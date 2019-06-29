Local students make Clarkson dean’s list
POTSDAM — Students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Clarkson University. Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours. Local students include:
- Cameron Alber of Gansevoort, civil engineering/environmental engineering;
- Michael All of Greenfield Center, biology;
- Nick Bain of South Glens Falls, biomolecular science;
- Ryan Brooks of Stony Creek, mechanical engineering;
- Ian Colvin-Marincic of Queensbury, chemical engineering;
- Christian Commanda of Schuylerville, aeronautical engineering/mechanical engineering;
- Kevin Cronin of Greenfield Center, business studies;
- Megan DeRidder of Gansevoort, mechanical engineering;
- Kyle Frank of Glens Falls, mechanical engineering;
- Matt Higgins of South Glens Falls, biology;
- Maxwell Hoffer of Cambridge, engineering and management;
- Austin Homkey of Queensbury, engineering and management;
- Jacob Kerr of Gansevoort, electrical engineering;
- Michael Kloss of Greenfield Center, aeronautical engineering/mechanical engineering;
- Gretchen Kraeger of Glens Falls, biology;
- Brianna Larose of Warrensburg, chemical engineering;
- Zack Layton of Lake George, mechanical engineering;
- Tim Lucid of Pottersville, psychology;
- Benjamin Mack of Queensbury, computer science;
- Joseph Marine of Hudson Falls, engineering and management;
- Steve Monroe of Chestertown, mechanical engineering;
- Allison Morgan of Gansevoort, psychology;
- Josh Nagle of Gansevoort, aeronautical engineering;
- Jacob Nesbitt of Glens Falls, computer science;
- Tarak Patel of Fort Edward, computer engineering/electrical engineering;
- Dylan Peck of Fort Ann, chemical engineering;
- Chris Rice of Greenfield Center, financial information and analysis;
- Andrew Rogers of Queensbury, mechanical engineering;
- Jon Schreiner of Hadley, engineering and management;
- Andrew Shaw of Queensbury, computer science/mathematics;
- Jenna Snyder of Queensbury, chemical engineering;
- Chloe Spigner of Greenwich, financial information and analysis;
- Tyler Toolan of Warrensburg, innovation and entrepreneurship;
- Casey Welch of Schuylerville, chemistry;
- Ben Willson of Gansevoort, civil engineering; and
- Morgan Zilm of Lake George, mechanical engineering.
Local SUNY Oneonta students honored
ONEONTA — A total of 196 SUNY Oneonta students earned provost’s list honors for the spring 2019 semester. To qualify for the provost’s list, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more. Local students include:
- Ashley Benz of Warrensburg;
- Carter Hall of Shushan;
- Adele Haraughty of Glens Falls;
- Morgan Marcil of Gansevoort;
- Lauren Owens of Gansevoort; and
- Margot Tanner of Gansevoort.
Local students make Oneonta dean’s list
ONEONTA — A total of 1,553 SUNY Oneonta students earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2019 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more. Local students include:
- Devin Akerley of Corinth;
- Kira Bieber of Lake George;
- Kristi Burgess of Porter Corners;
- Mariah Buser of South Glens Falls;
- Sara Cardinuto of Gansevoort;
- Rainey Cerqua of Schuylerville;
- Sydney Clark of Gansevoort;
- Sean D’Annibale of Gansevoort;
- Kevin Davidson of South Glens Falls;
- Alyssa Dewar of Brant Lake;
- Kiernan Fitzpatrick of Greenfield Center;
- Olivia Fraser of Queensbury;
- Kasey Gorton of Queensbury;
- Alex Harran of Greenfield Center;
- Anna Korniak of Queensbury;
- Isabella Melillo of Hadley;
- Emilee Memmelaar of Porter Corners;
- Gabriell Needham of Chestertown;
- Rebecca Norton of Queensbury;
- Jordan Palmer of Gansevoort;
- Gwyneth Quagliana of Chestertown;
- Sean Rascoe of Gansevoort;
- Cheyenne Reuter of Schuylerville;
- Amy Rohrman of Granville;
- Hannah Smith of Greenwich;
- Alexis Sweenor of Gansevoort;
- Eilean Underwood of Chestertown;
- Christine Ward of Middle Grove;
- Kieran Wohlfarth of Corinth;
- Noah Yandow of Gansevoort;
- Rebecca Young of Cambridge; and
- Anna Zibro of Lake George.
Dean’s list honors announced at Tufts
MEDFORD/SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. Local students include:
- Elizabeth Barton of Queensbury;
- Emily DeWolf of Schuylerville; and
- Max Ratelle of Greenwich.
Nadler makes dean’s list twice at Marist
POUGHKEEPSIE — Zoee Nadler of Lake George was named to the dean’s list at Marist College both semesters of her freshman year. Nadler is majoring in computer science with a minor in pre-law. Nadler is a 2018 graduate of Lake George High School. In order to qualify for this special distinction, students must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.600 having completed a minimum of 12 academic credits graded on the A-F scale.
