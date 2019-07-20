Scholars net $19K in awards
GLENS FALLS — The Zonta Club of Glens Falls recently awarded $19,000 in scholarships to local students.
- The Angiodynamics Stem: Women in Technology Award – Kierra McCarthy of Hudson Falls; and Abrielle Swartz of Hudson Falls;
- $3,000 award in memory of Marion Sullivan – Cooper Collins of Lake George;
- $3,000 award made by Joan Grishkot – Sydney Gagnon of North Warren;
- The Jean M. Coon Award of $300 – Lynnaya Preuss of Lake George;
- The Young Woman in Public Affairs Award of $300 – Rowan Metivier;
Zonta raises the funds for its scholarship program, local service awards and other activities primarily from its annual Craft Fair downtown during LARAC weekend, a craft fair at the Adirondack Balloon Festival, and an all-Women’s Golf Tournament.
For more information about Zonta, visit www.zontaclubofglensfalls.org and its Facebook page.
Stone attends band camp
LOWELL, Mass. — Faith Stone of Glens Falls was one of more than 130 young people from across the Northeast to participate in UMass Lowell’s Mary Jo Leahey Symphonic Band Camp held July 14 through 20.
The 23rd annual camp offers students entering ninth grade through freshman year of college a weeklong immersion in concert band, music ensembles, classes and performance workshops, all designed to spark their creativity and develop their virtuosity. Throughout the week, each student participated in the large concert band ensemble and in one or more of many smaller ensembles. Students will learn about classical and jazz genres, and choose from a menu of electives that span a wide variety of musical interests.
New Paltz names spring dean’s list
NEW PALTZ — SUNY New Paltz announced its dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester, a recognition for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade point average in a semester with a full-time course load. Local students include:
- Samantha Ackerly of Schuylerville;
- Kayla Albano of Queensbury;
- Logan Barber of Schuylerville;
- Meghan Bell of Queensbury;
- Taylor Briddell of Gansevoort;
- Kaitlyn Burch of Glens Falls;
- Jacqueline Burnham of Greenfield Center;
- Eve Carmody of Argyle;
- Austin Fearnley of Schuylerville;
- Janelle Fosmire of Argyle;
- Morgan Gunter of Schuylerville;
- Jenna Hall of Glens Falls;
- Sydney Hettrich of Gansevoort;
- Ryan Hill of Queensbury;
- Pearl Howie of Lake Luzerne;
- Samantha Majuri of Queensbury;
- Carlin McPhee of Salem;
- Heather Michaud of Whitehall;
- Tyler Monroe of Wilton;
- Justin Mullen of Queensbury;
- Olivia Noll of Gansevoort;
- Clare O’Brien of Queensbury;
- Thomas Rizzo of Queensbury;
- Caleb Scrime of Queensbury;
- Grace Sgambettera of Cambridge;
- Kailey Strafford of Queensbury;
- Page Toomey of Fort Edward;
- Elizabeth Turner of Warrensburg; and
- Ericka Wadleigh of Queensbury.
Ithaca College names local grads
ITHACA — Students graduated from Ithaca College in May. Local graduates include:
- Cameron Bain of Gansevoort, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in writing;
- Mariana Camejo of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science in integrated marketing communications;
- Madeline Mathers of Cambridge, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in television-radio and a Bachelor of Arts in environmental studies;
- Morgan McLenithan of Cambridge, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in speech language pathology and audiology;
- Rebecca Butler of Salem, BM in music education; and
- Caroline McKeighan of Salem, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in clinical health studies.
Ripley makes list at Binghamton
BINGHAMTON — Amanda Ripley of Queensbury was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Binghamton University. To qualify for the dean’s list a student must have a grade point average of 3.5 of higher. Ripley, daughter of Mark and Jackie Ripley, is an actuarial science major. She was also inducted into Phi Beta Kappa honor society in May.
Conway makes spring dean’s list
CORTLAND — Patrick Conway of Queensbury has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at SUNY Cortland. Students who achieve a 3.3 grade point average or better for a given semester are designated as members of the Dean’s List. Conway is a physical education major.
