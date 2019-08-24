Three local students among WNE grads
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Western New England University congratulated more than 600 students who received their academic degrees in May. Local graduates include:
- Alexis D Case of Cambridge, Bachelor of Science Business Administration in finance;
- Kyle A. Rich of Fort Edward, Bachelor of Science Business Administration in pharmaceutical business; and
- Mark E. Baker of Greenfield Center, magna cum laude, Doctor of Pharmacy.
Local SUNY Oneonta graduates recognized
ONEONTA — More than 1,000 graduates were recognized at SUNY Oneonta’s 130th Commencement May 11. Students who completed the requirements for bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and certificates of advanced study were honored in the Dewar Arena of the Alumni Field House. Local graduates include:
- Devin Akerley of Corinth, Bachelor of Science in computer science mathematics;
- Kristi Burgess of Porter Corners, Bachelor of Science in biology anthropology;
- Darian Chapman of Granville, Master of Science in education in literacy education (B-6);
- Victoria Dufort of Middle Grove, Master of Science in education in literacy education (B-6);
- Michelle Fisher of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in mass communications computer art;
- Kiernan Fitzpatrick of Greenfield Center, Bachelor of Science in business economics;
- Claire Hubbs of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in human ecology;
- Aleisha LeClair of East Greenwich, Bachelor of Science in early child/childhood education (B-6);
- Gabriell Needham of Chestertown, Bachelor of Science in biology chemistry;
- Meghan Peterson of Corinth, Bachelor of Science in fashion and textiles;
- Gwyneth Quagliana of Chestertown, Bachelor of Science in mass communications;
- Amy Rohrman of Granville, Bachelor of Science in biology;
- Lauren Ruddy of South Glens Falls, Master of Science in Education in literacy education (B-6);
- Emily Shaver of Gansevoort, Master of Science in nutrition and dietetics;
- Hannah Smith of Greenwich, Bachelor of Science in digital and studio art;
- Eilean Underwood of Chestertown, Bachelor of Science in psychology; and
- Heidi Whalen of Glens Falls, Bachelor of Arts in anthropology.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.