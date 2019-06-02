Four local students are Fredonia grads
FREDONIA — Fredonia President Virginia S. Horvath announced the students who are May 2019 candidates for degrees. Local graduates include:
- William M. Condon of South Glens Falls, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice;
- Miranda N. Pichardo of South Glens Falls, Bachelor of Arts, English—adolescence education;
- Rey S. Kelleher of Glens Falls, Bachelor of Fine Arts, visual arts new med: graph design; and
- Jonah E. Adeson of Queensbury, Bachelor of Arts, history.
Schroon Lake student honored
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Justin Parker Lough of Schroon Lake received the President’s Trophy during the May 4 commencement ceremony at Cedarville University. He was one of three President’s Trophy honorees this year.
The President’s Trophy is the highest honor given at commencement. The award is presented to a student who excelled in academics, leadership, service and Christian character.
Lough majored in international studies and Biblical studies, graduated with a 4.0 grade point average and was the recipient of the Zondervan Theology award. He plans to pursue a master’s degree in international relations, studying possibly in Sweden or Scotland.
During his time at Cedarville, Lough served as a resident assistant in Brock for two years and was involved in numerous student events and programs.
“Justin is an outstanding student with a voracious appetite for learning,” said Dr. Glen Duerr, associate professor of international studies. “I have personally traveled with him locally, nationally and internationally. Whether in Dayton, New York or Israel, I am often convicted by his tireless pursuit to share the gospel with the people.”
Hall named to Dean’s Honor List at Arcadia
GLENSIDE, Pa. — Nicolas Hall of Queensbury was recognized for his achievement of Dean’s Honor List during the fall 2018 at Arcadia University on March 30. More than 1,000 students earned distinguished honors and honors in the spring and fall 2018, and 59 student and faculty awards were presented. Hall is a sociology major at the University.
Local student named to SNHU dean’s list
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Samantha Poitras of Gansevoort has been named to the winter 2019 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. The winter term runs from January to May. Eligibility for the Dean’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the semester.
Local student named to president’s list
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Matthew Mundell of Queensbury has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2019 president’s list. The winter term runs from January to May. Eligibility for the President’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.
Northeastern announces Dean's List
BOSTON — Northeastern University recognized students who distinguish themselves academically during the course of the school year. The following students were recently named to the university's Dean's List for the spring semester, which ended in April 2019. To achieve the Dean's List distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career. Each student receives a letter of commendation and congratulation from their college dean. Local students include:
- Erin Burchfield of Glens Falls, chemistry;
- Wilson T. Herrmann of Glens Falls, civil engineering;
- Karl B. Swanson of Queensbury, computer engineering;
- Julia M. Mannix of Queensbury, human services/comm. studies; and
- James DeCunzo of Queensbury, majoring in politics/philosophy/economics.
Cline graduates from Clemson University
CLEMSON, S.C. — Seth Derek Cline of Bolton Landing graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences. Cline was among 3,600 students who received degrees at the May 9-10 ceremonies at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Students make Dean's List at Paul Smith's
PAUL SMITHS — Students were named to the Dean's List at Paul Smith's College during the spring 2019 semester. Each earned a semester average of 3.3 or higher to receive this distinction. Local students include:
- Drew Caprood of Glens Falls;
- Matthew Simpson of Brant Lake;
- Benjamin McInerney of Victory Mills;
- Benjamin Marshall of Queensbury;
- Kenneth Cornog of Greenwich;
- Nicole Emrick of Hadley;
- Jacob Petralia of Schuylerville;
- Joshua Kipp of Lake Luzerne;
- Gabrielle Fronckowiak of Fort Ann; and
- Joline Hall of Middle Grove.
Locals graduate from Paul Smith's College
PAUL SMITHS — Students graduated from Paul Smith's College on May 11. Local graduates include:
- Matthew Simpson of Brant Lake, bachelor's degree in fisheries and wildlife sciences fisheries;
- Thomas Szabo of Queensbury, bachelor's degree in sustainable communities and working landscapes;
- Benjamin McInerney of Victory Mills, bachelor's degree in environmental science;
- Jacob Petralia of Schuylerville, bachelor's degree in parks and conservation management; and
- Gabrielle Fronckowiak of Fort Ann, bachelor's degree in entrepreneurial business studies.
University of New Hampshire names grads
DURHAM, N.H. — Students graduated from the University of New Hampshire in May. Students who received the honor of summa cum laude graduated with a grade point average of 3.85-4.0; students who received the honor of magna cum laude graduated with a grade point average of 3.65-3.84; and students who received the honor of cum laude graduated with a grade point average of 3.50-3.64. Local graduates include:
- Rachel Howard of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science, kin: sport studies;
- Jillian Ward of Gansevoort, cum laude, Bachelor of Science, business admin: finance; and
- Connor Slade of Middle Grove, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts, psychology.
Endieveri awarded Juris Doctor degree
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Emily R. Endieveri of Glens Falls was awarded a Juris Doctor degree from Marquette University at Commencement exercises on May 19 at the FISERV Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. On May 20, Endieveri was admitted to the Wisconsin Bar at an induction ceremony held in the Supreme Court chambers at the State Capitol Building in Madison, Wisconsin.
Endieveri is a 2009 honor graduate of Glens Falls High School, and in 2013 she received a Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, with a double major in government and psychology from St. Lawrence University in Canton.
She is the daughter of Denise Notari, formerly of Queensbury, and Frank J. Endieveri Jr. of Glens Falls, and the granddaughter of Robert and Carol Notari of Lakewood Ranch, Florida, and Dr. Frank J. and Wendy Endieveri of Glens Falls.
Students named to UVM Dean's List
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Vermont. To be named to the Dean's List, students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school. Local students include:
- Kirsti Blow of Queensbury;
- Anna Fronhofer of Salem;
- Alexis Gordon of Queensbury;
- Adam Mesquita of Gansevoort;
- Erica Paton of Gansevoort;
- Rachael Picchi of Bolton Landing;
- Brianna Pierce of Queensbury;
- Abigail Robbins of Argyle; and
- Lindsey Rowley of Queensbury.
