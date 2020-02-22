On campus: University of N.H. announces dean’s list

DURHAM, N.H. — Students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2019 semester. Students named to the dean’s list have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits).

Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors. Local students include:

Madison Jackson of Glens Falls, high honors, business administration: marketing;

Samuel Hawkins of Glens Falls, high honors, business administration: finance;

Nicole Cotton of South Glens Falls, honors, English/journalism;

Rachel Spaulding of Queensbury, honors, business administration;

Kathryn Rascoe of Queensbury, highest honors, undeclared;

Marlies Amberger of Gansevoort, highest honors, English;

Lily Neher of Gansevoort, highest honors, theatre: dance;

Brian Williams of Gansevoort, high honors, political science;

Rowan Metivier of Lake George, high honors, political science; and

Nicholas Fitzgerald of Silver Bay, honors, history.

Jordan named to Clemson dean's list

