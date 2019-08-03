SUNY Adirondack names dean’s list
QUEENSBURY — Students have been placed on the dean’s list at SUNY Adirondack for the spring 2019 semester. Each student on the dean’s list maintained a grade point average of 3.20 or higher for six or more credits in the spring semester. Local students include:
Billie Acevedo of Hudson Falls;
Grace Adams of Glens Falls;
Rachel Adams of Gansevoort;
Michael Alexander of Fort Edward;
Andrew Allen of Queensbury;
Thomas Allen of Hudson Falls;
Rebekah Andrews of Hudson Falls;
Jasmine Andrus of Granville;
Marc Apple of South Glens Falls;
Erica Aratare-Forrest of North Granville;
Corrin Baker of Granville;
Tristian Baker of Granville;
Jessica Barber of Glens Falls;
Brionna Barcia of Diamond Point;
Michael Barcomb of Glens Falls;
Irene Barlow of Chestertown;
Rebecca Barnes of Corinth;
Jordan Barrett of Hartford;
Catherine Barton of Hudson Falls;
Joseph Battista of Gansevoort;
Bayleigh Beagle of Hudson Falls;
Bryce Beaty of Glens Falls;
John Beckem of Glens Falls;
Alyssa Bell of South Glens Falls;
Karly Benjamin of Queensbury;
Derek Bernard of Fort Edward;
Patrick Bishop of Fort Edward;
Amy Blackburn of Fort Ann;
Jason Blackman of Hudson Falls;
Noah Bowes of Hudson Falls;
Mykaela Braunsdorf of Hartford;
Neil Bresett of Granville;
Isabel Brice of Greenwich;
Rachel Brodeur of Glens Falls;
Alexis Broz of Schuylerville;
Bethany Burgess of Queensbury;
Samantha Burke of Hudson Falls;
Mikayla Burrows of Glens Falls;
Tawnie Butkowski of Lake George;
Tiffany Camp of Queensbury;
Mariah Campbell of Chestertown;
Theresa Cantz of South Glens Falls;
Anthony Caradonna of Queensbury;
Joshua Carpenito of Porter Corners;
Autumn Carpenter of Glens Falls;
Brittany Carpenter of Lake Luzerne;
Madelynn Carpenter of Hudson Falls;
Robin Carusone of Queensbury;
Liam Casey of Glens Falls;
Joann Cavallari of Hudson Falls;
Brenna Champagne of Gansevoort;
Stacey Childs of Corinth;
Cassidy Clapper of Glens Falls;
David Clark of Lake George;
Zachary Clougher of Greenwich;
Samantha Clute of Fort Edward;
Casey Cogdill of Queensbury;
Autumn Collignon of Queensbury;
Judene Colthirst of Glens Falls;
Eren Colvett of South Glens Falls;
Megan Comitini of Glens Falls;
Sydney Cooper of Chestertown;
Brooklyn Copeland of Queensbury;
Allison Corlew of Queensbury;
Lacey Cormie of Queensbury;
Brittany Cracco of Lake George;
Frederick Culver of Chestertown;
Garrett Cummings of Salem;
Terrelle Cusson of Queensbury;
Dylan Daigle of Granville;
Trevor Daily of Queensbury;
Ashley Daniels of Queensbury;
Angela Dauphinais of Greenfield Center;
Matthew Dauphinais of Greenfield Center;
Kea Davie of Gansevoort;
Victoria Davis of Whitehall;
Kiersten DeCanio of Queensbury;
Cody Decker of South Glens Falls;
Destiny Decker of Lake George;
Carina Decota of Argyle;
Kaylee Delaney of Gansevoort;
Skylar Demontozon of Greenwich;
Kayla Denny of Hudson Falls;
Lindsay Denton of Fort Edward;
Andrew Desourdy of Fort Edward;
Finn Deuel of Fort Edward;
Anna DiFiore of Queensbury;
