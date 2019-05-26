Education center awards scholarships
GLENS FALLS — The Hudson Mohawk Area Health Education Center has announced the winners of its 2019 Healthcare Career Scholarship awards. The scholarships were awarded to students pursuing a healthcare-related degree at local community college or certificate program. Recipients include:
- Alora Bearor from Schroon Lake Central School will be attending Hudson Valley Community College to pursue a degree in dental hygiene;
- Charlie Brown from Johnstown High School will be attending Fulton Montgomery Community College to pursue a degree as a radiology technician;
- Taylor Markam from Hudson Falls High School will be attending SUNY Adirondack Community College to pursue a degree as a registered nurse; and
- Allison McFarlane from Corinth High School will be attending SUNY Adirondack Community College to pursue a degree as a registered nurse.
Glens Falls resident gets master’s degree
Timothy J. Hamlen, a former Glens Falls resident, received a master’s degree in public administration from Merrimack College in North Andover, Massachusetts on May 19. Hamlen is the son of Paul and Linda Hamlen, husband of Erin Whitten Hamlen and father of Brody and Alli Hamlen, all of Hampton, New Hampshire. Hamlen serves with the Hampton, New Hampshire police department, where he currently holds the rank of sergeant.
Seven area students graduate in last class
RUTLAND, Vt. — Ninety students received degrees at the College of St. Joseph’s 60th and final commencement ceremony May 18. College of St. Joseph was founded in 1956 by the Sisters of St. Joseph and has served the Rutland community as a small, independent, nonprofit Catholic institution.
Local graduates include:
- Madison Akins of Hudson Falls, Associate of Science;
- Melinda Thomas of Granville, Bachelor of Science;
- Lacey Bentley of Cambridge, Master of Education;
- Makayla Byrne of Lake George, Master of Education;
- Elizabeth Chiverton of Granville, Master of Education;
- Courtney Collins of Gansevoort, Master of Education; and
- Jenifer Haskins of Granville, Master of Science.
Queensbury student honored
CORTLAND — Christina Galatioto of Queensbury was inducted into The National Society of Leadership and Success at SUNY Cortland. Christina is a junior at SUNY Cortland in the athletic training program.
Students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa
TROY — More than 200 students from Hudson Valley Community College were recently inducted into the Alpha Xi Sigma chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international academic honor society for students at two-year colleges.
Membership in Phi Theta Kappa is indicative of academic excellence. Those inducted are matriculated students who have met standards including a grade point average of 3.71 or higher. The college’s Alpha Xi Sigma chapter recognizes and promotes scholarship, develops leadership, encourages service and cultivates fellowship among qualified students of the college. Local students include:
- Andrew Ashdown of Schuylerville, engineering science;
- Daniel Bosford of Greenwich, electrical technology: semiconductor manufacturing technology;
- Robert Carr of Greenwich, engineering science;
- Craig Granger of Putnam Station, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Alyssa Leroux of Queensbury, individual studies;
- Jordan Nichols of Porter Corners, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Amy Pollard of Greenwich, chemical dependency counseling;
- Amber Ramey of Whitehall, individual studies;
- Heather Rivera of Gansevoort, radiologic technology;
- David Isaac Robertson of Cambridge, engineering science; and
- Kate Truesdale of Gansevoort, mortuary science.
Students graduate from SUNY Potsdam
POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam recognized nearly 900 candidates for graduation during the college’s 2019 Commencement Ceremony May 18. The SUNY Potsdam Class of 2019 was awarded baccalaureate and master’s degrees at the ceremony. Local graduates include:
- Elizabeth Baker of Queensbury, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Music degree in music performance and music education;
- Sarah Baker of Queensbury, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Music degree in music performance and music education;
- Ian Barry of Queensbury, Bachelor of Arts degree in archaeological studies;
- Karissa Becker of Porter Corners, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature;
- Richard Bennett of Wevertown, Bachelor of Arts degree in art studio;
- Brooke Deckert of Queensbury, Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology;
- Jacob Dunkley of Chestertown, cum laude, Bachelor of Science degree in biology;
- Colleen Fuller of North Creek, with distinction, Master of Science in Education degree in literacy educator;
- Rylee Haskell of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration;
- Sodelys Hilario of Hudson Falls, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts degree in childhood/early childhood education;
- Maria Hughes of Cambridge, Bachelor of Science degree in business administration;
- Garon LeClair of Porter Corners, Bachelor of Arts degree in environmental studies;
- Emily Lingel of South Glens Falls, Bachelor of Science degree in business administration;
- Khai Martin-Hays of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice studies;
- Rylie Murray of Diamond Point, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science degree in business administration;
- Michaela Nissen of Warrensburg, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in childhood/early childhood education;
- Morgan Ose of Porter Corners, magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in dance;
- Amber Ottman of Hadley, Bachelor of Arts degree in anthropology;
- Jason Pelletier of Fort Ann, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature and speech communication;
- Matthew Saddlemire of Gansevoort, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts degree in history and middle/secondary social studies education;
- Mary Catherine Sawyer of Glens Falls, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Music degree in music education and theatre and theatre pre-K-12 education;
- Olivia Seamans of Diamond Point, cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in speech communication;
- Samantha Wallace of Queensbury, summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in childhood/early childhood education; and
- Kaitlyn Whitford of Queensbury, cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration.
