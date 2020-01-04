On campus
0 comments
On campus

On campus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Crotty graduates from Temple University

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Emily Crotty of Queensbury graduated from Temple University in Philadelphia on Dec. 19, 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in strategic communications, concentrated in public relations.

During her time at Temple University, Crotty was a member of the Rho Lambda Honor Society, Delta Zeta Sorority, the Public Relations Student Society of America, and the Main Campus Programming Board. Crotty will stay in Philadelphia to continue working in the communications field.

Crotty was a member of the Queensbury Class of 2016.

Hewlett makes the grade at St. Michael’s

COLCHESTER, Vt. — Callie Hewlett of Queensbury has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont, in the neuroscience program.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News