;
- Abigail Donohue of South Glens Falls;
- Morgan Dunkle of Gansevoort;
- Ryan Ennis of Greenwich;
- Lena Farah of Queensbury;
- Patrick Fisher of Fort Edward;
- Hannah Forbes of Hudson Falls;
- Sierra Galusha of Warrensburg;
- Nicole Gazdik of Queensbury;
- Luke Geczy of Queensbury;
- Vanessa Havens of Argyle;
- Catherine Hill of Adirondack;
- Emilie Johnson of Fort Edward;
- Anna Kaiser of Queensbury;
- Isabelle Kuzmich of Greenwich;
- Eric Lasell of Porter Corners;
- Rachel Layton of Lake George;
- Olivia Leland of Glens Falls;
- Meghan Lemelin of Corinth;
- Jason Linendoll of Hudson Falls;
- Cheyenne Lufkin of Argyle;
- Briannah Maloney of Hudson Falls;
- Nicholas Marasco of Queensbury;
- Cassandra Martucci of Hague;
- Noah McLean of South Glens Falls;
- Jensen McLenithan of Cambridge;
- Derek Moore of Gansevoort;
- Mariah Murray of South Glens Falls;
- Marissa Redmond of Queensbury;
- David Reynolds of Greenwich;
- Harrison Robbins of Granville;
- Thomas Salis of Hudson Falls;
- Nicholas Sapienza of Chestertown;
- Cambrie Schliff of Queensbury;
- Colman Schliff of Queensbury;
- Conor Schliff of Queensbury;
- Matthew Smith of South Glens Falls;
- Brooke Snyder of Fort Edward;
- Evan St. Claire of Whitehall;
- Camille Valenza of Queensbury;
- Gabrielle VanDeWater of Greenwich;
- Trista Zawartkay of Stony Creek;
- Drew
- Ziehnert of Middle Grove.
Galcik earns spring dean’s list honors
ROCHESTER — Mackenzie Galcik of Schuylerville has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Nazareth College. A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth.
Williamson named to dean’s list
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Michael Williamson of Pottersville has been named to the Cedarville University dean’s list for spring 2019. Students were required to maintain a 3.5 minimum grade point average while carrying at least 12 credit hours.
Students earn degrees from Alfred
ALFRED — Students were awarded degrees during Alfred University’s 183rd commencement exercises May 18 at McLane Center on the Alfred University campus. Local graduates include:
- Zachary T. Mapes of Queensbury, Master of Business Administration in business administration; and
- Christopher Herbst of Greenwich, Advanced Certificate in school psychology from the School of Graduate and Continuing Studies.
Siena president’s list announced
LOUDONVILLE — Siena College named students to the president’s list for the spring 2019 semester. Local students include:
- Richard Arnold of Gansevoort;
- Makenzie Arsenault of Victory Mills;
- Autumn Aubrey of Argyle;
- Matthew Cooper of South Glens Falls;
- Emily Elder of South Glens Falls;
- Huan Gao of Queensbury;
- Brianna Getty of Granville;
- Laura Hendley of Queensbury;
- Mikayla Lansing of Wilton;
- Sarah Logan of Queensbury;
- Angela McCall of North Creek;
- Alex Pearce of Gansevoort;
- Jeffery Petteys of Porter Corners; and
- Jessica Roberts of Granville.
Wells earns master’s from McDaniel
WESTMINSTER, Md. — Mikayla Ashley Wells of Schuylerville earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from McDaniel College during the 149th commencement ceremony May 25. Former McDaniel College President Joan Develin Coley, the first female president and the first to be promoted from the faculty ranks, was the graduate commencement speaker. The master’s degree graduates hailed from 10 states, plus the District of Columbia, and six countries.
