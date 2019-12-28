On Campus: Nazareth College names dean's list

Two students make Elmira College list

ELMIRA — Elmira College released its dean’s list for academic achievement for the fall 2019 term. The dean’s list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and who earned a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher. Local students include:

Adam Horey of Greenwich; and

Megan Spirowski of Hudson Falls.

Nazareth College names dean’s list

ROCHESTER — Nazareth College announced its dean’s list students for the fall 2019 semester. A student’s grade point average must be at least 3.5 or above, and they must complete 12 credit hours of graded work that semester in order to be included on the dean’s list at Nazareth. Local students include:

Cassandra Bovie of Cambridge;

Caitlin Canavan of Queensbury;

Alexandra Cooke of Queensbury;

Carlie Haase of Gansevoort;

Rebecca Kilpeck of Gansevoort;

Julia Merzig of Queensbury;

Megan Morin of Greenfield Center;

Elizabeth Roberts of Gansevoort;

Marissa Towers of S Glens Falls; and

Dominic Vito of Gansevoort.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Paul Smith’s names dean’s list students