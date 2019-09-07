Students named to president’s list
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Western New England University congratulated more than 300 students named to the spring 2019 president’s list. Students are named to the president’s list for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.80 or higher. Local students include:
- Francesca Della Bella of Queensbury, secondary education/English; and
- Kassidy Gordon of South Glens Falls, forensic chemistry.
Local students make spring dean’s list
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Western New England University congratulated more than 500 students named to the spring 2019 dean’s list. Students are named to the dean’s list for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher. Local students include:
- Caleb Shine of Queensbury, mechanical engineering; and
- Adam Monroe of Gansevoort, mechanical engineering/mechatronics concentration.