Buffalo names spring dean’s list
BUFFALO — Buffalo State College recognized students who have been named to spring 2019 dean’s list. Students who have completed at least 12 credit hours and who have attained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher qualify for the Buffalo State dean’s list. Local students include:
- Kelly Strong of Gansevoort; and
- Emily Ziegler of Queensbury.
Hartford names spring dean’s list
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The University of Hartford announced students have been named to the dean’s list for spring 2019. Local students include:
- John Case of Argyle; and
- Lydia Martin of Victory Mills.
Older completes field school
POTSDAM — Austin Older of South Glens Falls is one of 11 SUNY Potsdam students who completed an archaeology field school focused on examining the former site of a Civil War training ground in downtown Potsdam this summer.
Professor Dr. Hadley Kruczek-Aaron led the field school, working in conjunction with the Potsdam Public Museum, from June 24 to July 19.
The 2019 field school will take place at the site of Camp Union in Potsdam, a Civil War training ground used by members of the locally raised 92nd Regiment. In a large area now occupied by the Meadow East Apartment Complex, other commercial businesses and private residences, the Camp Union site was once home to hundreds of soldiers who lived and trained there under Col. Jonah Sanford from 1861 to 1862. These soldiers, who came from across St. Lawrence and Franklin counties, went on to fight in 16 battles, and more than 200 men in the 92nd Regiment later lost their lives during service.
According to written sources, the training camp once included a barracks big enough to house 1,000 men, a hospital, a dining hall, a cooking room and drill fields. The goal of the field camp is to unearth the remains of these buildings (or others not previously known), using archaeological excavation and survey techniques, preserving information and artifacts for future study.
Thus far, no archaeologists have ever carried out archaeological testing at Camp Union. As a result, the work carried out as part of the field school will offer an opportunity to reveal important new insights into the experience of those whose actions helped to alter American history.
Williams gets business degree
BOSTON — Alexandria Williams of Queensbury graduated cum laude from the Questrom School of Business at Boston University with a Bachelor of Science in business administration, concentrating in marketing. Williams was a 2015 graduate of Queensbury High School.
University of N.H. names dean’s list
DURHAM, N.H. — Students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2019 semester. Students named to the dean’s list have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors. Local students include:
- Lauren Dwyre of Glens Falls, Highest Honors;
- Rachel Spaulding of Queensbury, Honors;
- Kathryn Rascoe of Queensbury, High Honors;
- Emily Lapan of Fort Ann, Honors;
- Marlies Amberger of Gansevoort, Highest Honors;
- Jillian Ward of Gansevoort, Highest Honors;
- Brian Williams of Gansevoort, Highest Honors;
- Connor Slade of Middle Grove, High Honors; and
- Nicholas Fitzgerald of Silver Bay, Honors.
Moses named to spring dean’s list
DAYTON, Ohio — Emilie Moses of Glens Falls earned a spot on the University of Dayton’s spring 2019 dean’s list, which honors undergraduate students achieving a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester.
Waterhouse earns degree, makes list
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Anna Waterhouse of Lake Luzerne graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in media and communication at Muhlenberg College’s 171st baccalaureate and commencement ceremonies May 19. Waterhouse was also named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Muhlenberg College. Students with a term grade point average of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.
Service trip brings Hay to Guatemala
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Ryan Hay of South Glens Falls participated in the Saint Michael’s service trip offerings for May of 2019. Funded and organized by the Mobilization of Volunteer Efforts office, a branch of Saint Michael’s Edmundite Campus Ministry, service trips provide students the opportunity to see life outside what is known and what is comfortable, to sit with others, to actively work beside another, to learn, to witness, and to participate.
Having spent their spring semester as dedicated fundraisers for Mayan Families, a non-governmental organization working to facilitate development programs in rural Guatemala, participants of the Guatemala service trip were excited to finally provide hands-on outreach. Working closely with the Mayan Families staff, the group built beds and stoves, delivered water filters and served lunch to Mayan elders, and assisted in pre-school classrooms. They also spent time learning about sustainable permaculture and how it is affecting food growth in the region.
