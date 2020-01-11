On campus: SUNY Potsdam announces dean's, presidents lists

Potsdam students make fall dean’s list

POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam recently named 322 students who excelled academically in the fall 2019 semester to the college’s dean’s list. To achieve the honor of being on the dean’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester.