SUNY Adirondack names dean’s list

QUEENSBURY — Students have been placed on the dean’s list at SUNY Adirondack for the spring 2019 semester. Each student on the dean’s list maintained a grade point average of 3.20 or higher for six or more credits in the spring semester. Local students include:

Billie Acevedo of Hudson Falls;

Grace Adams of Glens Falls;

Rachel Adams of Gansevoort;

Michael Alexander of Fort Edward;

Andrew Allen of Queensbury;

Thomas Allen of Hudson Falls;

Rebekah Andrews of Hudson Falls;

Jasmine Andrus of Granville;

Marc Apple of South Glens Falls;

Erica Aratare-Forrest of North Granville;

Corrin Baker of Granville;

Tristian Baker of Granville;

Jessica Barber of Glens Falls;

Brionna Barcia of Diamond Point;

Michael Barcomb of Glens Falls;

Irene Barlow of Chestertown;

Rebecca Barnes of Corinth;

Jordan Barrett of Hartford;

Catherine Barton of Hudson Falls;

Joseph Battista of Gansevoort;

Bayleigh Beagle of Hudson Falls;

Bryce Beaty of Glens Falls;

John Beckem of Glens Falls;

Alyssa Bell of South Glens Falls;

Karly Benjamin of Queensbury;

Derek Bernard of Fort Edward;

Patrick Bishop of Fort Edward;

Amy Blackburn of Fort Ann;

Jason Blackman of Hudson Falls;

Noah Bowes of Hudson Falls;

Mykaela Braunsdorf of Hartford;

Neil Bresett of Granville;

Isabel Brice of Greenwich;

Rachel Brodeur of Glens Falls;

Alexis Broz of Schuylerville;

Bethany Burgess of Queensbury;

Samantha Burke of Hudson Falls;

Mikayla Burrows of Glens Falls;

Tawnie Butkowski of Lake George;

Tiffany Camp of Queensbury;

Mariah Campbell of Chestertown;

Theresa Cantz of South Glens Falls;

Anthony Caradonna of Queensbury;

Joshua Carpenito of Porter Corners;

Autumn Carpenter of Glens Falls;

Brittany Carpenter of Lake Luzerne;

Madelynn Carpenter of Hudson Falls;

Robin Carusone of Queensbury;

Liam Casey of Glens Falls;

Joann Cavallari of Hudson Falls;

Brenna Champagne of Gansevoort;

Stacey Childs of Corinth;

Cassidy Clapper of Glens Falls;

David Clark of Lake George;

Zachary Clougher of Greenwich;

Samantha Clute of Fort Edward;

Casey Cogdill of Queensbury;

Autumn Collignon of Queensbury;

Judene Colthirst of Glens Falls;

Eren Colvett of South Glens Falls;

Megan Comitini of Glens Falls;

Sydney Cooper of Chestertown;

Brooklyn Copeland of Queensbury;

Allison Corlew of Queensbury;

Lacey Cormie of Queensbury;

Brittany Cracco of Lake George;

Frederick Culver of Chestertown;

Garrett Cummings of Salem;

Terrelle Cusson of Queensbury;

Dylan Daigle of Granville;

Trevor Daily of Queensbury;

Ashley Daniels of Queensbury;

Angela Dauphinais of Greenfield Center;

Matthew Dauphinais of Greenfield Center;

Kea Davie of Gansevoort;

Victoria Davis of Whitehall;

Kiersten DeCanio of Queensbury;

Cody Decker of South Glens Falls;

Destiny Decker of Lake George;

Carina Decota of Argyle;

Kaylee Delaney of Gansevoort;

Skylar Demontozon of Greenwich;

Kayla Denny of Hudson Falls;

Lindsay Denton of Fort Edward;

Andrew Desourdy of Fort Edward;

Finn Deuel of Fort Edward;

Anna DiFiore of Queensbury;

Maria DiMarco of Silver Bay;

Edward Dieckert of Hudson Falls;

Shannon Donnelly of Hudson Falls;

Nicole Dugan of Hudson Falls;

Shyann Durham of Brant Lake;

Jared Dykshoorn of Queensbury;