HVCC names spring dean’s list
TROY — More than 1,000 students were named to the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Hudson Valley Community College. The dean’s list recognizes those full-time students and part-time students registered for at least six college credits who have a term average of 3.00 to less than 3.50 and who received no grade of “D,” “F,” “I,” “Z,” or “W” on their record for that term. Students must have completed at least 12 college credits successfully. Local students include:
- Ena Ashdown of Greenwich, nursing;
- Jacquelyn Dunham of Cambridge, liberal arts and science: humanities and social science;
- Dana Kupiec of Cambridge, non-matriculated;
- Michael Raffel of Cambridge, computer information systems;
- Lucas Winchester of Cambridge, physical education studies;
- Hannah Coltrain of Corinth, emergency med technician – paramedic;
- Peyton Cornell of Fort Edward, surgical technology;
- Nathaniel Urban of Galway, non-matriculated;
- Chad Combs of Gansevoort, non-matriculated;
- Anna Dougherty of Gansevoort, individual studies;
- Emily Dougherty of Gansevoort, individual studies;
- Dylan Dunkle of Gansevoort, heating/air conditioning/refrigeration technical services;
- Jae Fish of Gansevoort, non-matriculated;
- Rafael-Enrique Holguin of Gansevoort, marketing;
- Robert Mancini of Gansevoort, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Madison Sanders of Gansevoort, diagnostic medical sonography;
- Sarah Flexon of Glens Falls, individual studies;
- Clifford Jones of Greenfield Center, heating/air conditioning/refrigeration technical services;
- Seth Batty of Greenwich, liberal arts and science: humanities and social science honors;
- Daniel Bosford of Greenwich, electrical technology: semiconductor manufacturing technology;
- Morgan Flanders of Greenwich, early childhood;
- Angus Galagan of Greenwich, individual studies;
- Joshua James of Greenwich, business administration;
- Mackenzie Moy of Greenwich, business administration;
- Carrie Peck of Hampton, dental assisting;
- Morgan Williams of Hampton, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Samantha Kill of Hudson Falls, nursing;
- Shane McCabe of Lake George, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Jake Sicard of Middle Grove, non-matriculated;
- Justyn Granger of Putnam Station, construction technology;
- Amber Cary-Lewis of Queensbury, dental hygiene;
- Jeremy DeLor of Queensbury, construction technology;
- Christina Gumuka of Queensbury, surgical technology;
- Crystal Havens of Queensbury, dental hygiene;
- Casey Kline of Queensbury, individual studies;
- Alison Klocek of Queensbury, nursing;
- Kylie Moy of Queensbury, civil engineering technology;
- Nicholas Albrecht of Salem, emergency med technician – paramedic;
- Nolan Ackerman of Schuylerville, non-matriculated;
- Weslee Pennington of Schuylerville, advanced manufacturing technology;
- Tanner Main of Shushan, advanced manufacturing technology;
- Christopher VanAlstyne of Shushan, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Kristen Palandrani of Silver Bay, non-matriculated;
- Adrian Trollip of South Glens Falls, advanced manufacturing technology; and
- Hannah Bascue of Whitehall, individual studies.
Holodook placed on president’s list
CONWAY, S.C. — Katielynn G. Holodook of Gansevoort is one of nearly 770 Coastal Carolina University students named to the president’s list for the spring 2019 semester. To be named to the president’s list, students must achieve a 4.0 grade point average for the semester. Holodook is a history major.
Dalaba graduates from Lasell College
NEWTON, Mass. — Ryan Dalaba of North Granville graduated with a Bachelor of Science in sport management at Lasell College May 11 in a ceremony featuring remarks from Massachusetts Congressman Joseph Kennedy III.
Altman honored at Union College’s Prize Day
SCHENECTADY — Elizabeth Altman of Hudson Falls was honored at Union College’s annual Prize Day celebration. Students were honored for achievement in academics, research, service and governance. Altman, a member of the Class of 2019, was honored with the Dr. Reuben Sorkin Award for Proficiency in Premedical Studies, to a senior demonstrating proficieny in undergraduate studies with an outstanding aptitude for continuing work leading to a degree in medicine.
Roger Williams announces dean’s list
BRISTOL, R.I. — Students have been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the dean’s list that semester. Local students include:
- Elizabeth Mousseau of Queensbury; and
- Benjamin Pelchar of Gansevoort.
