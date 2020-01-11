On campus: SUNY Potsdam announces dean's, presidents lists

Potsdam students make president’s list
POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam recently named 946 students to the president’s list in recognition of their academic excellence in the fall 2019 semester. To achieve the honor of being on the president’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Local students include:
- Marriah Allen Pina of South Glens Falls, anthropology;
- Isabelle Bailey of Corinth, student-initiated interdepartmental major;
- Karlie Bouton of Granville, psychology;
- Megan Bovee of Fort Edward, anthropology;
- Sam Branion of Argyle, music education;
- Brennan Bruschini of Gansevoort, biology;
- Theodore Bruschini of Gansevoort, biology;
- Sarah Bush of Fort Edward, psychology;
- Emily Corlew of Queensbury, music education;
- Angela Dauphinais of Gansevoort, graphic design and new media;
- Emily DeVoe of Schuylerville, chemistry;
- Sarah Dimick of Hudson Falls, biology;
- Ashlie Dolphin of Argyle, literature/writing;
- Rebecca Drumm of Porter Corners, sociology;
- Trevor Dunsmore of Lake George, business administration;
- Kerr Gooden of Glens Falls, musical studies;
- Jordon Gyarmathy of Porter Corners, music education;
- Adara Hoyne of Queensbury, music education;
- Raymond Jones of Queensbury, business administration;
- Lucas Keyser of Fort Edward, theater;
- Amanda Klopp of South Glens Falls, childhood/early childhood education;
- Lucas Knight of Hudson Falls, psychology;
- Alyssa Kramar of Chestertown, childhood/early childhood education;
- Sarah Lueck of Corinth, music education;
- Katie Makarick of Hudson Falls, childhood/early childhood education;
- Alexander Malin of Schuylerville, music education;
- Mariah Nissen of Warrensburg, music education;
- Michael Smith of Fort Edward, music education;
- Rachel Spieldenner of Lake Luzerne, exercise science;
- Amanda Stables of Gansevoort, history; and
- Lauren Wright of Glens Falls, anthropology.
Potsdam students make fall dean’s list
POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam recently named 322 students who excelled academically in the fall 2019 semester to the college’s dean’s list. To achieve the honor of being on the dean’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester.
Local students include:
- Tom Allen of Hudson Falls, biology;
- Kelly Angell of Warrensburg, childhood/early childhood education;
- Jordan Arnold of Corinth, exploratory/undeclared;
- Cristina Becerra of Chestertown, childhood/early childhood education;
- Ian Dingman of Glens Falls, music education;
- Lily Ernst of Queensbury, exploratory/undeclared;
- Mary Mangona of Fort Edward, criminal justice studies;
- Samantha Markham of Hudson Falls, mathematics;
- Hunter McDermott of Gansevoort, history
- Amber Nelson of Fort Ann, theater;
- Austin Older of South Glens Falls, archaeological studies;
- Rachel Pietryka of Whitehall, art studio; and
- Victoria Sidoti of Queensbury, childhood/early childhood education.
Smith makes the grade at Syracuse
SYRACUSE — Andrea Smith of Lake George has been named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Syracuse University. Smith, a senior conservation biology major, earned a 4.0 grade point average.
On Campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. Email submissions to her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.