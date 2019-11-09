Students participate in art show
ELMIRA — Each fall, Elmira College students enrolled in art studio classes have the opportunity to make art that will be exhibited in the George Waters Art Gallery on the EC campus. The works range from traditional media, such as drawing, sculpture and printmaking, to electronic media screenings and photographs. Students participating in the fall 2019 show include:
- Megan Spirowski of Hudson Falls; and
- Paige Flynn of Queensbury.
Williams elected to student government
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Assumption College Student Government Association announced that Camryn Williams of Gansevoort has been elected to and is serving as secretary of the Class of 2022 during the 2019-20 academic year.
The Student Government Association is the governing student body on campus, representing all undergraduate students. The purpose of SGA is to advocate for students and give voice to their opinions to enhance students’ experience and encourage their participation in extra-curricular activities. Their work is guided by a constitution and by-laws.
SGA is comprised of students elected from each class who are responsible for fundraising, planning events and ultimately their class’s Senior Week. Executive officer positions include: president, vice president for financial affairs, vice president for student affairs, vice president for academic affairs and senate speaker.
Kuba awarded Elmira College Key
ELMIRA — Juliana Kuba of Hudson Falls is among the newest students recognized with the 84th awarding of the Elmira College Key.
Presented by the Alumni Association, the Key Award recognizes students for high scholastic achievement, leadership, citizenship and participation in extracurricular activities. More than 120 Key Award recipients are currently enrolled at the college, including 43 freshmen.
Rachel Berg ‘20, past Key Award recipient, spoke about what the Key Award meant to her, and Bo Manuel ‘82, president of the Elmira College Alumni Association, reflected upon the significance of the award.
Manuel and President Chuck Lindsay presented the students with the traditional Key Award pins during the ceremony.
The Elmira Key Award is a merit-based award bestowed upon one outstanding man and woman in their junior or senior year of high school or preparatory school at each participating school.
