UAlbany names spring dean's list

ALBANY — The University at Albany dean’s list recognizes the outstanding academic achievement of members of our full time undergraduate student body. In order to qualify for this distinction, students at the University at Albany must earn a grade point average of 3.25 or higher; students in subsequent semesters of study must earn a grade point average of 3.50 or higher. Local students include:

  • Natasha Arno of Fort Ann;
  • James Billings of Queensbury;
  • Adam Bills of South Glens Falls;
  • Henna Bhatti of Gansevoort;
  • Zachary Bennett of Queensbury;
  • Alanna Belanger of Queensbury;
  • Carter Beasor of Greenwich;
  • Tristan Biviano of Gansevoort;
  • James Bohrer of Greenfield Center;
  • Mara Bureau of Queensbury;
  • Benjamin Burke of Gansevoort;
  • Emily Caivano of Fort Edward;
  • Stephanie Carte of Queensbury;
  • Kathryn Carnahan of Gansevoort;
  • Alison Campney of South Glens Falls;
  • Samantha Cody of Cambridge;
  • Zafar Dar of Argyle;
  • Morghan Fisk of Gansevoort;
  • Diana Ferrotti of Gansevoort;
  • Rachel Freeman of Gansevoort;
  • Lillian Futch of Glens Falls;
  • Matthew Geiling of Greenwich;
  • Bethaney Galusha of Warrensburg;
  • Mercedes Green of Granville;
  • Sean Hart of Whitehall;
  • Joshua James of Brant Lake;
  • Reese Johnson of Fort Edward;
  • Lindsey Johnson of Fort Edward;
  • Blythe Kelleher of Greenwich;
  • Alexander Kisiel of Gansevoort;
  • Kara Laflamme of Eagle Bridge;
  • Julia Lapper of Queensbury;
  • Kaitlin Liu of Fort Edward;
  • Sage McKinley of Greenwich;
  • Michaela McGivern of Glens Falls;
  • Dominique Moran of Gansevoort;
  • Zenla Morrell of Queensbury;
  • Josh Parker of Queensbury;
  • Maya Parsons of Hadley;
  • Hannah Podwirny of Glens Falls;
  • Alison Rimmer of South Glens Falls;
  • Luke Saddlemire of Gansevoort;
  • Ryley Scott of Warrensburg;
  • Hannah Scott of Warrensburg;
  • Megan Sheehy of Hudson Falls;
  • Ethan Smith of Gansevoort;
  • Amanda Spaulding of Queensbury;
  • Alizah Tariq of Lake George;
  • Joseph Thorpe of Gansevoort;
  • Delaney Theis of Glens Falls;
  • Erik Tripi of Queensbury;
  • Anna Watkins of Greenwich; and
  • Hannah Young of Glens Falls.

Colgate students honored by dean

HAMILTON — Colgate University students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring 2019 semester earn the dean's award with distinction. Local students include:

  • Anne Getz of Greenfield Center; and
  • Molly Lieberman of Queensbury.

Colgate students achieve excellence

HAMILTON — Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade earn the spring 2019 dean's award for academic excellence. Local students include:

  • Nicholas Holmes of Salem; and
  • Amanda Ennis of Greenwich.

