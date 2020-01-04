Crotty graduates from Temple University

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Emily Crotty of Queensbury graduated from Temple University in Philadelphia on Dec. 19, 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in strategic communications, concentrated in public relations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

During her time at Temple University, Crotty was a member of the Rho Lambda Honor Society, Delta Zeta Sorority, the Public Relations Student Society of America, and the Main Campus Programming Board. Crotty will stay in Philadelphia to continue working in the communications field.

Crotty was a member of the Queensbury Class of 2016.

Hewlett makes the grade at St. Michael’s

COLCHESTER, Vt. — Callie Hewlett of Queensbury has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont, in the neuroscience program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0