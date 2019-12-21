On Campus: Minkel returns from research project

Minkel returns from research project

WORCESTER, Mass. — Daniel Miller Minkel of Greenwich, a member of the Class of 2021 majoring in electrical and computer engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, was a member of a student team that recently completed an intense, hands-on research through the WPI project center in Japan. The project was titled, “Empowering Composting at Midori Farm.”

In their project summary, the students wrote, “The goal of the Midori Farm project this year was to aid our sponsor, Chuck Kayser, in expanding organic farming and educating the public about the benefits of organic farming and local produce, by developing a cost-effective solar compost system and electric fence.”

At WPI, all undergraduates are required to complete a research-driven, professional-level project that applies science and technology to addresses an important societal need or issue. About two-thirds of students complete a project at one of the university’s 50-plus off-campus project centers, which are located around the world. A signature element of the innovative undergraduate experience at WPI, the project-based curriculum offers students the opportunity to apply their scientific and technical knowledge to develop thoughtful solutions to real problems that affect the quality of people’s lives-and make a difference before they graduate.

