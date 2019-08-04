Oswego releases spring deans’ list
OSWEGO — Students earning a grade point average of 3.3 to 3.79 appear on SUNY Oswego’s spring 2019 deans’ list. Local students include:
- Daniel Tennyson of Chestertown, finance;
- Sophia Woltman of Fort Edward, wellness management;
- Anthony J. Chalmers of Gansevoort, physics;
- Sydney I. Doris of Gansevoort, marketing;
- Kes A. Otto of Gansevoort, graphic design;
- Madilynn J. Leland of Glens Falls, psychology;
- Christina S. Jordan of Greenwich, public relations;
- Bryce Colvin of Hudson Falls, psychology;
- Kazashi J. McLaughlin of Hudson Falls, journalism;
- Alexandria R. Carrion of Lake George, wellness management;
- Charlotte M. Holding of Lake George, zoology;
- Carly J. Vreugde of Lake George wellness management;
- Kevin B. Collins of Queensbury, wellness management; and
- Kristin R. Kurish of Queensbury, childhood education.
SUNY Buffalo names graduates
BUFFALO — Buffalo State congratulated students who completed the requirements to earn their baccalaureate degrees in spring 2019. Local graduates include:
- Bryan Doheny of Fort Edward; and
- Matthew Kopf of South Glens Falls.
Herkimer College honors students
HERKIMER — Herkimer County Community College awarded honors to 380 students for the spring 2019 semester. Of those students awarded honors, 241 were named to the provost’s list for earning a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.79. Local students include:
- Tanya Renee Devoe of Schroon Lake;
- Keegan Thomas Leffler of Wilton;
- Colleen Bridget Mangels of Glens Falls;
- Shelby N. Gillis of Fort Edward; and
- Whitney Lauren Hurlburt of Hudson Falls.
Students graduate Nazareth College
ROCHESTER — Nazareth College students earned their degrees at the 92nd annual commencement ceremony that took place at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester May 12. Local graduates include:
- Aubrey Baldauf of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in social work;
- Kayla Freeden of Queensbury, Bachelor of Music in music education;
- Mackenzie Galcik of Schuylerville, Bachelor of Arts in psychology;
- Hanna Harrington of Hudson Falls, Bachelor of Science in environmental science and sustainability;
- Alexandra Meyer of Lake George, Bachelor of Science in occupational science; and
- Caitlin Scavone of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Arts in legal studies.
Keenan earns 4.0 at Champlain College
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Hannah Keenan of Queensbury was named to the Champlain College trustee’s list for the spring 2019 semester. Students on the trustee’s list have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters.
Students named to Champlain dean’s list
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Students have been named to the Champlain College dean’s list for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the spring 2019 semester. Local students include:
- Mackenzie George of Glens Falls, marketing;
- Duncan Persons of Queensbury;
- Joseph Swahn of Whitehall, cybersecurity.
Students placed on Le Moyne dean’s list
SYRACUSE — Le Moyne College named several students to its spring 2019 dean’s list. To make the list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Local students include:
- Caroline Barber of Porter Corners, biology;
- Daniel B
- onsangue of Gansevoort, political science and environmental studies;
- Victoria Breslin of Gansevoort, psychology;
- Victoria DiMenna of Gansevoort, psychology;
- Drew Knapp of Glens Falls, marketing;
- Shannon Linehan of South Glens Falls, criminology; and
- Samantha Wendell of Fort Edward, psychology.
Le Moyne College names graduates
SYRACUSE — Le Moyne’s 68th Commencement took place May 19 at the New Your State Fair’s new Exposition Center. More than 700 members of the class of 2019 participated in the ceremony. Local graduates include:
- Skyy Cannon of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Arts in communications;
- Evan Conlin of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in finance and business analytics;
- Zachary Dunbar of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in biology;
- Jessica Hogan of Hudson Falls, Bachelor of Science in biology; and
- Lucas Ross of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in finance.
Le Moyne grads also on dean’s list
SYRACUSE — Le Moyne College has named several May 2019 graduates to its spring 2019 dean’s list. To make the list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above. Local graduates include:
- Melody Ashline of South Glens Falls, Bachelor of Science in nursing;
- Emily Couture of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science in nursing;
- Jessica Kelleher of Schuylerville, Bachelor of Arts in communications; and
- Matthew Pollock of Hudson Falls, Bachelor of Arts in political science.
