On Campus: Nazareth College names dean's list

Two students make Elmira College list
ELMIRA — Elmira College released its dean’s list for academic achievement for the fall 2019 term. The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and who earned a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher. Local students include:
- Adam Horey of Greenwich; and
- Megan Spirowski of Hudson Falls.
Nazareth College names dean’s list
ROCHESTER — Nazareth College announced its dean’s list students for the fall 2019 semester. A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth. Local students include:
- Cassandra Bovie of Cambridge;
- Caitlin Canavan of Queensbury;
- Alexandra Cooke of Queensbury;
- Carlie Haase of Gansevoort;
- Rebecca Kilpeck of Gansevoort;
- Julia Merzig of Queensbury;
- Megan Morin of Greenfield Center;
- Elizabeth Roberts of Gansevoort;
- Marissa Towers of S Glens Falls; and
- Dominic Vito of Gansevoort.
Paul Smith’s names dean’s list students
PAUL SMITHS — Students have been named to the dean’s list at Paul Smith’s College for the fall 2019 semester. Each earned a semester average of 3.3 or higher to receive this distinction. Local students include:
- Drew Caprood of Glens Falls, natural resources conservation and management;
- Tyler Schlesier of Corinth, natural resources conservation and management;
- Luke Ely of Queensbury, environmental science;
- Benjamin Marshall of Queensbury, ecological restoration;
- Kenneth Cornog of Greenwich, integrative studies;
- Joshua Kipp of Lake Luzerne, natural resources conservation and management;
- Joline Hall of Middle Grove, environmental science;
- Nicholas Pett of Greenwich, fisheries and wildlife science; and
- Andrew Westerman of Hadley, forestry.
Craig makes dean’s list at Berea College
BEREA, Ky. — Hamilton Craig of Shushan has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Berea College. A student is named to the dean’s list who achieves a grade point average of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
College of Charleston grads include localsCHARLESTON, S.C. — More than 600 students graduated from the College of Charleston during winter commencement Dec. 14. Local graduates include:
- Nicholas Denooyer of Lake George, business administration; and
- Emily Herren of South Glens Falls, business administration.
