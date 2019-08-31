Albany Pharmacy names dean’s list
ALBANY — Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences announced students earned a place on the school’s dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. Dean’s list status is awarded to students who have successfully completed their course work with a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher, out of a possible 4.0 score. Local students include:
- Steven Bombard of Queensbury; and
- Sydney Daniger of Lake George.
Chalmers earns university honors
WORCESTER, Mass. — Nicholas Christopher Chalmers of Gansevoort has been named to first honors on the Clark University dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. To be eligible for first honors, students must have a grade point average of 3.8 or higher, of a maximum of 4.3 (all A+s).
Kilmartin makes list at Wentworth
BOSTON — Leonard T. Kilmartin of Hudson Falls has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 summer semester at Wentworth Institute of Technology. Students must be full-time and attain at least a 3.5 grade point average to be recognized on the dean’s list at Wentworth. Kilmartin, a civil engineering major, was recently invited into the Civil Engineers Honor Society at Wentworth Institute of Technology.