Jake Edwards of Fort Ann;

Megan Ellis of Whitehall;

Luke Ely of Queensbury;

Sondra Erickson of South Glens Falls;

Alyssa Fairchild of Queensbury;

Thomas Farrell of Glens Falls;

Catherine Fedele of Queensbury;

Jessica Fenton of Hudson Falls;

Heather Fiacco of Greenfield Center;

Scott Fialkovich of South Glens Falls;

Kayla Fischer Nesbitt of Greenwich;

Hunter Fish of Queensbury;

Regina Fish of Queensbury;

Amber Fitzgerald of Hudson Falls;

Samantha Flexon of Hudson Falls;

Tanner Flores of Fort Edward;

Jacob Flower of Argyle;

Samuel Foote of Schroon Lake;

Steven Foster of Clemons;

Afifa France of Gansevoort;

Cary Frechette of Corinth;

Sara Frechette of Corinth;

Nicole Freebern of Queensbury;

Timothy French of Queensbury;

Lucy Fronhofer of Salem;

Katie Gallant of Warrensburg;

Bella Gamache of South Glens Falls;

Kelly Garafalo of Wilton;

Meghan Gebo of South Glens Falls;

Suzanne Gebo of Wilton;

Jack George of Glens Falls;

Hunter Ghirarduzzi of Queensbury;

Jessica Gillespie of Queensbury;

Amber Gillia of Chestertown;

Kelly Girard of Warrensburg;

Tyler Girvin of Greenfield Center;

Megan Gonzalez of Glens Falls;

Megan Goodwin of Queensbury;

Steven Gosselin of Whitehall;

Hannah Gould of Granville;

Hannah Grady of Corinth;

Gabrielle Grasmeder of Queensbury;

Lakisha Gray of Greenwich;

Sophia Greco of Hartford;

Hannah Green of Brant Lake;

Francis Grey of Hudson Falls;

Ivan Griego of Hudson Falls;

Courtney Groom of Hudson Falls;

Samuel Grubb of Cortland;

Matthew Gunther of Gansevoort;

Alexis Hale of Buskirk;

Juliesa Hall of Hudson Falls;

Alex Hammond of South Glens Falls;

Chloe Hanks of Salem;

Stephanie Hansen of Glens Falls;

Hannah Harrington of Fort Ann;

Eldon Hassler of Queensbury;

Mark Hatton of Glens Falls;

Jordan Havens of Queensbury;

Nicole Hayden of Hadley;

Riley Hayes of Gansevoort;

Zachary Hayes of Gansevoort;

Bryanna Hazelton of Lake George;

Andrea Hernandez of Hudson Falls;

Julissa Hernandez-Brooks of Queensbury;

Karen Herrmann of Warrensburg;

Patricia Heslin of Queensbury;

Iris Hess of South Glens Falls;

Melissa Higley of Queensbury;

Alisha Hoag of South Glens Falls;

Kathryn Hook of Clifton Park;

Devynn Hough of Schuylerville;

Jakeb House of Gansevoort;

Meghan Hurley of Schuylerville;

Cathlene Jenkins of Glens Falls;

Benjamin Jenks of Glens Falls;

Cameron Jenks of Queensbury;

Parker Jenks of Queensbury;

Caitlin Johnson of Hudson Falls;

Mikaila Johnson of North Creek;

Andrew Jones of Porter Corners;

Rebeccah Jones of Whitehall;

Cora Jordan of Fort Ann;

Thomas Jurek of Queensbury;

Tammie Kahl of Greenfield Center;

Abbie Kambourelis of Gansevoort;

Evan Kaye of Glens Falls;

Justin Kaye of Glens Falls;

Jordan Keagy of Queensbury;

Brett Keech of South Glens Falls;

Emma Kelly of Warrensburg;

Zachary Keyes of Glens Falls;

Rosemarie King of Queensbury;

Benjamin Kinne of Queensbury;

Curtis Knoop of Queensbury;

Luke Kosby of Whitehall;

Ethan Krueger of Queensbury;

Kayla LaBelle of Clifton Park;

Madison LaFond of Lake George;

Tyler LaFreniere of Middle Grove;

