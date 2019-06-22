SUNY Canton honors part-time students
CANTON — Students are being recognized for earning part-time honors during the spring 2019 semester at SUNY Canton. The college created this award to recognize students who earned at least a 3.25 grade point average in 6 to 11 credits of course work. Local students include:
- Jesika M. Reed of Argyle, nursing;
- Samantha Terrell of Fort Edward, finance;
- Kacey Casas of Gansevoort, legal studies;
- Taylor Walker of Glens Falls, veterinary service administration; and
- Dreu J. Briggs of North Creek, emergency management.
SUNY Canton names spring dean’s list
CANTON — Students have been recognized for earning dean’s list honors during the spring 2019 semester at SUNY Canton. The dean’s list recognizes full-time students who have earned a grade point average between 3.25 and 3.74. All honors are a mark of distinction and recognition of outstanding academic efforts and scholarship. Local students include:
- Matthew Brown of Cambridge, veterinary technology;
- Kendra Allen of Corinth, veterinary science technology;
- Ashley A. Fink of Corinth, criminal investigation;
- Alexander Wiederhold of Fort Ann, game design and development;
- Ashley Yarter of Fort Edward, graphic and multimedia design;
- Sarah Delk of Glens Falls, criminal justice;
- Brittney L. Drinkwine of Granville, health care management;
- Elian L. Erickson of Hampton, game design and development;
- Elizabeth E. Dexter of Queensbury, management; and
- James Morehouse of Queensbury, graphic and multimedia design.
Canton names spring semester honorees
CANTON — SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran recognized more than 530 students for earning president’s list honors during the spring 2019 semester. President’s list recognizes full-time students who achieve a grade point average of 3.75 to 4.0. A complete list of academic honors for the semester will be listed on the college’s website. Local students include:
- Brett Blanchard of Hudson Falls, health care management;
- Samantha Ramsey of Lake George, criminal investigation;
- Jonathan A. Luse of Middle Grove, mechanical engineering technology;
- Michael Wilson of North Creek, graphic and multimedia design;
- Jordan I. Knapp of Queensbury, sports management;
- Rachel M. Paige of Queensbury, nursing; and
- Susannah Ripley of Whitehall, health care management.
Bailey graduates from Tufts University
MEDFORD/SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Molly Bailey of Fort Ann was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree in community health, summa cum laude, during Tufts University’s annual commencement, which featured an address by award-winning actress and activist Alfre Woodard.
Zollinger recognized by honors program
DELHI — Sadie Zollinger of Glens Falls was honored by SUNY Delhi for graduating from the college’s Honors Program this spring. Zollinger and five other graduating seniors who completed their required honors course work were awarded a bronze key medallion to wear at commencement, signifying their accomplishments. Zollinger studied marketing at SUNY Delhi.
SUNY Delhi’s Honors Program provides high-achieving students with opportunities to challenge themselves intellectually and establish mentoring relationships with faculty members. Honors students gain special recognition from the college, positively impacting their prospects for employment and admission to transfer institutions. The Honors Program is open to any SUNY Delhi student matriculated into an associate’s or bachelor’s degree program with a cumulative grade point average of 3.3 or higher.
Chalmers earns Clark University degree
WORCESTER, Mass. — Nicholas Christopher Chalmers of Gansevoort graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Clark University May 19. Clark alumnus Jeffrey Lurie, owner of the Philadelphia Eagles, winners of the 2018 Super Bowl, delivered the commencement address and received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree at the ceremony.
SUNY Potsdam names students to dean’s list
POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam recently named 316 students who excelled academically in the spring 2019 semester to the college’s dean’s list. To achieve the honor of being on the dean’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of between 3.25 and 3.49 in the given semester. Local students include:
- Cristina Becerra of Chestertown, childhood/early childhood education;
- Sam Branion of Argyle, music education;
- Theodore Bruschini of Gansevoort, biology;
- Cole Crotty of Queensbury, physics;
- Emily Devoe of Schuylerville, chemistry;
- Ian Dingman of Glens Falls, music education;
- Rylee Haskell of Gansevoort, business administration;
- Amber Nelson of Fort Ann, theater;
- Amanda Stables of Gansevoort, history; and
- Cory Wilkins of Hudson Falls, history.
