Garrido lands on spring dean’s list
RANDOLPH CENTER, Vt. — Alex Garrido of Whitehall has achieved dean’s list honors for the spring semester of 2019 at Vermont Tech. Dean’s list honorees must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester. Garrido is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in the automotive technology program.
Barton graduates from Rochester
ROCHESTER — Catherine Barton of Hudson Falls graduated from the University of Rochester on May 19 at the 169th Commencement with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering. Barton is the child of Kelly and Catherine Barton, and a graduate of Hudson Falls High School
Pierce joins service trip to South Dakota
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Cierra Pierce of Queensbury participated in the Saint Michael’s service trip offerings for May of 2019. Funded and organized by the Mobilization of Volunteer Efforts office, a branch of Saint Michael’s Edmundite Campus Ministry, service trips provide students the opportunity to see life outside what is known and what is comfortable, to sit with others, to actively work beside another, to learn, to witness, and to participate.
Participants on the South Dakota trip spent their time serving inhabitants of the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation through an outreach program called Simply Smiles. Working with the Simply Smiles staff, Saint Michael’s students and staff provided a week-long, fun-filled, and educational summer camp to children on the reservation.
SGF’s Wentworth receives degree from Simmons
BOSTON — Rachel Wentworth of South Glens Falls recently earned a Master of Science from Simmons University in Boston.
O’Keefe makes spring dean’s list
BOSTON — Briana O’Keefe of Gansevoort was named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston. To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.
Blood showcases research at annual summit
LEWISTON, Maine — Eliza Blood of Queensbury presented her student research entitled “Conducting an Audit of Food Policies and Programs in Auburn, ME” at Bates College’s 18th Mount David Summit. The annual celebration of academic achievement highlights undergraduate research; student creative work in art, dance, theater, music and film/video; projects conducted in the context of academic courses; and community-engaged research.
Blood, the child of William M. Blood and Dr. Suzanne M. Blood of Queensbury, is a 2017 graduate of Queensbury High School. She was among 217 Bates students who presented research posters, short talks, panel discussions, demonstrations, literary readings, and video screenings highlighting their work. Blood worked with Francis Eanes, visiting assistant professor of environmental studies, on their research.
Bryant University names deans’ list
SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Bryant University recognized students who have been named to the deans’ list for the spring 2019 semester. Local students include:
- Rachel Bartholomew of Granville;
- Devon Bolen of Queensbury; and
- Zachary Frank of Saratoga.
Glode earns master’s from SUNY Oswego
OSWEGO — Mikayla Glode of Wevertown received a Master of Science degree in mental health counseling at the spring 2019 SUNY Oswego commencement in May.
Six local students graduate from SUNY Oswego
OSWEGO — Several area students completed their baccalaureate studies at SUNY Oswego in spring 2019. Commencement, with faculty in full academic regalia, took place in May.
A student who graduates with honors is indicated by the traditional Latin phrases summa cum laude, with highest honor (grade averages of 3.8 to 4.0); magna cum laude, with great honor (grade averages of 3.6 to 3.79); and cum laude, with honor (grade averages of 3.30 to 3.59).
Local graduates include:
- Austyn P. Armbruster of Corinth, Bachelor of Science degree in zoology;
- John O. Barnes of Greenwich, Bachelor of Arts degree in public justice;
- Bryce Colvin of Hudson Falls, Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, in psychology;
- Echo Cutter of Hudson Falls, Bachelor of Arts degree, magna cum laude, in human development;
- Michael Marine of Hudson Falls, Bachelor of Science degree in accounting; and
- Tyler M. Hoag of Queensbury, Bachelor Fine Arts degree in graphic design.
McNulty makes dean’s list at James Madison
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Connor McNulty of Queensbury has been named to the dean’s list at James Madison University for the spring 2019 semester. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.899. McNulty is an English major.