Tabbatha LaRoe of Glens Falls;

Keana Ladd of Corinth;

Liam Lajeunesse of Gansevoort;

Caitlin Lambrecht of Hadley;

Jacob Larose of South Glens Falls;

Colt Lathrop of Salem;

Kassandra Lavalley of Comstock;

Burke Layden of Queensbury;

Christopher Leathem of Glens Falls;

Emilee Lehmann of Queensbury;

Nathan Leise of Argyle;

Christopher Lemery of Hudson Falls;

Emily Lemery of South Glens Falls;

Grant Leonelli of Fort Edward;

Whitney Lindblade of Hadley;

Kevin Ling of Queensbury;

Aaron Lizor of Queensbury;

Rachel Lloyd of Glens Falls;

Robert Loomis of Hampton;

Evan Lovering of Queensbury;

Michaella Lum of Fort Edward;

Samuel Luyk of Queensbury;

Alexandra Lynch of Gansevoort;

Tyler MacNeil of Fort Edward;

Logan Mainiero of Glens Falls;

Ariona Mallory of Hudson Falls;

Brittany Mallory of South Glens Falls;

Corisa Malthouse of South Glens Falls;

Madeline Mann of Queensbury;

Dylan Manning of Queensbury;

Elias Mansmith of Salem;

Rain Mantz of Bolton Landing;

Daniel Manzella of Queensbury;

Lorrie Marr of Hudson Falls;

Kristen Martin of Queensbury;

Drew Martindale of Whitehall;

Gianna Martuscello of Gansevoort;

Sydney Marzloff of Queensbury;

Wyatt Mathews of Middle Grove;

Mariah Mattison of Queensbury;

Nathan Mattison of Glens Falls;

Taylor Maxwell of Queensbury;

Dawn McCallen of Fort Edward;

Keegan McCane of Queensbury;

Megan McCane of Queensbury;

Kierra McCarthy of Hudson Falls;

Aaron McDermott of Queensbury;

Tyrae McIntosh of Glens Falls;

Steffani McKeown of Glens Falls;

John McKnight of Porter Corners;

Karina Medina-Oquendo of Corinth;

Mckenna Meditz of Gansevoort;

Alexander Mercier of Greenfield Center;

Caitlyn Miller of Argyle;

Teresa Miller of Fort Edward;

Zachary Miller of Hudson Falls;

Amy Millington of Pottersville;

Jeanne Millington of Greenfield Center;

Lynden Millington of Queensbury;

Mason Minnolera of South Glens Falls;

Morgan Minnolera of South Glens Falls;

Shauna Monroe of Schuylerville;

Brenden Monteleone of Lake Luzerne;

Patrick Morey of Lake George;

Morgan Morizio of Gansevoort;

Grace Morrissey of Queensbury;

Kelsie Moses of Glens Falls;

Kira Moss of Gansevoort;

Tashina Moulton of South Glens Falls;

Claire Murphy of Hudson Falls;

Desiray Murtha of Hudson Falls;

Kelsey Myler of Salem;

Ivan Nason of Queensbury;

Jason Nassivera of Hudson Falls;

Jeremy Naussner of Queensbury;

Hai Nguyen of Queensbury;

Hong T Nguyen of Hudson Falls;

Tracy Nguyen of Queensbury;

Joshua Nielson of Gansevoort;

Emmily Niles of Whitehall;

Megan Niles of Gansevoort;

Kelsey O’Driscoll of Glens Falls;

Michael ODonnell of Fort Edward;

Ashley Ostrander of Fort Edward;

Thomas Ouimet of Corinth;

Hannah Paciocco of Hudson Falls;

Connor Paige of Hudson Falls;

Evelyn Paige of Gansevoort;

Jamie Palmer of South Glens Falls;

Natalya Parsels of Warrensburg;

Eric Patton of North Creek;

Jeremy Pavelchak of Gansevoort;

Benjamin Pelton of Glens Falls;

Tessa Pemrick of Greenwich;

Maria Perry of Fort Edward;

Caden Peters of Chestertown;

Emily Petersen of Gansevoort;

Maya Phillips of Argyle;