Maria DiMarco of Silver Bay;
Edward Dieckert of Hudson Falls;
Shannon Donnelly of Hudson Falls;
Nicole Dugan of Hudson Falls;
Shyann Durham of Brant Lake;
Jared Dykshoorn of Queensbury;
Jake Edwards of Fort Ann;
Megan Ellis of Whitehall;
Luke Ely of Queensbury;
Sondra Erickson of South Glens Falls;
Alyssa Fairchild of Queensbury;
Thomas Farrell of Glens Falls;
Catherine Fedele of Queensbury;
Jessica Fenton of Hudson Falls;
Heather Fiacco of Greenfield Center;
Scott Fialkovich of South Glens Falls;
Kayla Fischer Nesbitt of Greenwich;
Hunter Fish of Queensbury;
Regina Fish of Queensbury;
Amber Fitzgerald of Hudson Falls;
Samantha Flexon of Hudson Falls;
Tanner Flores of Fort Edward;
Jacob Flower of Argyle;
Samuel Foote of Schroon Lake;
Steven Foster of Clemons;
Afifa France of Gansevoort;
Cary Frechette of Corinth;
Sara Frechette of Corinth;
Nicole Freebern of Queensbury;
Timothy French of Queensbury;
Lucy Fronhofer of Salem;
Katie Gallant of Warrensburg;
Bella Gamache of South Glens Falls;
Kelly Garafalo of Wilton;
Meghan Gebo of South Glens Falls;
Suzanne Gebo of Wilton;
Jack George of Glens Falls;
Hunter Ghirarduzzi of Queensbury;
Jessica Gillespie of Queensbury;
Amber Gillia of Chestertown;
Kelly Girard of Warrensburg;
Tyler Girvin of Greenfield Center;
Megan Gonzalez of Glens Falls;
Megan Goodwin of Queensbury;
Steven Gosselin of Whitehall;
Hannah Gould of Granville;
Hannah Grady of Corinth;
Gabrielle Grasmeder of Queensbury;
Lakisha Gray of Greenwich;
Sophia Greco of Hartford;
Hannah Green of Brant Lake;
Francis Grey of Hudson Falls;
Ivan Griego of Hudson Falls;
Courtney Groom of Hudson Falls;
Samuel Grubb of Cortland;
Matthew Gunther of Gansevoort;
Alexis Hale of Buskirk;
Juliesa Hall of Hudson Falls;
Alex Hammond of South Glens Falls;
Chloe Hanks of Salem;
Stephanie Hansen of Glens Falls;
Hannah Harrington of Fort Ann;
Eldon Hassler of Queensbury;
Mark Hatton of Glens Falls;
Jordan Havens of Queensbury;
Nicole Hayden of Hadley;
Riley Hayes of Gansevoort;
Zachary Hayes of Gansevoort;
Bryanna Hazelton of Lake George;
Andrea Hernandez of Hudson Falls;
Julissa Hernandez-Brooks of Queensbury;
Karen Herrmann of Warrensburg;
Patricia Heslin of Queensbury;
Iris Hess of South Glens Falls;
Melissa Higley of Queensbury;
Alisha Hoag of South Glens Falls;
Kathryn Hook of Clifton Park;
Devynn Hough of Schuylerville;
Jakeb House of Gansevoort;
Meghan Hurley of Schuylerville;
Cathlene Jenkins of Glens Falls;
Benjamin Jenks of Glens Falls;
Cameron Jenks of Queensbury;
Parker Jenks of Queensbury;
Caitlin Johnson of Hudson Falls;
Mikaila Johnson of North Creek;
Andrew Jones of Porter Corners;
Rebeccah Jones of Whitehall;
Cora Jordan of Fort Ann;
Thomas Jurek of Queensbury;
Tammie Kahl of Greenfield Center;
Abbie Kambourelis of Gansevoort;
Evan Kaye of Glens Falls;
Justin Kaye of Glens Falls;
Jordan Keagy of Queensbury;
Brett Keech of South Glens Falls;
Emma Kelly of Warrensburg;
Zachary Keyes of Glens Falls;
Rosemarie King of Queensbury;
Benjamin Kinne of Queensbury;
Curtis Knoop of Queensbury;
Luke Kosby of Whitehall;
Ethan Krueger of Queensbury;
