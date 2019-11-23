{{featured_button_text}}

Mason honored at Bowdoin College

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Benjamin Mason of Gansevoort was honored by Bowdoin College at its annual Sarah and James Bowdoin Day ceremony Oct. 25, to honor those undergraduates who distinguish themselves with excellence in scholarship.

Those students who are designated Sarah and James Bowdoin Scholars are in the top 20% of each class for the previous academic year. In addition, those scholars who earned a grade point average of 4.0 are designated Sarah and James Bowdoin Book Award winners.

Mason, a member of the Bowdoin College Class of 2022, has not yet declared a major.

