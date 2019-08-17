{{featured_button_text}}

Hall notches slot on dean’s list

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Johanna Hall of Queensbury has been named to the Champlain College dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. Students on the dean’s list have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Hall is majoring in creative media.

LaFave excels at St. John Fisher

ROCHESTER — Emily Marie LaFave of Gansevoort has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at St. John Fisher College. LaFave, child of Craig and Abby LaFave, is a nursing major.

Koke makes Regis dean’s list

WESTON, Mass. — Kiana Koke of Queensbury has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 spring semester at Regis College.

To be eligible for the dean’s list as a senior, junior or sophomore at Regis, a student must have a semester grade point average of at least 3.50. For first-year students, a semester grade point average of at least 3.25 must be attained.

