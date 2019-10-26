Sherin serving on HVCC Student Senate
TROY — Zion Sherin of Greenwich has been elected president for the Hudson Valley Community College Student Senate.
The term of office for the college’s Student Senate runs through May 31.
Members of the senate work with administration and faculty guidance to promote and coordinate student affairs. As the student body’s elected officials, they authorize the establishment of new clubs and activities, promote student welfare and assist with an $800,000 annual budget that supports the extracurricular program of all student activities, clubs and organizations.
Sherin is studying in the business program.
