On campus: University of N.H. announces dean’s list

Potsdam student interns with Yamaha
POTSDAM — Adara Hoyne of Queensbury, a student at SUNY Potsdam, traveled with student interns to the 2020 National Association of Music Merchants Show in Anaheim, California, from Jan. 16 to 19. Joined by faculty from The Crane School of Music, the students worked directly with leading music industry firms, through a unique internship program organized by the Crane Institute for Music Business.
Hoyne interned with Yamaha. At the show, the students had the opportunity to intern and network with established industry professionals in the areas of music and music products, pro audio and event technologies and services.
The NAMM Show is the world’s leading trade event for the music products industry. The 2020 NAMM Show gathered 115,000 members of the music product industry from 120 countries around the world, to preview new products from 7,000 brands representing 2,000 member companies across every category.
University of N.H. announces dean’s list
DURHAM, N.H. — Students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2019 semester. Students named to the dean’s list have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits).
Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors. Local students include:
- Madison Jackson of Glens Falls, high honors, business administration: marketing;
- Samuel Hawkins of Glens Falls, high honors, business administration: finance;
- Nicole Cotton of South Glens Falls, honors, English/journalism;
- Rachel Spaulding of Queensbury, honors, business administration;
- Kathryn Rascoe of Queensbury, highest honors, undeclared;
- Marlies Amberger of Gansevoort, highest honors, English;
- Lily Neher of Gansevoort, highest honors, theatre: dance;
- Brian Williams of Gansevoort, high honors, political science;
- Rowan Metivier of Lake George, high honors, political science; and
- Nicholas Fitzgerald of Silver Bay, honors, history.
Jordan named to Clemson dean’s list
CLEMSON, S.C. — Tricia Jordan of Greenwich has been named to the Dean’s List at Clemson University for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 on a 4.0 scale. Jordan is a food science and human nutrition major.
Greenwich’s Jordan makes president’s list
CLEMSON, S.C. — Eliza Jordan of Greenwich has been named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Clemson University. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade point average. Jordan is a chemistry major.
SUNY Oneonta names its fall provost’s list
ONEONTA — Students earned provost’s list honors for the fall 2019 semester at SUNY Oneonta. To qualify for the provost’s list, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more. Local students include:
- Ashley Benz of Warrensburg;
- Gillian Canavan of Queensbury;
- Carter Hall of Shushan;
- Sarena Hall of Queensbury;
- Morgan Marcil of Gansevoort; and
- Matthew Palmer of Gansevoort.
Cazenovia College announces dean’s list
CAZENOVIA — Cazenovia College recognized students for their academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester. Those named to the dean’s list have achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average. Local students include:
- Kyle Durkee of South Glens Falls;
- Kaitlyn Jackson of Fort Ann; and
- Alicen Simpson of Argyle.
Gansevoort’s Poitras makes fall dean’s list
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Samantha Poitras of Gansevoort has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Southern New Hampshire University. Eligibility for the dean’s list requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the semester.