Five local students graduate Castleton
CASTLETON, Vt. — Students recently graduated from Castleton University and will be recognized during the 233rd Commencement ceremony May 16 at the Castleton Pavilion. Local graduates include:
- Alexis Curley of Greenwich;
- Nicole Marchese of Middle Grove;
- Guistina Rathbun of Hampton;
- Macy DuFrain of Queensbury; and
- Eric Gross of Whitehall.
Taylor named to dean’s list at Bucknell University
LEWISBURG, Penn. — Gwenn Taylor of Gansevoort has been named to the Bucknell University dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher to receive dean’s list recognition.
SUNY Oneonta provost list includes Ashley Benz
ONEONTA — Ashley Benz of Warrensburg was placed on the provost list for the fall 2019 semester at SUNY Oneonta. To qualify, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more. Ashley is a junior with a double major in psychology and children and family studies.
Geology student puts skills to use in Calif.
ONEONTA — Sean Rascoe of Gansevoort was one of 12 SUNY Oneonta geology students who recently spent a week-and-a-half in California developing their field mapping skills and putting them to use in the desert and beyond.
The week-and-a-half-long trip was part of the upper-level course Field Geology of Plate Boundaries, and students were accompanied by their professor Dr. Keith Brunstad. It was an opportunity for students to use what they have learned about geologic mapping in prior coursework in a real-world context and build confidence and experience in this area.
Students spent several days mapping geologic layers that have been warped and broken in Rainbow Basin in the Mojave Desert, near Barstow, California. Amid the eroding mountains and expansive views, students practiced recording geologic observations, taking field notes and sketches, creating maps and geologic cross sections, and presenting summaries of their findings.
At night, they camped out, sleeping in tents and cooking their own food.
The last few days of the trip were spent at University of California—Riverside’s Sweeney Granite Mountains Research Station, which is located in the Mojave National Preserve. There, students got to climb volcanoes and into lava tubes and visit dry lakes where salt is being mined.
Queensbury’s Crotty makes dean’s list
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Emily M. Crotty of Queensbury has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Temple University. In order to be eligible for the dean’s list, a student in the Lew Klein College of Media and Communication had to achieve a semester grade point average of 3.84 or better.
Clarkson University announces dean’s list
POTSDAM — Students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Clarkson University. Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours. Local students include:
- Cameron P. Alber of Gansevoort, civil engineering/environmental engineering;
- Michael All of Greenfield Center, biology;
- Nick O. Bain of South Glens Falls, biomolecular science;
- Ryan C. Brooks of Stony Creek, mechanical engineering;
- Ryan J. Buser of Gansevoort, mechanical engineering;
- Jonas Butz of Shushan, environmental engineering;
- Ian R. Colvin-Marincic of Queensbury, chemical engineering;
- Christian Theodore Commanda of Schuylerville, electrical engineering/mechanical engineering;
- Kevin Cronin of Greenfield Center, business studies;
- Claire Flannery of Round Lake, innovation and entrepreneurship;
- Elyse Danielle Green of Gansevoort, mathematics;
- Austin Homkey of Queensbury, engineering and management;
- Jonathan Blake Irons of Gansevoort, electrical engineering;
- Michael S. Kloss of Greenfield Center, aeronautical engineering/mechanical engineering;
- Brianna Larose of Warrensburg, chemical engineering;
- Tim Lucid of Pottersville, psychology;
- Tyler MacNeil of Fort Edward, civil engineering;
- Mackenzie Madison of Queensbury, psychology;
- Joseph Patrick Marine of Hudson Falls, engineering and management;
- Ben R. Molloy of Queensbury, mechanical engineering;
- Steve E. Monroe of Chestertown, mechanical engineering;
- Josh Nagle of Gansevoort, aeronautical engineering;
- Jacob J. Nesbitt of Glens Falls, computer science;
- Tarak Patel of Fort Edward, computer engineering/electrical engineering;
- Dylan R. Peck of Fort Ann, chemical engineering;
- Matteo Rehm of Queensbury, mechanical engineering;
- Jon C. Schreiner of Hadley, engineering and management;
- Riley John Tavares of Schuylerville, business studies;
- Tyler Toolan of Warrensburg, innovation and entrepreneurship;
- Matt Waterhouse of Lake Luzerne, engineering and management;
- Casey M. Welch of Schuylerville, chemistry;
- Jordan Willis of Gansevoort, civil engineering;
- Ben M. Willson of Gansevoort, civil engineering; and
- Morgan Zilm of Lake George, mechanical engineering.
Clarkson names presidential scholars
POTSDAM — Students have been named presidential scholars for the fall 2019 semester at Clarkson University. Presidential scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade point average and carry at least 14 credit hours. Local students include:
- Tony J. Abrantes of Lake George mechanical engineering;
- Jude C. Armstrong of Lake George, mechanical engineering;
- Adam Michael Basile of Gansevoort, chemical engineering;
- Brandon W. Bondy of Queensbury, civil engineering;
- Andrew James Culliton of Glens Falls, biology;
- Joseph Drahos of Queensbury, computer engineering;
- Joshua Greenwood of Glens Falls, chemical engineering;
- Jacob W. Kerr of Gansevoort, electrical engineering;
- Rachel Colby Martin of Greenfield Center, mechanical engineering;
- Nicholas J. O’Brien of Hampton, aeronautical engineering;
- Andrew M. Ratto of Queensbury, mechanical engineering;
- Michaela Mary Romano of Brant Lake, biology; and
- Emily Weaver of Hudson Falls, mechanical engineering.
