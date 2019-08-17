Hall notches slot on dean’s list
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Johanna Hall of Queensbury has been named to the Champlain College dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. Students on the dean’s list have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Hall is majoring in creative media.
LaFave excels at St. John Fisher
ROCHESTER — Emily Marie LaFave of Gansevoort has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at St. John Fisher College. LaFave, child of Craig and Abby LaFave, is a nursing major.
Koke makes Regis dean’s list
WESTON, Mass. — Kiana Koke of Queensbury has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester at Regis College.
To be eligible for the dean’s list as a senior, junior or sophomore at Regis, a student must have a semester grade point average of at least 3.50. For first-year students, a semester grade point average of at least 3.25 must be attained.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.