Dozens of students earn HVCC degrees
TROY — Students recently completed the requirements for graduation from their academic degree or certificate programs at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy. Local graduates include:
- Kaylie Fish of Argyle, dental hygiene;
- Tyler Pruiksma of Argyle, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Ashley Schloss of Brant Lake, polysomnography;
- Tyler Crandall of Cambridge, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Natalie Haviland of Cambridge, mortuary science;
- Craig Reynolds of Cambridge, emergency medical technician – paramedic;
- David Isaac Robertson of Cambridge, engineering science;
- Bryan Wiley of Cambridge, administrative information management and technology;
- Dalton Reynolds of Corinth, construction;
- Nicole Campbell of Fort Edward, individual studies;
- Alexander DeLisle of Fort Edward, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Rhyannon Flower of Fort Edward, dental hygiene;
- Mallory Follo of Fort Edward, dental assisting;
- Amanda Johnston of Fort Edward, dental assisting;
- Anna Murphy of Fort Edward, human services;
- Christopher Blair of Gansevoort, individual studies;
- Christopher Carpenter of Gansevoort, mechanical engineering technology;
- Tyler Corlew of Gansevoort, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Joshua Kilburn of Gansevoort, business administration;
- Amanda Nieves of Gansevoort, diagnostic medical sonography;
- Ashley Pulsoni of Gansevoort, nursing;
- Stephanie Rogers of Gansevoort, business — accounting;
- Emily Rugari of Gansevoort, teaching assistant;
- Nicole Trainor of Gansevoort, dental hygiene;
- Kate Truesdale of Gansevoort, mortuary science;
- Sarah Watson of Gansevoort, dental hygiene;
- Caleb Canty of Glens Falls, individual studies;
- Kyle Lewis of Glens Falls, chemical dependency counseling;
- Daniella Licari of Glens Falls, accounting;
- Kathryn Hodge of Greenfield Center, biotechnology;
- Kyle Welch of Greenfield Center, computer information systems web design and programming;
- Jackson Crawford of Greenwich, liberal arts and science: humanities and social science;
- Morgan Flanders of Greenwich, early childhood;
- Carson McKinley of Greenwich, criminal justice;
- Amy Pollard of Greenwich, chemical dependency counseling;
- Jeffrey Richards of Greenwich, electrical engineering technology-electronics;
- Adam DeBuque of Hague, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Carrie Peck of Hampton, dental assisting;
- Ryan Kibling of Hartford, automotive technical services;
- Samantha Kill of Hudson Falls, nursing;
- Lindsey Sabo of Hudson Falls, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Dale Trombley of Hudson Falls, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Eduard Kutkovskii of Lake George, engineering science;
- Shane McCabe of Lake George, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Mark Mellon of Lake George, automotive technical services;
- Corey Yorks of Lake George, advanced manufacturing technology;
- Tracy Czub of Middle Grove, business — accounting;
- Adam Meyer of Middle Grove, clean energy management;
- Anthony Lloyd of Porter Corners, heating/air conditioning/refrigeration technical services;
- Justyn Granger of Putnam Station, construction technology;
- Crystal Havens of Queensbury, dental hygiene;
- Alyssa Leroux of Queensbury, individual studies;
- Brandon Leroux of Queensbury, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Elizabeth Nichols of Queensbury, mortuary science;
- Connor Spellburg of Queensbury, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Jared Strong of Queensbury, public administration studies;
- Emmi Tuomela-St.Andrews of Queensbury, dental hygiene;
- Matthew Wing of Queensbury, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Dawn Pierce of Salem, surgical technology;
- Meghan Riley of Salem, nursing;
- Tanner Main of Shushan, advanced manufacturing technology;
- Christopher VanAlstyne of Shushan, electrical construction and maintenance;
- Richele Bock of South Glens Falls, echocardiography;
- Madeline Morris of South Glens Falls, business administration; and
- Kayla Terrio of South Glens Falls, diagnostic medical sonography.