Local students earn degrees from UVM
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Some 3,275 students were awarded degrees during the University of Vermont’s 218th commencement ceremonies May 19. Darren Walker who presides over the Ford Foundation, one of the world’s most influential social justice philanthropies and one of the largest private foundations in the United States, delivered the address. Local graduates include:
- Kirsti Blow of Queensbury, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science degree in public communication;
- Hannah Carr of Greenfield Center, Bachelor of Science degree in animal sciences;
- Elliana Cunningham of Queensbury, Bachelor of Arts degree in biology;
- Mackenzie Ellor of Wilton, Bachelor of Science degree in professional nursing;
- Danielle Fish of Hudson Falls, Bachelor of Arts degree in studio art;
- Tylynn Miller of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science degree in medical radiation sciences;
- Connor Nicholson of Lake George, Bachelor of Arts degree in biology;
- Alexandrea Petrie of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry; and
- Rachael Picchi of Bolton Landing, Bachelor of Science degree in medical radiation sciences.
Queensbury’s Hewlett makes the dean’s list
HAMDEN, Conn. — Hannah Hewlett of Queensbury has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Quinnipiac University. Students who excel in scholarship by earning a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C are recognized by being placed on the dean’s list. Hewlett is an occupational therapy major.
SUNY Potsdam names spring president’s list
POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam recently named 909 students to the president’s list, in recognition of their academic excellence in the spring 2019 semester. The SUNY Potsdam students were honored for earning top marks by President Kristin G. Esterberg. To achieve the honor of being on the President’s List, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Local students include:
- Karissa Becker of Porter Corners, English literature;
- Brennan Bruschini of Gansevoort, biology;
- Sarah Bush of Fort Edward, psychology;
- Sarah Dimick of Hudson Falls, biology;
- Ashlie Dolphin of Argyle, literature/writing;
- Alyssa Fountaine of Hudson Falls, psychology;
- Sage Fultz of Gansevoort, English and creative writing;
- Kerr Gooden of Glens Falls, musical studies;
- Adara Hoyne of Queensbury, music education;
- Alyssa Kramar of Chestertown, childhood/early childhood education;
- Emily Lingel of South Glens Falls, business administration;
- Alexander Malin of Schuylerville, music education;
- Samantha Markham of Hudson Falls, mathematics;
- Khai Martin-Hays of Gansevoort, criminal justice studies;
- Mariah Nissen of Warrensburg, music education;
- Austin Older of South Glens Falls, archaeological studies;
- Matthew Saddlemire of Gansevoort, history;
- Hamza Siddiqui of Gansevoort, exploratory/undeclared; and
- Michael Smith of Fort Edward, music education.