Kayla LaBelle of Clifton Park;
Madison LaFond of Lake George;
Tyler LaFreniere of Middle Grove;
Tabbatha LaRoe of Glens Falls;
Keana Ladd of Corinth;
Liam Lajeunesse of Gansevoort;
Caitlin Lambrecht of Hadley;
Jacob Larose of South Glens Falls;
Colt Lathrop of Salem;
Kassandra Lavalley of Comstock;
Burke Layden of Queensbury;
Christopher Leathem of Glens Falls;
Emilee Lehmann of Queensbury;
Nathan Leise of Argyle;
Christopher Lemery of Hudson Falls;
Emily Lemery of South Glens Falls;
Grant Leonelli of Fort Edward;
Whitney Lindblade of Hadley;
Kevin Ling of Queensbury;
Aaron Lizor of Queensbury;
Rachel Lloyd of Glens Falls;
Robert Loomis of Hampton;
Evan Lovering of Queensbury;
Michaella Lum of Fort Edward;
Samuel Luyk of Queensbury;
Alexandra Lynch of Gansevoort;
Tyler MacNeil of Fort Edward;
Logan Mainiero of Glens Falls;
Ariona Mallory of Hudson Falls;
Brittany Mallory of South Glens Falls;
Corisa Malthouse of South Glens Falls;
Madeline Mann of Queensbury;
Dylan Manning of Queensbury;
Elias Mansmith of Salem;
Rain Mantz of Bolton Landing;
Daniel Manzella of Queensbury;
Lorrie Marr of Hudson Falls;
Kristen Martin of Queensbury;
Drew Martindale of Whitehall;
Gianna Martuscello of Gansevoort;
Sydney Marzloff of Queensbury;
Wyatt Mathews of Middle Grove;
Mariah Mattison of Queensbury;
Nathan Mattison of Glens Falls;
Taylor Maxwell of Queensbury;
Dawn McCallen of Fort Edward;
Keegan McCane of Queensbury;
Megan McCane of Queensbury;
Kierra McCarthy of Hudson Falls;
Aaron McDermott of Queensbury;
Tyrae McIntosh of Glens Falls;
Steffani McKeown of Glens Falls;
John McKnight of Porter Corners;
Karina Medina-Oquendo of Corinth;
Mckenna Meditz of Gansevoort;
Alexander Mercier of Greenfield Center;
Caitlyn Miller of Argyle;
Teresa Miller of Fort Edward;
Zachary Miller of Hudson Falls;
Amy Millington of Pottersville;
Jeanne Millington of Greenfield Center;
Lynden Millington of Queensbury;
Mason Minnolera of South Glens Falls;
Morgan Minnolera of South Glens Falls;
Shauna Monroe of Schuylerville;
Brenden Monteleone of Lake Luzerne;
Patrick Morey of Lake George;
Morgan Morizio of Gansevoort;
Grace Morrissey of Queensbury;
Kelsie Moses of Glens Falls;
Kira Moss of Gansevoort;
Tashina Moulton of South Glens Falls;
Claire Murphy of Hudson Falls;
Desiray Murtha of Hudson Falls;
Kelsey Myler of Salem;
Ivan Nason of Queensbury;
Jason Nassivera of Hudson Falls;
Jeremy Naussner of Queensbury;
Hai Nguyen of Queensbury;
Hong T Nguyen of Hudson Falls;
Tracy Nguyen of Queensbury;
Joshua Nielson of Gansevoort;
Emmily Niles of Whitehall;
Megan Niles of Gansevoort;
Kelsey O’Driscoll of Glens Falls;
Michael ODonnell of Fort Edward;
Ashley Ostrander of Fort Edward;
Thomas Ouimet of Corinth;
Hannah Paciocco of Hudson Falls;
Connor Paige of Hudson Falls;
Evelyn Paige of Gansevoort;
Jamie Palmer of South Glens Falls;
Natalya Parsels of Warrensburg;
Eric Patton of North Creek;
Jeremy Pavelchak of Gansevoort;
Benjamin Pelton of Glens Falls;
Tessa Pemrick of Greenwich;
Maria Perry of Fort Edward;
Caden Peters of Chestertown;
Emily Petersen of Gansevoort;
Maya Phillips of Argyle;
