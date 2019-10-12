{{featured_button_text}}

Ryan Brooks named Adirondack Scholar  

POTSDAM — Ryan Brooks of Stony Creek has received the Adirondack Scholars Award at Clarkson University. This scholarship was established by Clarkson to recognize high school seniors from the North Country for their hard work and commitment to academics.

Recipients of this scholarship will receive up to $6,000 per year, depending on financial need, for a total of four years of undergraduate study at Clarkson. Award recipients may enroll in any course of study at Clarkson University. Brooks is majoring in mechanical engineering.