Local HVCC students honored for success
TROY — Nearly 200 of the college’s top students were honored with a variety of academic achievement awards at the close of the 2018-2019 academic year. The awards celebrate the depth of student excellence across the college’s more than 80 academic programs. Local students include:
- Ena Ashdown of Greenwich, who is studying nursing, received the Award for Academic Achievement in Anatomy and Physiology which is given to a student who has shown academic achievement in the areas of anatomy and physiology;
- Emma Bodner of Greenwich, who is studying in the EMT-paramedic program, received the Award for Academic Excellence in Anatomy and Physiology which is given to a student who has shown academic excellence in the areas of anatomy and physiology;
- Robert Carr of Greenwich, who is studying engineering science, received the A. Rauf Imam Award for Academic Achievement in Chemistry which is given to a student who has displayed outstanding academic achievement in chemistry;
- Kylie Moy of Queensbury, who is studying civil engineering technology; received the American Concrete Institute Award which is given to a student interested in continuing on in construction technology field who has competed a minimum of 30 credits with a minimum grade point average of 3.2 in the program;
- Amy Pollard of Greenwich, who is studying chemical dependency counseling, received the Award for Excellence in Chemical Dependency Counseling which is given to the most outstanding member of the Chemical Dependency Counseling graduating class;
- David Robertson of Cambridge, who is studying engineering science; received the A. Rauf Imam Award for Academic Achievement in Chemistry which is given to a student who has displayed outstanding academic achievement in chemistry; and
- Emmi Tuomela-St. Andrews of Queensbury, who is studying dental hygiene, received the HVCC Dental Hygiene Faculty Memorial Award, which is given to a dental hygiene senior who has sustained the highest grade point average, and recognizes outstanding academic achievement, Sigma Phi Alpha: Dental Hygiene Honor Society is an honor for students named to Sigma Phi Alpha, the national honor society for dental hygiene students.
Clarkson announces presidential scholars
POTSDAM — Students have been named presidential scholars for the spring 2019 semester at Clarkson University. Presidential scholars must achieve a minimum 3.80 grade point average and carry at least 14 credit hours. Local students include:
- Erika Abrantes of Lake George, biomolecular science;
- Tony Abrantes of Lake George, mechanical engineering;
- Kathryn Ackner of Queensbury, environmental health science;
- Jude Armstrong of Lake George, mechanical engineering;
- Nick Barden of Gansevoort, political science;
- Brandon Bondy of Queensbury, civil engineering;
- Jonas Butz of Shushan, environmental science and policy;
- Andrew Culliton of Glens Falls, biology;
- Joseph Drahos of Queensbury, computer engineering;
- Joshua Greenwood of Glens Falls, chemical engineering;
- Mackenzie Madison of Queensbury, psychology;
- Andrew Ratto of Queensbury, mechanical engineering;
- Matteo Rehm of Queensbury, mechanical engineering;
- Brendan Thompson of Queensbury, aeronautical engineering/mechanical engineering;
- Matt Waterhouse of Lake Luzerne, engineering and management; and
- Emily Weaver of Hudson Falls, mechanical engineering.
Local students make Clarkson dean’s list
POTSDAM — Students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Clarkson University. Dean’s list students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours. Local students include:
- Cameron Alber of Gansevoort, civil engineering/environmental engineering;
- Michael All of Greenfield Center, biology;
- Nick Bain of South Glens Falls, biomolecular science;
- Ryan Brooks of Stony Creek, mechanical engineering;
- Ian Colvin-Marincic of Queensbury, chemical engineering;
- Christian Commanda of Schuylerville, aeronautical engineering/mechanical engineering;
- Kevin Cronin of Greenfield Center, business studies;
- Megan DeRidder of Gansevoort, mechanical engineering;
- Kyle Frank of Glens Falls, mechanical engineering;
- Matt Higgins of South Glens Falls, biology;
- Maxwell Hoffer of Cambridge, engineering and management;
- Austin Homkey of Queensbury, engineering and management;
- Jacob Kerr of Gansevoort, electrical engineering;
- Michael Kloss of Greenfield Center, aeronautical engineering/mechanical engineering;
- Gretchen Kraeger of Glens Falls, biology;
- Brianna Larose of Warrensburg, chemical engineering;
- Zack Layton of Lake George, mechanical engineering;
- Tim Lucid of Pottersville, psychology;
- Benjamin Mack of Queensbury, computer science;
- Joseph Marine of Hudson Falls, engineering and management;
- Steve Monroe of Chestertown, mechanical engineering;
- Allison Morgan of Gansevoort, psychology;
- Josh Nagle of Gansevoort, aeronautical engineering;
- Jacob Nesbitt of Glens Falls, computer science;
- Tarak Patel of Fort Edward, computer engineering/electrical engineering;
- Dylan Peck of Fort Ann, chemical engineering;
- Chris Rice of Greenfield Center, financial information and analysis;
- Andrew Rogers of Queensbury, mechanical engineering;
- Jon Schreiner of Hadley, engineering and management;
- Andrew Shaw of Queensbury, computer science/mathematics;
- Jenna Snyder of Queensbury, chemical engineering;
- Chloe Spigner of Greenwich, financial information and analysis;
- Tyler Toolan of Warrensburg, innovation and entrepreneurship;
- Casey Welch of Schuylerville, chemistry;
- Ben Willson of Gansevoort, civil engineering; and
- Morgan Zilm of Lake George, mechanical engineering.