Kierstin Pickreign of Gansevoort;
Hannah Pierce of Fort Edward;
Paige Pincheon of Corinth;
Caroline Pitts of Wilton;
Vernon Potter of Lake Luzerne;
Daniel Prager of Gansevoort;
Andrew Pray of Queensbury;
Richard Preston of Glens Falls;
William Provost of Queensbury;
Matthew Purdy of Fort Ann;
Rebecca Putorti of Whitehall;
Matthew Querrard of Gansevoort;
Jessica Quirk of Queensbury;
Brooke Rabine of Gansevoort;
Emily Rainwater of Queensbury;
Richard Rathbun of Hudson Falls;
Nichole Reardon of Schuylerville;
Kimberly Reed of Queensbury;
Deanne Rehm of Bolton Landing;
Madison Reuter of Schuylerville;
Michelle Richards of Hudson Falls;
Cheyenne Richardson of Hudson Falls;
Blakeley Riddle of Gansevoort;
Taylor Ringer of Hudson Falls;
Chelsea Rivers of Hudson Falls;
Jamie Roberts of Queensbury;
Shaina Roe of Gansevoort;
Samantha Rogers of Chestertown;
Nicholas Romanzo of Porter Corners;
Rolf Ronning of Bolton Landing;
Benjamin Rosenthal of Glens Falls;
Jack Ross of Schuylerville;
Kylee Ross of Queensbury;
Katie Round of Glens Falls;
Gary Rounds of Warrensburg;
Laura Roy of Gansevoort;
Abigail Roy-Raia of Granville;
Mary Rozell of Granville;
Mary Russell of Gansevoort;
Alessandra Samach of Glens Falls;
Samantha Sandwick of Corinth;
Meagan Sanger of Gansevoort;
Julia Sante of Queensbury;
Vivienne Saunders of Hadley;
Schylar Scacchetti of Wilton;
Ciaira Scally of Queensbury;
Taylor Scarincio of Glens Falls;
Ethan Schloss of Warrensburg;
Amy Scicutella of Queensbury;
Melissa Scotto-Lavino of Queensbury;
Kyle Seaton of South Glens Falls;
Raynebow Shaw of Hudson Falls;
Jordan Sheldon of Hudson Falls;
Jennifer Shepherd of Glens Falls;
Eric Shiel of Lake Luzerne;
Melissa Shipley of Queensbury;
Herbert Shippee of Gansevoort;
Michael Silburn of Lake Luzerne;
Samuel Silburn of Lake Luzerne;
Kathleen Skellie of Chestertown;
Amy Slemp of North Creek;
Alexis Smith of Granville;
Elizabeth Smith of Queensbury;
Romy Smith of Glens Falls;
Torrie Smith of Queensbury;
Brooke Sparks of Gansevoort;
Julia Spelter of Lake Luzerne;
Anthony Spiezio of Gansevoort;
Lyn Stadler of Argyle;
Joshua Steele of Fort Ann;
Lucas Steele of Victory Mills;
Lisa Steen of Schuylerville;
Jaclyn Steidle of Argyle;
Matthew Stevens of Fort Ann;
Alexandra Steves of South Glens Falls;
Hannah Strohmeyer of Argyle;
April Strong of Gansevoort;
Corrina Strong of Corinth;
Kyle Sutphin of Queensbury;
Ryan Sweeney of Whitehall;
Nathan Swinton of Schuylerville;
Kevin Sykes of Greenwich;
Karlee Taber of Gansevoort;
Walter Taras of Schuylerville;
Alison Taylor of Fort Edward;
Henry Taylor of Warrensburg;
Connor Terry of Glens Falls;
Morgan Thatcher of Schroon Lake;
Clara Thetford of Salem;
Danielle Thomas of Glens Falls;
Riley Thomas of Corinth;
Kaitlyn Thompson of Gansevoort;
Tyler Thompson of Salem;
Catherine Thomson of Hudson Falls;
Brandon Thornton of Porter Corners;
Timothy Tipton of Whitehall;
Patrick Tobin of Clifton Park;
Casia Tomlinson of Adirondack;
Melissa Trackey of Glens Falls;
David Traver of Glens Falls;
Allison Trombley of Hudson Falls;
Jessica Trudeau of Queensbury;