Emerson College honors Deutsch
BOSTON — Kendall Deutsch of Middle Grove has been named to Emerson College’s dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. The requirement to make the Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher that semester. Deutsch is majoring in media arts production.
Five students on Nazareth dean’s list
ROCHESTER — Nazareth College students were named to the spring 2019 dean’s list. A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and a student must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the Dean’s List at Nazareth. Local students include:
- Caitlin Canavan of Queensbury;
- Adam Gray of Queensbury;
- Lauren Guilfoil of Queensbury;
- Marissa Towers of South Glens Falls; and
- Dominic Vito of Gansevoort.
Loiselle inducted into Phi Beta Kappa
LAKE FOREST, Ill.— Bron Loiselle of Queensbury was recently inducted into the Lake Forest College chapter of Phi Beta Kappa.
Phi Beta Kappa is an academic honor society dedicated to the recognition of superior academic achievement in the liberal arts and sciences. The Lake Forest College chapter was founded in 1962 and contains both faculty and student members. Each year, faculty members elect student members on the basis of outstanding academic achievement.
Lake Forest College is one of only 276 colleges or universities in the United States meeting the standards of excellence necessary to form a Phi Beta Kappa chapter.
Peer tutor earns national certification
ONEONTA — Hannah Lonergan of Glens Falls was one of 19 peer tutors who earned National Tutor Association Level 1 Certification this academic year through SUNY Oneonta’s Student Learning Center.
Tutors have completed the courses for which they are tutoring at SUNY Oneonta and have received a B+ or better in the course. All tutors complete a 2-hour training workshop before working with tutees, and they complete additional training throughout the time they work at SLC. Effective fall 2016, all newly hired tutors are working toward completing National Tutoring Association basic level certification.
Four local students are Fredonia grads
FREDONIA — Fredonia President Virginia S. Horvath announced the students who are May 2019 candidates for degrees. Local graduates include:
- William M. Condon of South Glens falls, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice;
- Miranda N. Pichardo of South Glens Falls, Bachelor of Arts, English—adolescence education;
- Rey S. Kelleher of Glens Falls, Bachelor of Fine Arts, visual arts new med: graph design; and
- Jonah E. Adeson of Queensbury, Bachelor of Arts, history.
Schroon Lake student honored
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Justin Parker Lough of Schroon Lake received the President’s Trophy during the May 4 commencement ceremony at Cedarville University. He was one of three President’s Trophy honorees this year.
The President’s Trophy is the highest honor given at commencement. The award is presented to a student who excelled in academics, leadership, service and Christian character.
Lough majored in international studies and Biblical studies, graduated with a 4.0 grade point average, and was the recipient of the Zondervan Theology award. He plans to pursue a master’s degree in international relations, studying possibly in Sweden or Scotland.
During his time at Cedarville, Lough served as a resident assistant in Brock for two years and was involved in numerous student events and programs.
“Justin is an outstanding student with a voracious appetite for learning,” said Dr. Glen Duerr, associate professor of international studies. “I have personally traveled with him locally, nationally, and internationally. Whether in Dayton, New York or Israel, I am often convicted by his tireless pursuit to share the gospel with the people.”
Hall named to Dean’s Honor List at Arcadia
GLENSIDE, Pa. — Nicolas Hall of Queensbury was recognized for his achievement of Dean’s Honor List during the fall 2018 at Arcadia University on March 30. More than 1,000 students earned distinguished honors and honors in the spring and fall 2018, and 59 student and faculty awards were presented. Hall is a sociology major at the University.
Local student named to SNHU dean’s list
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Samantha Poitras of Gansevoort has been named to the winter 2019 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. The winter term runs from January to May. Eligibility for the Dean’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the semester.
Local student named to president’s list
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Matthew Mundell of Queensbury has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s winter 2019 president’s list. The winter term runs from January to May. Eligibility for the President’s List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the semester.