Eli Robertson has perfect 4.0 GPA
RANDOLPH CENTER, Vt. — Eli Robertson of Cambridge has achieved president’s list honors in the Bachelor of Science professional pilot technology program at Vermont Tech. To make the president’s list students must maintain a 4.0 or higher average for the semester while being enrolled in at least 12 letter-graded credit hours.
Garrido lands on spring dean’s list
RANDOLPH CENTER, Vt. — Alex Garrido of Whitehall has achieved dean’s list honors for the spring semester of 2019 at Vermont Tech. Dean’s list honorees must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester. Garrido is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in the automotive technology program.
Pierce joins service trip to South Dakota
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Cierra Pierce of Queensbury participated in the Saint Michael’s service trip offerings for May of 2019. Funded and organized by the Mobilization of Volunteer Efforts office, a branch of Saint Michael’s Edmundite Campus Ministry, service trips provide students the opportunity to see life outside what is known and what is comfortable, to sit with others, to actively work beside another, to learn, to witness, and to participate.
Participants on the South Dakota trip spent their time serving inhabitants of the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation through an outreach program called Simply Smiles. Working with the Simply Smiles staff, Saint Michael’s students and staff provided a week-long, fun-filled, and educational summer camp to children on the reservation.
Wentworth receives degree from Simmons
BOSTON — Rachel Wentworth of South Glens Falls recently earned a Master of Science from Simmons University in Boston.
O’Keefe makes spring dean’s list
BOSTON — Briana O’Keefe of Gansevoort was named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston. To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.
Barton graduates from Rochester
ROCHESTER — Catherine Barton of Hudson Falls graduated from the University of Rochester on May 19 at the 169th Commencement with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering. Barton is the child of Kelly and Catherine Barton, and a graduate of Hudson Falls High School.
Blood showcases research at summit
LEWISTON, Maine — Eliza Blood of Queensbury presented her student research entitled “Conducting an Audit of Food Policies and Programs in Auburn, ME” at Bates College’s 18th Mount David Summit. The annual celebration of academic achievement highlights undergraduate research; student creative work in art, dance, theater, music and film/video; projects conducted in the context of academic courses; and community-engaged research.
Blood, the child of William M. Blood and Dr. Suzanne M. Blood of Queensbury, is a 2017 graduate of Queensbury High School. She was among 217 Bates students who presented research posters, short talks, panel discussions, demonstrations, literary readings, and video screenings highlighting their work. Blood worked with Francis Eanes, visiting assistant professor of environmental studies, on their research.
Bryant University names deans’ list
SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Bryant University recognized students who have been named to the deans’ list for the spring 2019 semester. Local students include:
- Rachel Bartholomew of Granville;
- Devon Bolen of Queensbury; and
- Zachary Frank of Saratoga.
Glode earns master’s from SUNY Oswego
OSWEGO — Mikayla Glode of Wevertown received a Master of Science degree in mental health counseling at the spring 2019 SUNY Oswego commencement in May.
Students graduate from SUNY Oswego
OSWEGO — Several area students completed their baccalaureate studies at SUNY Oswego in spring 2019. Commencement, with faculty in full academic regalia, took place in May.
A student who graduates with honors is indicated by the traditional Latin phrases summa cum laude, with highest honor (grade averages of 3.8 to 4.0); magna cum laude, with great honor (grade averages of 3.6 to 3.79); and cum laude, with honor (grade averages of 3.30 to 3.59).
Local graduates include:
- Austyn P. Armbruster of Corinth, Bachelor of Science degree in zoology;
- John O. Barnes of Greenwich, Bachelor of Arts degree in public justice;
- Bryce Colvin of Hudson Falls, Bachelor of Arts degree, cum laude, in psychology;
- Echo Cutter of Hudson Falls, Bachelor of Arts degree, magna cum laude, in human development;
- Michael Marine of Hudson Falls, Bachelor of Science degree in accounting; and
- Tyler M. Hoag of Queensbury, Bachelor Fine Arts degree in graphic design.
McNulty makes the list at James Madison
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Connor McNulty of Queensbury has been named to the dean’s list at James Madison University for the spring 2019 semester. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a grade point average of between 3.5 and 3.899. McNulty is an English major.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.