Local SUNY Oneonta student’s honored
ONEONTA — A total of 196 SUNY Oneonta students earned provost’s list honors for the spring 2019 semester. To qualify for the provost’s list, a student must earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more. Local students include:
- Ashley Benz of Warrensburg;
- Carter Hall of Shushan;
- Adele Haraughty of Glens Falls;
- Morgan Marcil of Gansevoort;
- Lauren Owens of Gansevoort; and
- Margot Tanner of Gansevoort.
Local students make Oneonta dean’s list
ONEONTA — A total of 1,553 SUNY Oneonta students earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2019 semester. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more. Local students include:
- Devin Akerley of Corinth;
- Kira Bieber of Lake George;
- Kristi Burgess of Porter Corners;
- Mariah Buser of South Glens Falls;
- Sara Cardinuto of Gansevoort;
- Rainey Cerqua of Schuylerville;
- Sydney Clark of Gansevoort;
- Sean D’Annibale of Gansevoort;
- Kevin Davidson of South Glens Falls;
- Alyssa Dewar of Brant Lake;
- Kiernan Fitzpatrick of Greenfield Center;
- Olivia Fraser of Queensbury;
- Kasey Gorton of Queensbury;
- Alex Harran of Greenfield Center;
- Anna Korniak of Queensbury;
- Isabella Melillo of Hadley;
- Emilee Memmelaar of Porter Corners;
- Gabriell Needham of Chestertown;
- Rebecca Norton of Queensbury;
- Jordan Palmer of Gansevoort;
- Gwyneth Quagliana of Chestertown;
- Sean Rascoe of Gansevoort;
- Cheyenne Reuter of Schuylerville;
- Amy Rohrman of Granville;
- Hannah Smith of Greenwich;
- Alexis Sweenor of Gansevoort;
- Eilean Underwood of Chestertown;
- Christine Ward of Middle Grove;
- Kieran Wohlfarth of Corinth;
- Noah Yandow of Gansevoort;
- Rebecca Young of Cambridge; and
- Anna Zibro of Lake George.
Dean’s list honors announced at Tufts
MEDFORD/SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. Local students include:
- Elizabeth Barton of Queensbury;
- Emily DeWolf of Schuylerville; and
- Max Ratelle of Greenwich.
Nadler makes dean’s list twice at Marist
POUGHKEEPSIE — Zoee Nadler of Lake George was named to the dean’s list at Marist College both semesters of her freshman year. Nadler is majoring in computer science with a minor in pre-law. Nadler is a 2018 graduate of Lake George High School. In order to qualify for this special distinction, students must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.600 having completed a minimum of 12 academic credits graded on the A‐F scale.
Three area students earn WPI degrees
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester Polytechnic Institute awarded 1,019 bachelor’s degrees during the university’s 151st commencement ceremony May 11. WPI President Laurie Leshin and Board of Trustees Chairman Jack Mollen presided over the celebration, at which the keynote address was given by Ellen Stofan, the John and Adrienne Mars Director of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum. Local graduates include:
- Luke Fronhofer of Salem, Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering;
- Shane O’Dell of Gansevoort, Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering with distinction; and
- Keeghan O’Leary of Queensbury, Bachelor of Science degree in environmental engineering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.