Kierstin Pickreign of Gansevoort;

Hannah Pierce of Fort Edward;

Paige Pincheon of Corinth;

Caroline Pitts of Wilton;

Vernon Potter of Lake Luzerne;

Daniel Prager of Gansevoort;

Andrew Pray of Queensbury;

Richard Preston of Glens Falls;

William Provost of Queensbury;

Matthew Purdy of Fort Ann;

Rebecca Putorti of Whitehall;

Matthew Querrard of Gansevoort;

Jessica Quirk of Queensbury;

Brooke Rabine of Gansevoort;

Emily Rainwater of Queensbury;

Richard Rathbun of Hudson Falls;

Nichole Reardon of Schuylerville;

Kimberly Reed of Queensbury;

Deanne Rehm of Bolton Landing;

Madison Reuter of Schuylerville;

Michelle Richards of Hudson Falls;

Cheyenne Richardson of Hudson Falls;

Blakeley Riddle of Gansevoort;

Taylor Ringer of Hudson Falls;

Chelsea Rivers of Hudson Falls;

Jamie Roberts of Queensbury;

Shaina Roe of Gansevoort;

Samantha Rogers of Chestertown;

Nicholas Romanzo of Porter Corners;

Rolf Ronning of Bolton Landing;

Benjamin Rosenthal of Glens Falls;

Jack Ross of Schuylerville;

Kylee Ross of Queensbury;

Katie Round of Glens Falls;

Gary Rounds of Warrensburg;

Laura Roy of Gansevoort;

Abigail Roy-Raia of Granville;

Mary Rozell of Granville;

Mary Russell of Gansevoort;

Alessandra Samach of Glens Falls;

Samantha Sandwick of Corinth;

Meagan Sanger of Gansevoort;

Julia Sante of Queensbury;

Vivienne Saunders of Hadley;

Schylar Scacchetti of Wilton;

Ciaira Scally of Queensbury;

Taylor Scarincio of Glens Falls;

Ethan Schloss of Warrensburg;

Amy Scicutella of Queensbury;

Melissa Scotto-Lavino of Queensbury;

Kyle Seaton of South Glens Falls;

Raynebow Shaw of Hudson Falls;

Jordan Sheldon of Hudson Falls;

Jennifer Shepherd of Glens Falls;

Eric Shiel of Lake Luzerne;

Melissa Shipley of Queensbury;

Herbert Shippee of Gansevoort;

Michael Silburn of Lake Luzerne;

Samuel Silburn of Lake Luzerne;

Kathleen Skellie of Chestertown;

Amy Slemp of North Creek;

Alexis Smith of Granville;

Elizabeth Smith of Queensbury;

Romy Smith of Glens Falls;

Torrie Smith of Queensbury;

Brooke Sparks of Gansevoort;

Julia Spelter of Lake Luzerne;

Anthony Spiezio of Gansevoort;

Lyn Stadler of Argyle;

Joshua Steele of Fort Ann;

Lucas Steele of Victory Mills;

Lisa Steen of Schuylerville;

Jaclyn Steidle of Argyle;

Matthew Stevens of Fort Ann;

Alexandra Steves of South Glens Falls;

Hannah Strohmeyer of Argyle;

April Strong of Gansevoort;

Corrina Strong of Corinth;

Kyle Sutphin of Queensbury;

Ryan Sweeney of Whitehall;

Nathan Swinton of Schuylerville;

Kevin Sykes of Greenwich;

Karlee Taber of Gansevoort;

Walter Taras of Schuylerville;

Alison Taylor of Fort Edward;

Henry Taylor of Warrensburg;

Connor Terry of Glens Falls;

Morgan Thatcher of Schroon Lake;

Clara Thetford of Salem;

Danielle Thomas of Glens Falls;

Riley Thomas of Corinth;

Kaitlyn Thompson of Gansevoort;

Tyler Thompson of Salem;

Catherine Thomson of Hudson Falls;

Brandon Thornton of Porter Corners;

Timothy Tipton of Whitehall;

Patrick Tobin of Clifton Park;

Casia Tomlinson of Adirondack;

Melissa Trackey of Glens Falls;