Three area students earn WPI degrees
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester Polytechnic Institute awarded 1,019 bachelor’s degrees during the university’s 151st commencement ceremony May 11. WPI President Laurie Leshin and Board of Trustees Chairman Jack Mollen presided over the celebration, at which the keynote address was given by Ellen Stofan, the John and Adrienne Mars Director of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum. Local graduates include:
- Luke Fronhofer of Salem, Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering;
- Shane O’Dell of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering with distinction; and
- Keeghan O’Leary of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science degree in environmental engineering.
Students earn a 4.0 at Utica College
UTICA — Students have been named to the high honors list for the spring 2019 semester at Utica College. Students on the high honors list have a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester. Local students include:
- Daniel A. Varsames of Gansevoort, health studies – PT track; and
- Katelyn Renee Weed of Schuylerville, health studies – PT track.
Utica College names 2019 dean’s list
UTICA — Students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Utica College. Students on the dean’s list must have a grade point average of 3.4 or higher for the semester. Local students include:
- Sean Casey of Glens Falls, nursing;
- Alayna Cormier of Fort Edward, chemistry;
- Kristin E. Eisenschmidt of Fort Edward, nursing;
- Alexandra N. Evans of Inlet, public relations;
- Joanna H. Gaertner of Gansevoort, psychology-child life;
- Kennedy Jamie Jane Guy of Glens Falls, biochemistry;
- Emily Ann Joss of Gansevoort, health studies – PT track;
- Laura Elizabeth Levi of Inlet, nursing;
- Veronica R. Manzi of Inlet, management;
- Victoria F. Marzano of Greenfield Center, psychology;
- Nicole Nolin of Queensbury, wellness and adventure education/health and physical education;
- Kevin P. Papenhausen, cybersecurity;
- Cara L. Squires of Queensbury, psychology-child life;
- Kayla N. Ward of Lake George, accounting;
- Melissa Wern of Glens Falls, nursing; and
- Sabrina E. Whitehouse of Greenwich, psychology-child life.
Cazenovia College names its dean’s list
CAZENOVIA — Cazenovia College recognized students for their academic achievement during the spring 2019 semester. Those named to the dean’s list have achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average. Local students include:
- Jillian Aria of Gansevoort;
- Scarlett Campbell of Cambridge;
- Cassaundra Darrah of Gansevoort;
- Kyle Durkee of South Glens Falls; and
- Alicen Simpson of Argyle.
Elmira students graduate with honors
ELMIRA — Elmira College celebrated the graduation of 226 students during its 161st Commencement on June 2 at the First Arena. The exercises included 204 undergraduate and 22 graduate degrees. Local graduates include:
- Amber Eggleston of Clemons, magna cum laude; and
- Anna Liebelt of Riparius, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa.
Castleton University names president’s list
CASTLETON, Vt. — Students were named to the Castleton University president’s list for the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year. To qualify for the academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0. Local students include:
- Stephanie Cocozza of Lake George;
- Gabriella Hunt of Granville;
- Kayla Nowicki of Granville; and
- Caitlyn Sandford of Whitehall.
Castleton announces its spring graduates
CASTLETON, Vt. — Students recently graduated Castleton University and were recognized during the 232nd commencement on May 18. Local graduates include:
- Stephanie Cocozza of Lake George;
- Ronald Taylor of Granville;
- Eric Thomas of Lake George;
- Owen Johnston of South Glens Falls;
- Christian McMillan of Schuylerville;
- Caitlyn Sandford of Whitehall; and
- Lloyd James of Hudson Falls.
Castleton University names dean’s list
CASTLETON, Vt. — Students were named to the Castleton University dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year. To qualify for the academic honor, the student must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 3.5. Local students include:
- Sara Baker of Schuylerville;
- Andrew Barber of Queensbury;
- Lauren Clark of Granville;
- Alexis Curley of Greenwich;
- Thomas Donovan of Schuylerville;
- Michaela Fitzgerald of Putnam Station;
- Kylie Goodbred of Hudson Falls;
- Katelynn Lapan of Hudson Falls;
- Kylie Mackie of Warrensburg;
- Logan Mackie of Warrensburg;
- Nicole Marchese of Middle Grove;
- Adam Mitchell of Granville;
- Jayson Mullen of Queensbury;
- Morgan O’Dell of Whitehall;
- Olivia Roberts of Granville;
- Nicholas Scott of Greenwich;
- Kontessa Siliski of Middle Granville; and
- Hayley Stevens of Whitehall.
Schuylerville student performs water work
ONEONTA — Rainey Cerqua of Schuylerville was one of 20 environmental sustainability students from SUNY Oneonta recently returned from a summer international field course called “Water and Environment of Guatemala.” The course brought students to Guatemala for two weeks, where they took water samples and analyzed water quality data from Lake Atitlan and the surrounding drainage basin. The course is led by Associate Professor of Geography and Environmental Sciences Tracy Allen.
Based on their observations, interactions with local residents, and data collection, students worked to identify sustainable solutions to the area’s water resources problems. Students were also able to learn about agriculture while touring a coffee plantation and, later, take in the area’s natural wonders, including the Pacaya volcano, which is active.
The students went into a Guatemalan elementary school to teach children about the lake and water quality, and they also installed water filtration systems into some of the area homes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.