Students named to president’s list

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Western New England University congratulated more than 300 students named to the spring 2019 president’s list. Students are named to the president’s list for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.80 or higher. Local students include:

  • Francesca Della Bella of Queensbury, secondary education/English; and
  • Kassidy Gordon of South Glens Falls, forensic chemistry.

Local students make spring dean’s list

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Western New England University congratulated more than 500 students named to the spring 2019 dean’s list. Students are named to the dean’s list for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher. Local students include:

  • Caleb Shine of Queensbury, mechanical engineering; and
  • Adam Monroe of Gansevoort, mechanical engineering/mechatronics concentration.