SunnieLee Tucker of Johnsburg;
Aurora Tufares of South Glens Falls;
Navarone Turner of Diamond Point;
Lindsey Twardy of Glens Falls;
Margaret Tyler of Hudson Falls;
Hunter Tyminski of Hudson Falls;
Austin Underwood of Hudson Falls;
Vincent Valenti of Fort Edward;
Sabia Vander-Heyden of Corinth;
Jennifer Vandermeulen of Greenfield Center;
Amber Vanderwarker of North Creek;
Ashley Vanderwarker of Queensbury;
Athena Vasquez of Fort Edward;
Yasira Villalobos Soriano of Queensbury;
Shana Vitouski of Fort Ann;
Ivayla Wadsworth of South Glens Falls;
Cameron Wallace of Schroon Lake;
Kelsey Weaver of Greenfield Center;
Aaron Weils of Glens Falls;
Bruce Weiss of Hadley;
Makayla Wells of Whitehall;
Taylor Wells of South Glens Falls;
Desiree Wheeler of Hudson Falls;
Stephanie Wickham of Lake Luzerne;
Tristan Widler of Queensbury;
Anthony Willett of Ticonderoga;
Lonnie Willett of Stony Creek;
Luke Wilson of Queensbury;
Michayla Winkelman of Fort Edward;
Courtney Wood of Fort Edward;
Victoria Wood of Queensbury;
John Wooddell of Cambridge;
Kyle Wornall of Queensbury;
Charys Wright of Glens Falls;
Erica Wright of Glens Falls;
Owen Wright of Queensbury;
Rachel Yattaw of Fort Ann;
Rachael Yell of Glens Falls;
Mercedes Yole of Fort Ann;
Sydney Yung of Queensbury;
Michael Zalenski of Glens Falls;
Kayla Zdonick of Schuylerville;
Sage Zimmerman of Glens Falls; and
Genesis Zwart of Glens Falls.
SUNY Adirondack students get 4.0
QUEENSBURY — Students have been placed on the president’s list at SUNY Adirondack for the spring 2019 semester.The president’s list honors those full-time students who maintained 4.0 grade point averages for the spring 2019 semester. A full-time student is defined as a student who is carrying 12 or more credits. Local students include:
Dylan Anderson of Gansevoort;
Melissa Astafiev of Hadley;
Jacob Aubrey of Fort Ann;
James Austin of Wilton;
Lisa Baurle of Hudson Falls;
Shane Bean of Salem;
Joseph Clement of Queensbury;
Paul Coleman of Fort Edward;
Marie Combs of Glens Falls;
Tyler DeFoe of Gansevoort;
Ashley DeWitt of Glens Falls;
Alexis DeZalia of Schroon Lake;
Kerrigan Doty-Rawleigh of Fort Edward;
Mia Durham of Lake Luzerne;
Cynthia Edman of Chestertown;
Jeffrey Flynn of Hudson Falls;
Isabella Greco of Hartford;
Kris Gusto of Granville;
Brittany Carmel Harwood of Lake George;
Julia Howard of Fort Ann;
Deneen Macleod of Fort Edward;
Julia Mastrodomenico of Lake George;
Morgan Milhollen-Dukes of Hudson Falls;
Toan Nguyen of Gansevoort;
Anthony Pettinelli of Queensbury;
Katlyn Ratzel of Hudson Falls;
Ethan Rittereiser of Gansevoort;
John Robinson of Queensbury;
Cameron Rogers of Gansevoort;
Julianna Romanazzi of Queensbury;
Edward Ryan of South Glens Falls;
Breanna Seagraves of South Glens Falls;
Samuel Sears of Granville;
Anna Stanton of Hudson Falls;
Kara Stanton of Hudson Falls;
Jordan Suprenant of Fort Edward;
Clifford Taylor of Glens Falls;
Matthew Thung of Glens Falls; and
Lauren Wright of Queensbury.
On Campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. Email submissions to her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.