David Traver of Glens Falls;

Allison Trombley of Hudson Falls;

Jessica Trudeau of Queensbury;

SunnieLee Tucker of Johnsburg;

Aurora Tufares of South Glens Falls;

Navarone Turner of Diamond Point;

Lindsey Twardy of Glens Falls;

Margaret Tyler of Hudson Falls;

Hunter Tyminski of Hudson Falls;

Austin Underwood of Hudson Falls;

Vincent Valenti of Fort Edward;

Sabia Vander-Heyden of Corinth;

Jennifer Vandermeulen of Greenfield Center;

Amber Vanderwarker of North Creek;

Ashley Vanderwarker of Queensbury;

Athena Vasquez of Fort Edward;

Yasira Villalobos Soriano of Queensbury;

Shana Vitouski of Fort Ann;

Ivayla Wadsworth of South Glens Falls;

Cameron Wallace of Schroon Lake;

Kelsey Weaver of Greenfield Center;

Aaron Weils of Glens Falls;

Bruce Weiss of Hadley;

Makayla Wells of Whitehall;

Taylor Wells of South Glens Falls;

Desiree Wheeler of Hudson Falls;

Stephanie Wickham of Lake Luzerne;

Tristan Widler of Queensbury;

Anthony Willett of Ticonderoga;

Lonnie Willett of Stony Creek;

Luke Wilson of Queensbury;

Michayla Winkelman of Fort Edward;

Courtney Wood of Fort Edward;

Victoria Wood of Queensbury;

John Wooddell of Cambridge;

Kyle Wornall of Queensbury;

Charys Wright of Glens Falls;

Erica Wright of Glens Falls;

Owen Wright of Queensbury;

Rachel Yattaw of Fort Ann;

Rachael Yell of Glens Falls;

Mercedes Yole of Fort Ann;

Sydney Yung of Queensbury;

Michael Zalenski of Glens Falls;

Kayla Zdonick of Schuylerville;

Sage Zimmerman of Glens Falls; and

Genesis Zwart of Glens Falls.

SUNY Adirondack students get 4.0

QUEENSBURY — Students have been placed on the president’s list at SUNY Adirondack for the spring 2019 semester.The president’s list honors those full-time students who maintained 4.0 grade point averages for the spring 2019 semester. A full-time student is defined as a student who is carrying 12 or more credits. Local students include:

Dylan Anderson of Gansevoort;

Melissa Astafiev of Hadley;

Jacob Aubrey of Fort Ann;

James Austin of Wilton;

Lisa Baurle of Hudson Falls;

Shane Bean of Salem;

Joseph Clement of Queensbury;

Paul Coleman of Fort Edward;

Marie Combs of Glens Falls;

Tyler DeFoe of Gansevoort;

Ashley DeWitt of Glens Falls;

Alexis DeZalia of Schroon Lake;

Kerrigan Doty-Rawleigh of Fort Edward;

Mia Durham of Lake Luzerne;

Cynthia Edman of Chestertown;

Jeffrey Flynn of Hudson Falls;

Isabella Greco of Hartford;

Kris Gusto of Granville;

Brittany Carmel Harwood of Lake George;

Julia Howard of Fort Ann;

Deneen Macleod of Fort Edward;

Julia Mastrodomenico of Lake George;

Morgan Milhollen-Dukes of Hudson Falls;

Toan Nguyen of Gansevoort;

Anthony Pettinelli of Queensbury;

Katlyn Ratzel of Hudson Falls;

Ethan Rittereiser of Gansevoort;

John Robinson of Queensbury;

Cameron Rogers of Gansevoort;

Julianna Romanazzi of Queensbury;

Edward Ryan of South Glens Falls;

Breanna Seagraves of South Glens Falls;

Samuel Sears of Granville;

Anna Stanton of Hudson Falls;

Kara Stanton of Hudson Falls;

Jordan Suprenant of Fort Edward;

Clifford Taylor of Glens Falls;

Matthew Thung of Glens Falls; and

Lauren Wright of Queensbury.

On Campus is compiled by Gretta Hochsprung. Email submissions to her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or call 518-742-3206.

