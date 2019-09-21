UAlbany names spring dean's list
ALBANY — The University at Albany dean’s list recognizes the outstanding academic achievement of members of our full time undergraduate student body. In order to qualify for this distinction, students at the University at Albany must earn a grade point average of 3.25 or higher; students in subsequent semesters of study must earn a grade point average of 3.50 or higher. Local students include:
- Natasha Arno of Fort Ann;
- James Billings of Queensbury;
- Adam Bills of South Glens Falls;
- Henna Bhatti of Gansevoort;
- Zachary Bennett of Queensbury;
- Alanna Belanger of Queensbury;
- Carter Beasor of Greenwich;
- Tristan Biviano of Gansevoort;
- James Bohrer of Greenfield Center;
- Mara Bureau of Queensbury;
- Benjamin Burke of Gansevoort;
- Emily Caivano of Fort Edward;
- Stephanie Carte of Queensbury;
- Kathryn Carnahan of Gansevoort;
- Alison Campney of South Glens Falls;
- Samantha Cody of Cambridge;
- Zafar Dar of Argyle;
- Morghan Fisk of Gansevoort;
- Diana Ferrotti of Gansevoort;
- Rachel Freeman of Gansevoort;
- Lillian Futch of Glens Falls;
- Matthew Geiling of Greenwich;
- Bethaney Galusha of Warrensburg;
- Mercedes Green of Granville;
- Sean Hart of Whitehall;
- Joshua James of Brant Lake;
- Reese Johnson of Fort Edward;
- Lindsey Johnson of Fort Edward;
- Blythe Kelleher of Greenwich;
- Alexander Kisiel of Gansevoort;
- Kara Laflamme of Eagle Bridge;
- Julia Lapper of Queensbury;
- Kaitlin Liu of Fort Edward;
- Sage McKinley of Greenwich;
- Michaela McGivern of Glens Falls;
- Dominique Moran of Gansevoort;
- Zenla Morrell of Queensbury;
- Josh Parker of Queensbury;
- Maya Parsons of Hadley;
- Hannah Podwirny of Glens Falls;
- Alison Rimmer of South Glens Falls;
- Luke Saddlemire of Gansevoort;
- Ryley Scott of Warrensburg;
- Hannah Scott of Warrensburg;
- Megan Sheehy of Hudson Falls;
- Ethan Smith of Gansevoort;
- Amanda Spaulding of Queensbury;
- Alizah Tariq of Lake George;
- Joseph Thorpe of Gansevoort;
- Delaney Theis of Glens Falls;
- Erik Tripi of Queensbury;
- Anna Watkins of Greenwich; and
- Hannah Young of Glens Falls.
Colgate students honored by dean
HAMILTON — Colgate University students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring 2019 semester earn the dean's award with distinction. Local students include:
You have free articles remaining.
- Anne Getz of Greenfield Center; and
- Molly Lieberman of Queensbury.
Colgate students achieve excellence
HAMILTON — Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.3 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade earn the spring 2019 dean's award for academic excellence. Local students include:
- Nicholas Holmes of Salem; and
- Amanda Ennis of Greenwich.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.